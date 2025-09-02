The entire post-USSR status quo in the FSU was supposed to be controlled by networks of KGB agents. The whole thing was to be run like a criminal looting operation and a protection racket wrapped into one. But at some point infighting over turf started and the CIA started openly backing rivals to the KGB in the near abroad. This is what triggered the Ukraine crisis, essentially. Putin’s KGB got scared that they were losing their looting operations in Ukraine because a faction of former KGB spooks and oligarchs (around Kholomoisky’s so-called upstart Dnieprepetrovsk Gang) decided to play hardball with the traditional LDNR Mafia further East.

But everyone in power in the FSU space behind the scenes was part of an old KGB boys network until recently — it was all just one big shtetl, essentially.

Somehow though, despite this advantage, Moscow began losing the battle for turf with the Western Shtetl when the Western gangs started encroaching on their turf. This is the true story what is happening behind the scenes, not the negotiations, not the battles, and not any “Realist” or “Constructivist” theory of International Relations or 19th century style Great Power geopolitics.

We’ve dived into the murky world of High Spookery on several occasions.

But it has been a long time since we got any news coming out of that sphere. The latest is that one of the top KGB/FSB spooks in charge of running the FSU networks has gotten the can by Putin. Here:

A high-ranking FSB officer responsible for Moldova, Belarus and the Baltics has resigned. We are talking about the deputy head of the 5th department, Dmitry Milyutin, Russian publics report. It is believed that he was a man of the former head of this department, Sergei Beseda, who, as we have already reported (https://t.me/stranaua/189974) previously oversaw Ukraine, but was also dismissed (and recently took part in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul). The first deputy of the 5th department was Albert Stepygin, whom Russian publics call a person close to the new head of the department, Alexei Komkov.

Milyutin is the guy that I wrote about as being one of those responsible for messing up the Ukraine SMO operation. Technically, it was his boss, Sergey Beseda who was running the FSB 5th Department tasked with SMO’ing Ukraine and well, not losing it to the CIA in the first place. Beseda was fired last year as well:

What I misunderstood at the time was the reason for the firings. I thought it had to do with the crisis that the FSB engineered in Ukraine. But it turns out that Beseda messed up the elections in Moldova, with the Kremlin-unfriendly Maia Sandu sweeping into power and that’s what cost him his job, at long last. Not enough of the allocated bribe money made its way to key voter blocs and politicians in Moldova, and ended up in his own pockets, is the claim, essentially.

Once again, Moscow manages to fumble the ball, somehow.

Who is trying to throw this game exactly?

And I ask you again: is it perfidy or treachery?

I think it is fair to say that in the case of Ukraine (or Moldova) it was a mix of both. I don’t doubt that there is a faction in the Kremlin that wants Moscow-friendly gangsters and murderers in power in the FSU as opposed to Washington-friendly gangsters and murderers. I also don’t doubt that a significant chunk of the Deep State in Russia is just straight-up on the payroll of Washington and London and Tel-Aviv, and is sabotaging the Moscow gangster network’s attempts to retain control over their own turf.

What I always assumed was that Putin was put-in(!) to power as a representative of the hardliners who wanted better loot-sharing rights and turf-protections from the West. I based this on his pejorative attitude toward Gorbachev, who was/is considered a complete sell-out in Russia, even by the FSB. And on the fact that Putin joined the KGB under Andropov, who wanted good terms for the KGB in the post-USSR Global Trotskyite Order that they were supposed to build in partnership with the Americans.

More and more I wonder if that initial assessment of mine was correct though.

Based on his SMO decisions so far, Putin is beginning to resemble Gorbachev more than a little. In other words, if there is a hardline faction of gangsters and murderers in Moscow that want exclusive gangstering and murdering rights in the FSU and for the Western Shtetl to respect them and back off, then Putin is probably not in their camp after all. He’s not doing much to stave NATO off, like at all. In fact, I’m starting to think that he’s probably on the team of the radical pro-Washington elites in Moscow, if anything.

I wish I knew more though.

Most books written about the topic of contemporary allegiances and Deep State camps in Russia are written by the usual chosen suspects living in Brooklyn based on stories told to them by members of their extended family still living in Moscow.

Figuring this information out is no easy task. It is even harder than trying to find some information out on the Corporate Wars, actually.

Because to understand the network of allegiances and key spook leaders is to understand the real structure of power in any given nation or bloc. This information is guarded and only discussed among professionals and rarely mentioned to the public, who must be led to believe that elected parties and ideologies rule their governments. Democracy and punditry is basically no different than any expensive, elaborate Sportsball event. We delude ourselves into thinking that the back and forth between Libs, Tories, Dems, Conservatives, Greens and so on are any different than the Rollerball games that we all gather together to watch on Sundays. But they’re not.

It is all just one big bloody circus to keep us entertained.

But in reality, it is transnational networks of gangsters, saboteurs, traffickers, peddlers and influencers who run their governments. This change came about when restrictions on the Pale of Settlement were lifted and a huge armed and organized exodus of revolutionaries occurred from out of their containment zone.

Over in America, you’ve only heard bits and pieces of this story, but never the whole thing.

There are few left who can tell it though.

About the Before Times …

Before Roller Ball …

Teddy Roosevelt and the Sassoon Opium Empire. Prohibition and the Mob. The Immigration Restriction Acts of the 1920s. The Labor Strikes and the Robber Barons. Wilson’s mistress and the Federal Reserve … The Kushner Clan and Chabad Lubavitch … the Corporate Wars.

Maybe I’ll write that series of essays too some day. I think Americans might be interested to learn the hidden history of how some immigrants from 19th century Russia-controlled Poland ended up taking over their entire country by about the start of the 1970’s (in my estimation) or possibly even a half-century earlier than that. It depends on what symbolic date you choose as a mark for the takeover of America, really.

Was it marked by the assassination of President Kennedy by Mossad and their operatives within the CIA and Federal Government?

Was it the establishment of the Federal Reserve a half century before that under President Wilson, who was being blackmailed by Zionists?

Was it the formation of the Roosevelt-Delano-Sassoon criminal political gangster operation and their takeover of all American politics under good ol’ Teddy?

Was it President Lincoln following his pen-pal Karl Marx’s orders via letter to destroy the old America through war atrocities, organize a demographic cull of native men, flood the country with hostile immigrants, massively expand the federal government, flash-industrialize/proletarize the cities of America into sprawl-slum hellscapes, and outlaw all dissent to boot?

…

Me, I think it all happened in the Before Times. Before Roller Ball.

Before the Corporate Wars, even …