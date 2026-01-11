As it turns out, everyone who was in the know knew that Maduro was toast for half a year now. Putin generously offered Maduro asylum in Moscow, right where he keeps Yanukovitch and Assad and soon the Ayatollah too. He is assembling a team of Top Goons in Moscow.

The Washington Post explains:

On Christmas Eve, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, second-in-command to the pope and a longtime diplomatic mediator, urgently summoned Brian Burch, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, to press for details on America’s plans in Venezuela, according to government documents obtained by The Washington Post. Would the United States target only drug traffickers, he asked, or was the Trump administration really after regime change? Nicolás Maduro had to go, Parolin conceded, according to the documents, but he urged the U.S. to offer him a way out. For days, the influential Italian cardinal had been seeking access to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the documents show, desperate to head off bloodshed and destabilization in Venezuela. In his conversation with Burch, a Trump ally, Parolin said Russia was ready to grant asylum to Maduro and pleaded with the Americans for patience in nudging the strongman toward that offer. “What was proposed to [Maduro] was that he would go away and he would be able to enjoy his money,” said a person familiar with the Russian offer. “Part of that ask was that [President Vladimir] Putin would guarantee security.” But it was not to be. A week later, Maduro and his wife would be seized by American Special Operations forces in a raid that killed about 75 people and be flown to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

So much for the Kremlin desperately trying to fend off a coup from within Maduro’s security team as Pepe Escobar claimed.

The previously unreported meeting in Vatican City was one of many failed attempts — by the Americans and intermediaries, the Russians, Qataris, Turks, the Catholic Church and others — to head off a building diplomatic crisis and find safe harbor for Maduro before Saturday’s U.S. raid to capture him.

Moscow is now the repository of scum politicians whisked away to safety by Putin.

Note that Putin never helped any of them stay in power or fend off regime change efforts led by the Americans, he only offered to serve as their gaoler in the aftermath.

“It is disappointing that parts of a confidential conversation were disclosed that do not accurately reflect the content of the conversation itself, which took place during the Christmas period,” the Vatican press office said in a statement to The Post. Burch’s spokesperson referred questions to the State Department, which declined to comment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment. This article is based on interviews with nearly 20 people, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks and intelligence. It includes new details about the far-reaching global efforts to steer Maduro into exile and avoid U.S. military intervention, as well as the Trump administration’s decision to work with Venezuela’s sitting vice president, rather than the opposition leader Washington had long supported.

So the Vice President and now President of Venezuela out there now calling for the return of Maduro and blasting the US is actually just an agent of Washington, and the critiques of Trump are over his support of the other candidate, Machida, for post-Maduro governership of the Venezuelan satrapy.

Good to know.

All the while, the U.S. was homing in on a plan for his successor, leaning into Maduro’s No. 2 — Delcy Rodríguez. It was a striking about-face for President Donald Trump, who during his first term had sanctioned Rodríguez and her powerful brother, Jorge, seen in Washington at the time as interchangeable members of Maduro’s ruling cabal. But a more pragmatic view began to take hold as leading members of the administration questioned the ability of opposition leader María Corina Machado to successfully win over the military and other bases of power long controlled by followers of the late Hugo Chávez, founding father of the country’s socialist state. Trump’s thinking was partly influenced by a recent classified CIA assessment, which concluded that Maduro loyalists would be more successful in running a post-Maduro government than Machado and her team, according to a senior White House official and a person familiar with the matter. The substance of the assessment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, found that Machado would struggle to overcome pro-regime security services and was relayed to Trump by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, the senior White House official said. Soon after, the official added, Trump settled on Rodríguez as Maduro’s successor at the recommendation of his top intelligence and security officials.

Meanwhile, ZAnon and so-called Resistance media claims that this Vice President is hardcore anti-Washington and that the coup against Maduro failed because now the Venezualan government is galvanized against America.

As usual, we are left asking: is this stupidity on their part, or are they running cover for yet another American-installed puppet?

Because in a few years time, no one will remember that Delcy was put into power by an American coup. The “alternative” media will just hone in on Delcy’s fiery speeches denouncing the gringos and Trump and Imperialism as proof of the fact that the freshly-embattled future Delcy government is part of the resistance effort against globalismz. You are seeing this rewriting of yesterday’s history and the establishment of a future “heel” candidate for future toppling, to use a wrestling term, in real time.

It is so easy to trick people with a few fiery soundbites here and there.

For years, Rodríguez had a public persona as a fiery Chavista, but in one-on-one encounters, particularly with U.S. oil representatives, she came off as a totally different person. “She wasn’t anti-American; she’d even lived in Santa Monica” in her college years, said one person who held repeated conversations with her. “She was the farthest thing from an ideologue.”

That is because, as I love to repeat over and over again — Ideology is for the Ideologoyim.

…

Next, what was the Kremlin’s role in this coup?

In his Dec. 24 meeting with Burch, according to the documents obtained by The Post, Parolin said Russia was prepared to receive Maduro. He also shared what is described in the documents as a “rumor”: that Venezuela had become a “set piece” in Russia-Ukraine negotiations, and that “Moscow would give up Venezuela if it were satisfied on Ukraine.”

