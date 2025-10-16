Before reading further, please repost and send this article to your PAYTRIOT friends who stand for YESHUA against GLOBALISMS. We are the RESISTANCE in the INFO WAR for liberation of HUMANITY against the SATANICS and PAGANS and ODINISTS who rule the world from their secret headquarters in NEW SWABIA down in Antarctica, past the ICE WALL that GLOBE-alist NASA doesn’t want you to know about. We are living in the END TIMES and your FINANCIAL SUPPORT is needed to build the new JERUSALEM here on this blog. Only true PAYTRIOTS who financially support this blog will be taken on the ARK to the planet KOBOL (flat) to live in communal paradise forever after.

So, Jolani came to visit Moscow and will be returning home with a vast treasure trove of promised Russian goodies. Here is what I am talking about:

🇷🇺🇸🇾 Russia has agreed to participate in the reconstruction of Syria. Specifically, this concerns energy infrastructure. Well, yes, we’ve already got everything in order here: gasoline prices are steadily falling. What do you call a person who never refuses anyone?

There are probably more details that will surface in the coming days about the deal, but basically Moscow is trying to secure a contract to get Syria’s energy grid and oil and gas pipelines up and running, eventually connecting them to the larger pipeline projects coming from further South and East and possibly even to link up with Israel.

Now, Putin actually was actually always a Jolani supporter, and helped Jolani against Assad from 2017 onwards.

Yes, really.

Basically, Russia was conducting air strikes on behalf of groups like the Free Syrian Army and they were trying to arm them as well back when they intervened in Syria. Then when the campaign started against Islamic State in earnest, the Al-Nusra group splintered off and sat out the fighting in the Northwest of Syria, near Aleppo. The Syrian Army wanted to focus on pushing out these groups, but they were told in no uncertain terms that they would not be allowed to do so. Jolani was a former ISIS commander who took charge of this Al-Nusra group being protected by Turkey, Russia and NATO. A split occurred when ISIS became IS and their #1 guy declared that the Abrahamic End Times had begun because battles were being conducted in the area around Palmyra against “Rome”, which meant that the silly Semitic prophecies were being fulfilled. This theological position cost him Islamic support (he committed a heresy) and splintered ISIS. Jolani was treated as if he was never part of ISIS while IS was mopped up by Russia, America and Iran working together in Iraq and Syria.

Anyway, I’ve covered all of this before.

But the most important information that the Resistance shills have refused to tell you about all of this is the following:

Putin provided military and financial and political support for the FSA (and other groups too) which ended up taking Damascus (Syria now flies their flag)

Putin tried to topple Assad back in 2017 by forcing him to step down and hand over power to the NATO-backed FSA

Putin never provided serious economic or military support for Assad; the Syrian government was broke and kept afloat through a drug-running empire run by the Assad clan; Putin is offering more substantial financial support to Jolani now than he ever did for Assad

Putin probably kidnapped Assad to allow the SMO to go ahead smoothly. We have no idea where Assad and his family is now. No one has seen them in Moscow.

Please read some of my prescient material on Syria and how Putin was an agent of NATO there:

After seeing what happened to Syria, and the eagerness with which Putin rushed to recognize and promise support for the new government, do you still actually think that Moscow is going to support Tehran when Israel and America attack them again in the coming campaign?

Really?

Well then there’s no helping you at this point, I guess.

…

Russian Patriot Telegram is livid. Here:

Why is that? I remember the liberation of Palmyra and the pompous concert. The distribution of medals for liberation, as well as the authorities’ assurances that we are helping the legitimately elected President Bashar al-Assad deal with the terrorists and bandits who are rocking the boat of an independent democratic state. And now the Russian president, smiling happily, shakes the hand of a former bandit and terrorist who participated in Assad’s overthrow. What were our troops doing there for so many years?

Arming rebel groups, running drugs, stealing archeological finds, making money from mercenary contracts, killing IS recruits who came from all over the world to experience the End Times that were promised to them.

