The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
38m

Protesten in Serbia in 2000 are orchestrate by oligarchs end UDBA secret service in the Serbia end Mossad en CIA !!!! Marko Đurić Serbian ambassador in USA is by Mossad installeert. Same round in the world .!!! If oligarchs end political elite want war nobody ask people do you want to go war, I am ziek of this 🤡 world !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Putin Place's avatar
Putin Place
30mEdited

So obvious that no one seems (or cares, rather) to notice it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture