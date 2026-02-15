The big news from last week was a confirmation coming out of the Kremlin that reaffirmed Putin’s support for the dollar denominated world order. From TACC:

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has never abandoned the use of the dollar. The United States has limited the use of this currency for transactions, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov recalled at a briefing. “After all, no one refused to use dollars. This is the issuing country, that is, the United States of America - they have limited a number of countries in the right to use the dollar,” the Kremlin representative noted. “And these countries, naturally, use alternative payments, alternative forms.”. “If the dollar is attractive, then, of course, everyone will return to using it, including along with other currencies,” added the presidential press secretary. At the same time, he added, the American currency will have to seriously compete with alternatives. A Kremlin representative commented on the agency’s publication Bloomberg, which reports the existence of a certain “Kirill Dmitriev plan”, which involves the possibility of creating joint ventures with the United States and settlements in dollars. The agency, however, accompanies the theses with redundant evaluative comments, primarily of a political nature. Peskov confirmed that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington, pointing out that we are talking about practical interaction. He noted that companies from both countries are interested in such cooperation, in particular American ones, who want to return to the Russian market.

The so-called Dmitriev plan was a memo that alleged that Russia would be allowed access to dollars again in exchange for, lucrative investment opportunities for American companies (Kushner’s family), from what I gathered.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote about the details of this proposed agreement, and it set off a collective groan on Telegram. Here:

Russia has expressed its willingness to return to dollar payments as part of ongoing negotiations with the United States, Bloomberg reports (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-12/russia-memo-sees-return-to-dollar-system-in-pitch-made-for-trump). The agency cites a memorandum that Russia is preparing for the United States, which will form the basis for resolving US-Russian relations after the end of the war in Ukraine. It consists of seven points: ▪️Contracts for the modernization of the Russian aircraft fleet and potential US participation in Russian production. ▪️Joint ventures for oil production and LNG production, including offshore and in hard-to-reach fields, which take into account previous US investments and allow American companies to compensate for past losses.

Yesterday, I wrote about how oil and gas ended up destroying the USSR because it put Russia on a “needle” like a drug addict. Past that point, the USSR needed to keep selling to the West, lest it lead to political instability. The rise of a lucrative industry for export allowed the rise of a KGB and oligarchy that was unaccountable to no one in the government. This is a classic resource-rich country dilemma.

Now, apparently, these KGB sharks and their kids are being asked to give up their monopoly on Russia’s remaining assets to the Western criminals who have almost defeated them in Ukraine.

▪️Providing preferential terms for the return of American companies to the Russian market. ▪️Cooperation in nuclear energy, including artificial intelligence. ▪️Cooperation in raw materials such as lithium, copper, nickel, and platinum. ▪️Joint efforts to promote fossil fuels as an alternative to climate protection ideology, which benefits China and Europe. ▪️Russia’s return to the dollar settlement system, including for transactions with Russian energy resources. Bloomberg clarifies that they have no information on whether these proposals have been communicated to the US. The icing on the cake, of course, will be the return to dollar settlements. The long-standing struggle for de-dollarization will end in a tactical retreat. Do you believe that everything will return? That we will make peace with our enemies? That everything will be as if there was no war, no sanctions, no losses? Can you you believe it?

I know that I can believe it. But this will only occur after Putin has been toppled, if I had to guess. What these stories and reports reveal isn’t an imminent peace, but they do reveal the extent to which Putin is willing to bend over backwards to appease Washington. They also serve to puncture the hot air fantasy bubble of Z-media.

So much for BRICS bucks replacing the USD.

So much for multipolarity.

So much for Eurasian Abrahamism Moralism.

…

The best metaphor or illustration of the stupidity of the whole multipolar propaganda effort can best be summarized by the following tweet. From what I understand, the tweeter, this George Galloway, is some performative pro-Palestinian Communist in the UK with a large following of disaffected pensioners or something.

He posted on his Twitter that Russia’s Starbucks alternative, created as a result of the sanctions from converted Starbucks locations, was now publicly owned … and pro-Palestine as a result, presumably.

I assume that George himself assumed that because Putin allegedly funds the Resistance tunnels under Gaza or whatever, that Stars Coffee must be the opposite of Starbucks Coffee, which is pro-Zionist.

In reality, Russia’s Stars Coffee is owned by a Jewish rap star, himself a media product created by the Jewish entertainment media mafia in Moscow (known as the Family, run by Pugacheva operating out of Tel Aviv) named Timati, who is himself a big supporter of Israel.

Timati and his friends were able to buy up 130 Starbucks for a paltry 6 million dollars. Now that is a good deal, eh? A Hanukkah giveaway special!

And 6 million? Wow. There’s that magic number again.

…

Now, the entire Resistance BRICS Multipolar narrative uses the same logic that Galloway used in his tweet to conclude that Stars was a meaningful alternative to Starbucks. In the same way as Stars is to Starbucks, the Kremlin is a meaningful alternative to the White House, right?

Same logic, no?

The logic: Putin is getting attacked by the West, which is run by Zionists, therefore Russia must be the opposite of all that, thanks to Putin.

This crude form of thinking dominates the discourse and it is impossible to break people out of the false binary paradigm. But even the slightest bit of digging on Putin and Multipolarism … or Stars and Starbucks for that matter reveals it all to be a Jewish scam as well.

That was my point for today.