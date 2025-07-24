So, first and foremost, protests are never spontaneous. Especially not this one going on right now in Kiev, apparently:

Protests are always organized by intelligence agencies or oligarchs.

Whenever you see a protest with some teeth to it and some actual numbers and staying power and organization, you have to wonder who is backing it and why. I think it is sad that I even have to explain this in 2025, but the emotional, vaginal fixation that people seem to have on mass hysterics and these performative political circuses doesn’t seem to have died down yet. If more people read my short and easily understandable book deconstructing Liberal Democracies, our civilization would be safe and secure. Actually, reading it is optional.

That aside, like, what is the epitome of “people power” in the popular imagination?

Yes, you got it: screaming at cops in some square or park near where the politicians work.

Everyone gets so mad at me when I say this next bit, but that’s probably why I keep saying it, if I am being honest.

Here’s the thing: if you tried to organize a protest that didn’t have the backing of some faction with guns and money in your country or involved in your country’s affairs from abroad, you’d simply be thrown into a black van and never heard from again. Sure, there are a few local, small protests here and there that never make the news that are probably authentic and grassroots enough. But when you assemble literally a stone’s throw away from people with power and the symbolic seats of power that they occupy with a mass of tens of thousands of upset men behind you … well, that makes you a threat to Liberal Democracy (i.e., the rule of the Liberals and the Democrats) and threats are swiftly put down in our Liberal Democracies, preferably before they gain any momentum, quietly, without any fanfare and hushed up.

So, with this given in mind, all protests that make it past the vanning and banning and disappearing of the organizers stage are backed by someone with guns and money. It is also worth pointing out that protest are a form of intramural proxy warfare among the ruling elites. Like how in the past, knights would joust in tournaments instead of fighting each other to the death. Jousting had many benefits as opposed to death matches and general melees, which were quickly banned by the authorities.

They are entertaining for the elites and the masses both

They allowed the knights to keep their skills sharp and hone new ones

They cut down on the bloodshed among the ruling classes by allowing them to compete without killing each other

They were less costly than the alternative which was never-ending raiding and warring

The tournaments were essentially like weapons and weapon-tech shows now — the weapons being both the arms and the knights wielding them

So, literally all of these points apply to modern-day protests now.

They are fun and maybe even emotionally satisfying to everyone involved.

Have you ever been to a large protest or march or demonstration where you’re standing literally shoulder to shoulder with people? I have and I can report that even for a tinfoil hat radical free-thinker and eccentric such as myself, the feeling was intoxicating with the potential to become addicting, frankly. I believe that the science explaining the phenomenon of ecstasy that you feel in large, emotional crowds is still largely hidden. It probably involves bio-electrical fields, hormonal manipulation (oxytocin), and the resultant astral effects of many consciousness merging temporarily to form a “Group Mind” of sorts. Add some drugs to the mix like they do at concerts and now you’re really spirit cooking, if you know what I mean.

Hell, my parents met at a protest and my father is more a soldier, not exactly a seducer type.

This to my mind explains how I got conceived, which is a topic that interests me somewhat.

Because women get very emotionally worked up at these things, essentially.

…

Naturally, they don’t understand a goddamn thing about politics, of course, but they do understand emoting to get what they want and losing their minds to the oxytocik bliss of mass hysteria. See, women have a special method of releasing oxytocin that men don’t — trauma dumping. And that’s what modern protests are, essentially — a public trauma dump display.

The only problem is that men literally can’t do this. But because of how feminine our society has become, many feminine men (Anglos) try to imitate this trauma dump strategy with other men, in their daily live, even though it simply doesn’t work at all for men. I have had many Westoids try this with me in my personal life, and most of them probably weren’t even gay. Naturally, I felt nothing but intense revulsion and disgust at this obscene behavior.

Masculine men do NOT trauma dump, cry and then braid each others’ hair.

This does NOT lead to oxytocin release, the hormone we need to bond with others. This is men apeing the dominant female behavior of their society out of confusion and lack of any experience bonding with other men and lack of masculine role models.

