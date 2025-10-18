In another stunning, but totally expected betrayal, it was recently revealed that Putin betrayed another ally to the West and their allies. Over in Azerbaijan, the KGB government of Aliyev had done the following in recent years:

ethnically cleansed Armenians

killed Russian peacekeepers

funded terrorism in Russia (the Crocus terror attacks)

attacked Christians and Christian holy sites

allied with Russia’s enemies

I cover all of this in great detail here:

I Have Prepared a Primer on Azerbaijan If Anyone Actually Cares Rurik Skywalker · Jul 9 I was hoping that this story would go away or blow over so that I didn’t have to cover it. But here we are. There’s another potential war brewing on Russia’s borders. That’s the bad news. The worse news is that, as usual, the Kremlin is doing less than nothing to address the growing threat. The good news is that recent events give me a pretext to write another deep dive essay about how KGB elites rule over a splinter FSU state and use it against Russians. Read full story

So, wouldn’t this be a good reason to do something to change the government in Baku? The logic being that it is better to have friendly governments on your borders than enemy governments. This simply argument makes sense to you and me, but it is not 5D enough, so, naturally Putin did not pursue the strategy.

Let me explain what I mean.

In recent days it was revealed that old Soviet sympathizers with ties in the Azeri military (or a faction in it) was ready to mount a coup against President Aliyev and restore friendly relations with Russia. Foolishly, they reached out to the Kremlin to let them know their intentions beforehand. Instead of supporting them or simply staying out of it, Putin rose to the occasion to betray the military and to side with his KGB colleague, Aliyev. Here:

A member of the Security Council and former head of the Presidential Administration, Ramiz Mehdiyev’s actions aimed at seizing state power and details of his treason against the state have been revealed. APA has learned through reliable sources that Ramiz Mehdiyev, with the support of Russia, prepared a plan for a coup d’état and proposed it to Russia through his own channels. When did Ramiz Mehdiyev take action? Ramiz Mehdiyev tried to take advantage of the period of tension between Azerbaijan and Russia. It should be recalled that on December 25 last year, after the AZAL aircraft was shot down in Russian airspace, serious tensions arose in Azerbaijan–Russia relations. Russia’s refusal to apologize or pay compensation for the downing of the AZAL plane caused sharp protests in official Baku. The tensions between the two countries became a topic of broad discussion and criticism in both the public and media spheres. Mehdiyev used this situation to convey to Russia, through his channels and old friends, that a plan for a coup d’état had been prepared and that he expected Moscow’s support in this matter. It is worth noting that when Azerbaijan–Russia relations were at their peak of tension—on May 9 of this year—the chairman of the Council of Elders of the Imishli District, Saleh Samadov, organized an event under the flag of the USSR, wearing the “St. George Ribbon,” a symbol of the Russian Empire. For this act, he was dismissed from his post and arrested by the State Security Service. Saleh Samadov is known as one of Ramiz Mehdiyev’s old friends and business partners. What was Ramiz Mehdiyev’s plan? According to the plan, after seizing state power by force, Ramiz Mehdiyev proposed to establish a temporary governing body in the format of a State Council for the transition period. The plan envisaged that the 87-year-old former bureaucrat himself would lead this body. Reportedly, Mehdiyev even shared with Russia the list of individuals who would be represented in the State Council under his leadership. How was Ramiz Mehdiyev’s plan exposed? According to a well-informed source who spoke to APA, during the meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia in Dushanbe, the Russian side itself informed the Azerbaijani side about Mehdiyev’s proposal and his network’s plan. It appears that the 87-year-old Mehdiyev had already exhausted Russia’s patience with his persistent requests and insistence. Consequently, Russia completely abandoned him—seeing no prospects—and officially informed Baku about Mehdiyev’s plan and network. Ramiz Mehdiyev – Russia’s old friend Ramiz Mehdiyev’s closeness to Russia has always been known. Even during the Soviet era, he was known as a member of Moscow’s agent network. For many years, Mehdiyev used his influence in the Azerbaijani government to help “friends of Russia”—officials loyal to Moscow—advance in government, parliament, and media positions. Before the Patriotic War, pro-Russian officials were removed from their positions in Azerbaijan, and Mehdiyev was also dismissed from his post. Afterward, when he became President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Mehdiyev did not abandon intrigues. He used the Academy for his political purposes, creating an unbearable environment there; nearly all institutes under ANAS demanded his resignation. At a meeting held at ANAS on February 14, 2022, he announced that he was leaving his post due to his age and would appeal to the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, on this issue. On February 19, the General Meeting of ANAS was held, and Ramiz Mehdiyev’s resignation was accepted. However, on March 17, reports emerged that Mehdiyev was still at the Academy. ANAS issued a statement saying he had come only to collect his personal belongings. Later, it was revealed that he had actually held a meeting in the Academy President’s office with representatives from Russia—including the assistant to the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences. During the summer, media outlets reported that Ramiz Mehdiyev held a meeting with a group of former officials in Novkhani. Although the content of the meeting was unknown, the timing coincided with the height of tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan. Note that there is a criminal case concerning legal violations committed during Mehdiyev’s presidency at ANAS. The Chamber of Accounts’ inspections covering 2020–2023 revealed numerous irregularities and illegalities within ANAS. Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stated to journalists on October 1 of this year that a comprehensive investigation was being conducted into the legal violations at ANAS. “In that criminal case, investigations have been carried out into several episodes, and the preliminary investigation into some of them has already been completed. The cases have been sent to court for consideration,” the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Now, sane countries with sane leadership follow the following political formula: reward friends and punish enemies. In contrast, Moscow pursues the opposite policy. These constant betrayals have to be explained, somehow, and that is where the 5D narrative comes in. This narrative seeks to explain perfidy as a kind of clever plan that we, the peasants are unable to perceive. The language is explicitly metaphysical and moral. We are told, at times, that morality and humanitarian values explain the strange decisions and strategies used by the Kremlin to lose. Other times, we are essentially told that these strange choices are a way to test our faith and that we must double down in our belief in Putin or Trump or Jesus and his plan to checkmate Satan. Because this narrative is able to tap into religious-style pre-programming that most people have, the propagandists are able to elicit a blind loyalty.