What have they achieved? This? (https://t.me/putnik1lv/11670) Well, now tell the people about the Nazis in Ukraine. About the evil collective West and patriotism. Your patriotism boils down to a warm place next to a gentleman who won’t offend you, and if he wants, will even caress you. Your ideology is prosperity and comfort. Your goal is profit at any cost, preferably 200%, and without stress. So smile, gentlemen, and put a good face on a very bad game.

Why would anyone ever ally with Moscow when Putin routinely does Washington’s bidding and sides with Washington’s and Israel’s puppet-rulers? I mean, Putin literally tasked his FSB with helping Zelensky get elected in the first place for crying out loud. And there’s a better chance that Moscow will join in and bomb Tehran than there is of him giving them S-500s or whatever.

Here is another detail about the news:

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Moscow was an important signal confirming the sustainability of Russia’s military and political presence in the Middle East. Despite the change of power in Damascus and al-Sharaa’s own difficult biography (he was a member of a terrorist group as recently as 2015), the Kremlin managed to uphold key agreements, including maintaining the bases in Tartus and Khmeimim.

I was under the impression that these bases would be shut down.

But, I was wrong on that count.

It makes sense that they would be allowed to stay up because Putin has been providing support for Jolani and plans to do so in the future.

The new Syrian leader’s reaffirmation of commitments previously made under Bashar al-Assad reflects Moscow’s pragmatic approach to regional transformation. Given that a significant number of international players, from the US and EU to Turkey, have already established working contacts with the new Syrian authorities, Russia was forced to minimize risks when dealing with them.

writes:

Im digging the absolute cold blooded turbo capitalist mentality of the Kremlin. Signing energy deals with the new syrian government that was recently killing Russians when the Russian Government didn’t do anything to help rebuild Syrian infrastructure for Assad because he couldn’t pay up. Absolutely glorious. So the Kremlin will help build nice infrastructure for a Mossad/Neo-Ottoman Jihad colony because wealthy backers are willing to pay but they couldn’t help the allies that their own soldiers died keeping in power because Assad’s budget couldn’t buy enough yachts for the “Russian” energy Oligarchy.

Quite.

But a funnier take came from Vanessa Beeley, an Angloid reporter from a spook family who works for the Kremlin now. She was embedded in Syria when it was taken over via an SMO that lasted 72 hours. When the coup was happening, she condemned anyone who was sounding the alarm of being a CIA-Mossad agent against multipolarisms. She was absolutely frothing at the mouth rabid in her online condemnations of truth-tellers on all topics related to Putin’s many geostrategical … innovations. For years, she voiced her moral outrage that our little community of Putin-skeptics even existed and wished death and damnation on us.

Just totally vicious, this dog of a woman.

Unhinged. Self-righteous. Totally wrong about everything, of course.

Then, when she belatedly realized what was clearly happening all around her, she had to scramble to escape Syria, because her butt was in serious trouble for her reporting work there against the incumbent regime. Now, the very same terrorists who she spent years condemning and claiming that Russia and Iran and Assad were defeating, are in power and being treated like good old friends by Moscow.

That must sting a little, eh Vanessa?

Your employer turned out to not be all that he was cracked up to be. Most importantly, he left you hanging in a very dangerous place where things could have gone very wrong for you very quickly. And the people that you so self-righteously and vaginally condemned turned out to be right about Putin, Assad and everything else.

It is to laugh.

Go Korybko go!

Kremlin-sponsored media was calling these groups “head-choppers” and “extremists” who would butcher Syria’s minorities and Christians. This is how their intervention was morally justified — to save these groups. And yet, now when there really have been examples of executions and butchery committed by the new government, there is total silence from the Resistance shills.

Why?

Well, because Moscow and Tehran plan to do business with this new government, that’s why. All of a sudden the plight of these Christians and whatever other groups is not so morally pressing to the humanitarian superpowers that comprise the Resistance.

Oops! Too blackpilling for you? Maybe reality isn’t to your liking then.

You can use one of these to cope:

Toughen up already, people.

The COMMANDER needs you sharp and steely-eyed to face the trials to come.