Women, in contrast, can gather together to complain and cry and because of their elevated estrogen levels (we still don’t understand the specifics of how this womb-based hive mind works completely, actually) they are able to get oxytocin release from essentially stressing each other out until they hit a breaking point which triggers the oxytocin release.

This release is what they really seek with their hysterical complaining behavior.

Women also feel ecstasy when experiencing the extreme stress and pain of childbirth — triggered by oxytocin release, of course. In other words, they literally experience hormonal bliss from pain. Also from being a punching bag, a victim, and a rape fantasy! Some of my readers may not know this because they’ve never had sex with a woman on account of their high morals, but, I am ashamed to report that there is a phenomenon known as a “reype phantasy” out there in the dating wilds. See, apparently, women will often ask immoral men to slap them around and choke them and basically stress them out in mock rheype re-enactments during the act of coitus.

Have you ever head of a book called 50 Shades of Eat, Pray, Love in Midsommer?

I think it’s about that sort of thing, actually.

Anyway, you wouldn’t have heard of this phenomenon unless you spent time with thin, attractive, fertile women. I have in the past, unfortunately, because I didn’t know any better. Nowadays, this retarded lifestyle is often referred to as “dating” or “adulting” or “polycumming” or “situationshipping” or “Redditing IRL”. I try to stay as far away from it as possible.

Anyway.

Do you see the common thread I’m pulling at here?

Yes, my big point for today was that Trump’s people are probably sponsoring the protests in Kiev to put pressure on Zelensky. That’s what I was driving at. It took a while to get there, admittedly, but here we are, so let’s make the most out of it.

The reason for these protests and the favorable coverage they are getting in Western media are Zelensky’s cuts to the “anti-corruption” agencies and ordinary Ukrainians’ outrage that he would dare to do so.

Guffaw!

Translation: Zelensky isn’t paying Trump and his people their cut because he’s with the DNC-aligned gangs and so the Trump people call this “corruption”. The anti-corruption agencies are essentially a way to audit the flows of military aid sent to Kiev to make sure that they’re making it into the right pockets. Like I’ve reported many times before, Zelensky is playing favorites though and doing so too uneven-handedly. Trump and his people would ideally keep the war going, but with another puppet in charge in Kiev. So, maybe these protests are the first step in this play. Frankly, I expected these protests to start 5 months ago.

Zelensky’s regime is unique in the fact that it is especially greedy and tight-fisted.

And he is only able to hoard so much stolen money because he essentially had complete and total US State Dept. support for many years and could use that money and support to basically cut out everyone but himself and his close internal gang. Many oligarchs are upset at him for essentially cutting them off from the trough. Zelensky even turned on his own oligarch sponsor, Kholomoisky, remember?

Actually, Zelensky is battling corruption in Ukraine, in his own way, better than any president previous to him.

Because he essentially gets infinite money from Washington and Brussels, he isn’t dependent as much on the money and support of the oligarchs in Moscow, Donbass and Odessa that called the shots in Ukraine for half a century. Worse, they lash out at him, so Zelensky has a good pretext to have them investigated and harassed and shaken down and even arrested in some cases. No other president would be able to do this because they wouldn’t have access to a limitless cash chest provided to them by the American State Department money-bearing stork. But maybe that’s all about to change for him going forward?

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations are underway in Turkey.

What a farce.

I mean, Trump just sent over another huge shipment of money and weapons. In fact, many of his supporters call Trump the “Patriot President” because he has sent over lots and lots of Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Also, Bradleys and Hawks. Why would there be peace right after Washington just got done sending over a whole new shipment of weapons?

They need to get some ROI (return on investment) on those weapons and factories that they set up in Ukraine.

That ROI is measured in dead Russians (and Ukrainians).

You don’t see Zelensky allowing any protests over the unfair drafting practices or the fact that this stupid war is still continuing despite Putin giving Kiev literally everything that they wanted 4 years ago already at the first Istanbul Accords!!!

No, the hoes are apparently mad about some corruption agency getting cancelled.

That’s what they’re so politically riled up about.

Uh-huh.

Sure.

It is to laugh.