Think QAnon, or the Putin equivalent, ZAnon.

Has Putin betrayed his allies before? Well yes, repeatedly. In fact, that is why I argue that he was allowed to stay in power for so long. Because he hands over all of Russia’s allies over to Russia’s enemies for arrest and execution. Here:

But the “5D judo-chessmaster Putin” line is the perfect narrative to keep people complacent while they are betrayed and destroyed systematically because every single loss and retreat is spun as either a glorious moral or metaphysical victory.

Related to this, the Iranian media reports that Moscow has been secretly working on NATO’s behalf against Iran this whole time, which is true. Here:

Russia has long sought to prevent Iran from having normal relations with the world, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, days after the Russian foreign minister faulted him for accepting a sanctions clause in a 2015 nuclear deal. Speaking at a conference in Tehran, Zarif said Russia has two “red lines” in its policy toward Iran — that the country should never enjoy normal relations with the world and should also not enter direct confrontation. “That is why Russia supported the Geneva interim agreement. It kept the wound open but prevented conflict,” he said, according to the official IRNA news agency. Zarif rejected Sergei Lavrov’s remarks earlier this week that the snapback provision was agreed during Zarif’s final-stage talks with then US Secretary of State John Kerry. Lavrov said the clause was a “legal trap” for Tehran and that Moscow was surprised Iran had accepted it. The idea, Zarif asserted, came instead from Russia and France and Iran resisted it. “Lavrov is lying. The proposal did not come from the Americans. It came from them,” he said. Hardliners in Iran have long criticized Zarif for accepting the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, viewing it as a concession that enabled the reimposition of UN sanctions. Last month, France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered the snapback mechanism, restoring UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities after they accused Tehran of blocking inspections and rejecting diplomacy. The move came despite opposition from Russia and China. Long mistrust In a leaked 2022 interview, Zarif said Russia had tried to prevent the 2015 deal from being finalized, adding that “Russia made every possible effort in the final week to stop the agreement from being concluded.” Zarif also accused Moscow this week of disclosing sensitive information about Iran’s military and diplomatic activities, including General Qassem Soleimani’s visit to Moscow and details of Iranian drone supplies to Russia for the war in Ukraine. “They were the ones who made those public,” he said. Lavrov has said Russia has always supported the nuclear deal and the UN Security Council resolution that endorsed it. He said the final decision on the JCPOA “was made directly by Zarif and Kerry” and that other participants, including Russia, were observers.

I have previously explained that during the Obama years, Washington outsourced its Iranian containment policy to Moscow, who stepped up to play the bad cop to Obama’s good cop act towards Tehran.

I think it was in this essay:

I sound like a broken record at this point.

Even if Putin cedes half of Russia or joins the EU or gets his head chopped off, the usual suspects will still claim that this is a clever Jesus plan to achieve Total Patriot Victory. In 4 years of SMO’ing, I remain the only English language blogger who has soured on Putin and pointed out that:

a) he is not winning in Ukraine

b) he doesn’t even seem to want to win in Ukraine

c) he isn’t supporting Hezbollah or Assad or Iran

d) something about all of this STINKS!!!

Not one other analyst or blogger has seen the light.

NOT.

ONE.

And I remain blacklisted on ALL of the alternative media sites and aggregators.

Make of that what you will.