This is a long-standing rumor that was even repeated on Russian TV more than a decade ago, by none other than Zhirinovsky in one of his now famous political forecasts. It was also mentioned in Congress, on occasion.

But people extrapolate to think that this means that Russia was heavily invested in Venezuela and guaranteeing their defense. This does not seem to be the case.

Analysts say Russia had already reduced its support for Venezuela in recent years as its focus shifted to the war next door. Loans to help Venezuela buy Russian weapons effectively stopped in 2018. When Maduro visited Moscow in May, he signed a strategic partnership agreement with Putin, but the relationship was viewed by most observers as more ideological than substantive.

This part is the most important.

Russia’s apparent offer to grant asylum to the Venezuelan president came amid broader efforts by Moscow to reset relations with the United States and secure a favorable deal on Ukraine.

Yes, as I have repeatedly tried to explain: Putin feeds Washington his “allies” and legacy Soviet allies of the USSR to placate them and to reaffirm his loyalty to Langley.

Put another way, Putin goes out of his way to demonstrate his usefulness by offering to help Washington depose these errant tinpot puppet-dictators, acting as an intermediary. He’s done it before, with Milosevic, with Yanukovitch, with Assad and others between. See:

We read on:

The documents show Parolin told Burch that he believed Maduro had been willing to step down following the July 2024 election, which the Venezuelan leader was widely believed to have stolen. But he was convinced then by Diosdado Cabello, his hard-line interior minister, that doing so would cost him his life. Parolin said Maduro would have become hesitant to leave without the support of his inner circle, according to the documents, and was probably concerned about abandoning his top lieutenants, notably Rodríguez and Cabello. The person familiar with the Russian offer, however, said Moscow was also willing to grant asylum to the other senior Venezuelans, and it appeared that Maduro was simply digging in his heels, believing the U.S. would not act. “I think it was hubris,” this person said. Another factor may also have been at play. The assessment among some in Washington was that Maduro would never go to Russia because it was too restrictive — and he wouldn’t have access to the money from the Venezuelan gold trade he is believed to have stashed offshore, according to a person familiar with the deliberations of the Trump administration.

Geopolitics is a myth.

All that exists are international criminal mafias roaming the globe, seeing weak countries, and looting them for all that they are worth before absconding with the stolen wealth.

Maduro was an American-supported puppet when he took over after Chavez, and he behaved like a good CIA agent would be expected to do — he drove Venezuela into the ground, and stashed its national wealth in London, keeping a substantial chunk for himself.

As for why he didn’t take up Putin on his offer is quite obvious.

Where is Assad and his crime syndicate now? Literally no one has seen them. Are they dead? Have they been quietly handed over to Washington? Maybe Maduro and his people knew their fate and didn’t want to live under house arrest in Moscow.

…

The rest of the report is about Machado and about how not enough spook goons in the Venezuelan Deep State approved of her being the new puppet-satrap of Venezuela.

As momentum built around the idea of working with Rodríguez, U.S. officials began to sour on the prospect of a future government led by Machado — Venezuela’s most prominent opposition leader and the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. In recent weeks, influential business executives in Venezuela and even other members of the country’s opposition movement had warned the United States that Machado had not made enough inroads with the armed forces — the ultimate arbiters in Venezuela — and would not be capable of gaining their trust, according to additional U.S. government documents obtained by The Post. In conversations with U.S. diplomats about her plans should Maduro suddenly leave power, those documents show, Machado’s team expressed a belief that most of the military would fall in line, and it had assured military contacts it would avoid a broad purge of troops. Her advisers told U.S. officials they would not need to prosecute more than a few dozen regime figures. But they also made clear that top Maduro officials would have no place in a new government. In the documents, U.S. officials described discussions with other contacts who expressed skepticism about the inroads Machado’s team claimed to have made with the armed forces. One member of the Venezuelan opposition said there had been no conversations between her representatives and military officers. The contacts worried that in the event of Maduro’s abrupt departure, “a Machado-led government would flounder in the face of immense challenges.” Machado’s team did not respond to requests for comment. In the aftermath of Maduro’s seizure, the opposition leader has sought to assuage Trump, including offering to give him her Nobel Peace Prize, an award he has openly coveted. Her decision to accept the prize, people close to the White House have said, contributed to Trump’s decision to turn against her. Machado is expected in Washington next week, the president told Fox News on Thursday. “I look forward to saying hello to her,” Trump said, adding that it would be “a great honor” to accept her award. In the documents, U.S. officials included an analysis that now seems prescient: “Should Maduro suddenly depart the scene and other senior Chavistas were to stay in power, they might well decide to keep their repressive regime going to maintain their ill-gotten riches and avoid the justice that awaits them,” they wrote. Rodríguez has striven to consolidate power since Maduro’s departure, vacillating between defiant and conciliatory tones toward Washington. Authority is fractured in Venezuela, and early signals have been mixed. The detention of journalists and civilians, as well as new checkpoints set up by paramilitary gangs, have been interpreted by analysts as a show of strength by Cabello, who controls the country’s intelligence services and police. The Trump administration remains confident in its decision to back Rodríguez, pointing to Thursday’s release of some political prisoners and an agreement to export Venezuelan oil to the United States. “We have seen thus far immense, deep cooperation with the interim authorities,” said the senior White House official, noting that Rodríguez and Rubio speak “frequently.”

