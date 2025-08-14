The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SnowApe's avatar
SnowApe
3h

These next two weeks are gonna be a wild ride. After that? Total NATOstan defeat and the triumph of the BRICS multipolar belt and road of peace. I'll be popping bottles with Pepe on a Rio beach with the finest bundas Lula has to offer.

All according to Z's plan. He predicted it from the start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rurik Skywalker
Patriot's avatar
Patriot
1hEdited

> ... the Serbian government, which became a vassal state of Washington ...

That happened in October 2000 when Serbia was occupied by US/NATO in a coup/color-revolution with Putin's help. Putin and Bill Clinton discussed it just months earlier. [1]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

[1] The regime changers Russia now rejects such talk as ‘color revolution,’ but Vladimir Putin and Bill Clinton discussed removing Slobodan Milosevic (Milošević) from power ... | Meduza | October 2020

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2020/10/08/the-regime-changers

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: What Moscow now [2020] says about Milošević’s overthrow: In today’s political discourse in Russia, the events that ousted Slobodan Milošević are considered “the first color revolution” and described in exclusively negative terms. This attitude is particularly pronounced on network television: ...

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: ... recently declassified transcripts of phone calls and meetings between President Bill Clinton and Vladimir Putin between 1999 and 2001. Based on these records, it turns out that the Russian president who would later build his diplomatic rhetoric around the principle of non-interference was quite ready in the early 2000s to discuss the details of removing Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević from power.

Excerpt: In their phone call on September 30, 2000, Clinton and Putin discussed what ought to be done about Milošević after his removal from power. Putin didn’t want the Yugoslav leader in Russia and suggested leaving him in Serbia or sending him to America.

Excerpt: On September 30, 2000, President Clinton telephoned Putin to discuss the situation in Yugoslavia again. The two leaders talked about how best to remove Milošević from power and what to do with him afterward.

Excerpt: Arguing that Putin was the only figure who could convince Milošević to step down, Bill Clinton urged the Russian president to contact him privately and convey that Russia supports the will of the Yugoslav people. Moscow should ask Milošević to leave office, Clinton said.

Excerpt: In their phone call on September 30, 2000, Clinton and Putin discussed what ought to be done about Milošević after his removal from power. Putin didn’t want the Yugoslav leader in Russia and suggested leaving him in Serbia or sending him to America.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture