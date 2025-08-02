A couple of days ago

sent me a video to check out that summarizes a lot of the key points about how fake this war is and how bizarrely Putin is behaving if we still assume that he wanted to end this war as quickly as possible and with the least amount of bloodshed.

Don’t be dismayed by the foreign looking runes — the video has been dubbed over in English.

Here are the points that were raised:

Putin never targeted Ukrainian propaganda stations or communications network

Putin never targeted the highest political or military echelons of Ukraine

Putin never blew the bridges over Donbass

Putin never stopped sending energy and other raw materials across Ukraine to NATO, which just returns it to Ukraine

Putin never targeted the mobilization headquarters to prevent mobilization efforts

Putin never targeted the critical infrastructure of the port of Odessa, which keeps Ukraine armed and fueled

Putin nixed the navy’s plans to take Odessa quickly in the beginning, from the initial successful blockade because …

… Putin made the grain deal, lifting the blockade, allowing weapons and fuel and food to flow, after which, almost the entire Black Sea Fleet of Russia was systematically sunk with no reprisals

Putin never targeted key military factories that refine oil, create machine lubricants and repair vehicles

Putin is fighting a war of attrition or “grinding”, which ensures the maximum amount of death, because it is a WWI style meat-wave style conflict and not a WWII style war of positioning and breakthroughs and encirclements

Putin surrendered Kherson without a fight

This is a war with no clear goals, no desire to defeat the UAF, no strategy to starve them of the potential to keep fighting the war, only to get the maximum amount of people killed

This is very similar to what Strelkov was saying before his arrest. Riley covered that here:

Some people are convinced by these simple questions and the lack of answers that Putin’s government is able to provide to them. Others are more convinced by the fact that he has built 700 million-billion churches in Russia since coming to power thereby proving his good intentions and unimpeachable moral character.

We can’t all have the same priorities, I guess.

**

And now for some fun! The man who runs the channel with the video that I summarized is a believer in the “Putin Clone” conspiracy theory. The theory is that the real Putin was cloned and that the current Putin is a replacement.

This is quite different from the established fact that all top level politicians use body doubles. Putin has categorically denied multiple times that he ever uses body doubles. But, well: