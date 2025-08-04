For the first time since the Not-War began, the great Christian Moralitarian Humanist Vladimir Putin has finally attacked a key piece of Ukrainian infrastructure. And don’t let my acidic sarcasm fool you, this is in fact very big news, folks. Here:

Three and a half years later, Russia has finally started destroying bridges across the Dnieper. The bridge in Kherson, connecting the Korabelny microdistrict with the main part of the city — the moment of the strike and its consequences. An FAB with an UMPK flew to the target today (https://t.me/voenkorKotenok/66391?single). As you can see, a couple more FABs are needed for complete destruction, but it is still possible. And if it is possible in Kherson, then it is possible in Zaporozhye, at least. Why Kherson is understandable — our people are playing it safe in case of Zelensky’s idea to raid Crimea, which they have been cherishing there since 22. And this is right, it is better to play it safe than to get a new tragedy, like Kursk. Nevertheless, the question of the other bridges, at least those that FABs reach and along which Western equipment and ammunition go, remains open. It would have been high time back in 22, or definitely high time during the counteroffensive in 23, but today it’s absolutely high time.

So I guess I was proven wrong about Putin, eh?

I complained that he didn’t target any key infrastructure used by the UAF to continue their war effort and now he went ahead and did that. Except, wait a second, what did ZAnon tell us about the bridges to justify why they weren’t blown before? Here are the arguments that were given to explain away the non-targeting of the bridges. I remember them very well because this was a key area of bafflement and disagreement that had to be explained away. They said:

Putin needed them intact for the great counteroffensive being planned for that fall/winter/spring/summer/fall-again.

The bridges were too tough to take out save with nukes because of Soviet building techniques.

Putin was strategically allowing them to get their weapons and ammo so that they’d use it all up shooting at Donbassians and Russians, thereby bankrupting NATO, which had walked into his trap

Now that a bridge was targeted and destroyed, well, all the cope is forgotten and now the ZAnon propagandists must now explain why destroying the bridge was both a logical and brilliant, even, strategic decision. Of course, for years they called anyone asking questions about the bridges and calling for them to be blown CIA agents on their blogs and vlogs. And now they’re applauding the decision!

This is how all propaganda works, folks.

Religious or ideological or social — it doesn’t matter. One day they said the opposite of what they say today, now, and you’re a bad person for remembering the narrative switch. All good propagandists only ask one thing of their audience: blind faith in lies. The more absurd the narrative and the more contradictions and weaves and twists and zig-zags, well, the stronger the blind faith required to continue believing. And those who can believe in lies the best are invariably held up by all propaganda projects as the highest standard of morality, of course. Because they are faithful, see? And because we are told that this blind faith is a virtue.

Thinking for yourself? Why, that’s how we got kicked out of God’s petting zoo six thousand years ago! I am not exaggerating here one bit, folks. And the chief arch-villain of all of our combined religious history is the entity that gave mankind its first red pill apple. I mean, thinking for yourself is literally held up as the chief sin of mankind in our foundational religious and ideological literature, and the chief problem that modern, Plato-based societies exist to mitigate with a variety of stick and carrot policies of social engineering.

Me, I don’t think that I was a bad person for wondering why the bridges weren’t blown up to prevent critical men and supplies from flowing into Donbass. But then, I don’t hold blind faith up to be a virtue and so I was never motivated by the idea that I should repeat lies to prove my morality. Most people, in contrast, believe that it is the most moral thing that they can do in this world to believe in lies that they know are lies and to convince others to believe them too.

Believing lies is what makes us “noble” after all, eh?