This, to me, simply indicates that as soon as Trump is out, there will be another overthrow to bring Machado and her goons to power.

Basically, there is one over-arching and all-powerful Judeo-Anglo mafia that rules the world, through its control of the intelligence agencies. The other criminal mafias of the world are essentially franchises or affiliates in the global corporate structure. They need to provide sufficient tithes to the top goons to not get toppled. And even if they do provide sufficient tithes, they often still get toppled, for arcane and occulted reasons anyway. There are/were many crime families running regional blocs that still approximate countries. There’s the Putin mafia, the Azeri mafia that runs Tehran, the Assad crime syndicate and so on.

See:

Even the so-called Shah of Iran was the son of an illiterate Azeri goat-herder!

They want to hold on to their fiefdoms and feel like the terms of the top goons based in the West are too onerous.

And this is what leads to the wars that we see in the post-Soviet geopolitical reality.

So just chill out and stop writing me angry emails calling me a Zionist. I’m not a Zionist, I’m just trying to explain to you that there is no real resistance to the Judeo-Anglo Empire, and that the #Resistance narrative is a psyop in and of itself. That doesn’t mean that I support Zionism — I just hate being a chump. And, unlike you people, I don’t end up having a giant egg on my face every six months when my worldview is smashed apart by the harshness of our geopolitical reality.

Look.

We’re discussing turf battles between criminal mafias that operate under various intelligence agency covers, nothing more. The ideological framing of these conflicts is nothing more than a smokescreen. Maduro was, apparently, a no good heccin’ Commie! The only problem in this ZioCon narrative being that he actually arrested and banned the Communist party and officially pursued a policy of “state capitalism” which just meant that he was looting the country with his fellow goons and stashing the loot abroad. The dialectic here between “bad guy Commie Maduro” v “good guy Commie anti-Globalist Maduro” is false.

And you don’t need ideology to understand any of this.

In fact, once you stop seeing matters in ideological terms, and simply start accepting my model of “international-goon-squads-with-guns-staffed-by-criminals-sourced-from-every-single-backwater-hellhole-on-earth-but-run-by-Jews-ultimately-at-the-top” - ology, everything becomes much clearer.

ADDENDUM:

Yuri Podolyak reports that the Kremlin put literally their absolute worst general in charge of monitoring the situation in Venezuela, with these results. Here:

I missed this. It turns out that General Makarevich (https://t.me/yurasumy/26374) was an advisor in Venezuela at the time of the US operation. In case anyone didn’t know, he was another one of our generals who proved so incompetent that he was kicked out of a brothel for fornication and removed from command in the North Caucasus Military District. Just so you understand, this is so difficult to do that another general, who lost columns of equipment (https://t.me/AlexCarrier/1935) in Donbas in 2022-23, ordered cavalry charges through minefields under clouds of fire, was reappointed to command a brigade in 2025. And what do you think he did? He continued losing columns of equipment and people (https://t.me/romanov_92/50377). At the end of 2025. Columns. Even the ukrops were surprised and thanked him for his service. Just imagine Makarevich’s level of achievement, that they managed to force him out of the line, even though he was such a brilliant commander of many a great victory. Here’s a short list (https://t.me/rybar/47554) of Makarevich’s military ideas from his time as commander of the Dnipro group: ▪️Requirements to install tags at positions (https://t.me/rybar/45807), without which the command unit occupying the line is not considered combat-ready. ▪️Disciplinary action against senior officers for destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot without the approval of the Dnipro chief of staff. I think the American special forces must have had their tags installed correctly, since this is how it turned out. Let me remind you that an equally brilliant, suspended general commanded the Russian group (https://t.me/RSaponkov/9814) when Syria fell in 2014. In 2014, he failed to take Kharkiv, abandoned and killed our special forces in a school, and abandoned the further assault on the city, even though there was a chance and his subordinates urged him to do so. Please don’t think that such personnel would have made any difference in the aforementioned locations, but it seems to me that people with an IQ just above 80 could have extracted some benefits for the country during a geopolitical catastrophe. For example, during the collapse of the USSR, they had the intelligence and willpower to withdraw the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov from Crimea so that it wouldn’t fall into the hands of the Ukrainians. They literally used horizontal communications when the center was paralyzed. The current leaders would only be able to drain the diesel fuel from its generators and sell it as stew at the market. What’s the point of all this? If you’re feeling uneasy about what’s going on around you, and you have children and want to somehow convey to them the value of intelligence and education, I’ve given you at least three examples with names in the links. Try to explain clearly that degenerates and degenerates only lead to great disaster. It doesn’t matter what they run—a tire shop, a car wash, or an entire army.

Beware the Eternal Goon.