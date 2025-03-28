The UN is a cherished ally to all anti-globalist patriots fighting against the Soros-Satanists trying to make them go #3 in the loo. Whenever I get into trouble, I know that I can call up my local UN representative and tell them that a heccin’ based wholesome shadow-warrior needs their help in standing up to Anglo-Saxon-Sodomy. As one does.

Me patriotically showing my “phull sappor” for the local anti-wokester bluehats.

Thus, it doesn’t surprise me then to learn that Putin has a similarly positive view of the UN bluehats and is encouraging them to militarily occupy Ukraine.

Here is his recent statement on the matter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed placing Ukraine under a temporary international administration as one possible way to resolve the ongoing conflict. The idea, he said, draws on international precedent and would aim to restore legitimate governance before any peace deal could be finalized. During his meeting with Russian nuclear submarine officers on Thursday, President Putin described a possible international mechanism to stabilize Ukraine – placing it under temporary external administration coordinated by the United Nations. Here are the key takeaways of Putin’s proposal: Problem: Collapse of legitimacy in Kiev Putin argued that Ukraine’s constitutional legitimacy has broken down due to the expiration of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers last year and the lack of elections ever since – rendering all of his government’s claims to authority invalid.



“Presidential elections weren’t held... under the constitution, all officials are appointed by the president. If he himself is illegitimate, then so is everyone else.”

Zelensky’s government is illegitimate and Nazi, which explains why Putin has done the following:

Helped Zelensky get elected in the first place

Signed the Istanbul deal with his government that had ZERO guarantees about Crimea and kept Donbass in Ukraine

Promised Israel to not harm Zelensky

Armed Zelensky’s army before and during the SMO

Pays energy transit fees to Zelensky’s government

Cut several grain business deals with Zelensky’s government, including the latest one

Signed an energy ceasefire deal with Zelensky

All of these actions prove that Putin is a tough operator, a true Tsar and an Orthodox patriot who doesn’t mince words with Russia’s enemies.

Consequence: Power vacuum filled by radicals Putin has warned that groups with neo-Nazi views, such as the notorious Azov battalion – which receive Western weapons and actively recruit followers – could increasingly exert de facto control in Ukraine, potentially replacing formal civilian authority.



“Amid the de facto illegitimacy… Neo-Nazi formations are receiving more weapons,” and could take “the actual power in their hands.”



Putin argued that this makes negotiating with Ukraine’s current government even more unreliable and unstable: “It’s unclear who you’re even signing any documents with – tomorrow new people could come and say, ‘We don’t know who signed this – goodbye.’”

Yes, Putin is very concerned about the rise of Neo-Nazism in the world. That is why he has done the following:

Been invited several times to Israel to attend Moshe Kantor’s Holocaust conferences at which Putin pledged to support the “denazification of Europe” many years before the SMO began in Ukraine

Used the FSB to provide recruits and money to Azov battalion

Released the top Azov commanders from Russian captivity so that they could return to the fighting

Wants Zelensky to pass tougher hate speech laws in Ukraine (that’s part of his official de-nazification proposal, no seriously) regarding WWII and criticism of Hebrews

Putin has repeatedly contrasted himself with Zelensky and claims that he is a better friend to the Hebrews than Zelensky, who he calls, “a bad Hebrew”.

I, for one, believe that he should be condemned for speaking ill of his theological superiors.

They were Chosen by Yahweh, the Hebrew entity that happened to be dwelling inside a desert volcano at the time, who is also master of the entire cosmos and superior to all other gods. Just read your Bibles if you don’t believe me. It says there that Yahweh is the god of the Hebrews and that he is superior to the patron deities of other nations. In fact, the Hassidic rabbis maintain that our patron deity was always Lucifer. That’s why we are all born with sin while they are born perfect and pure. That is why we must speak reverently and in hushed tones about our Elder Brothers in the Faith, as the Orthodox Church (based, patriotic, Christian) refers to them.

Suggestion: UN-led temporary external administration Putin proposed the use of a UN-led transitional authority, referencing prior international missions such as in East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and parts of former Yugoslavia. “In such cases, international practice often follows a known path — under UN peacekeeping, through what is called external governance, a temporary administration.” Purpose: Restoring constitutional order and setting legal framework for stable peace The main goal, according to Putin, would be to organize democratic elections and bring to power a functioning, legitimate government trusted by Ukrainian citizens and recognized globally. He stated that only a reconstituted Ukrainian government could sign peace agreements that would be recognized worldwide and upheld over time. “Why do this? In order to hold democratic elections, in order to bring to power a government that is capable and enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty, sign legitimate documents that will be recognized worldwide and will be reliable and stable.” Not the only option – but a viable one Putin emphasized that this idea is not the only possibility, but an example drawn from historical precedent.



“This is just one option... I’m not saying other options do not exist, but it is hard right now, or maybe even impossible, to lay everything out clearly because the situation is changing so fast,” he said. Multilateral cooperation beyond the West Putin said such an initiative should involve not just the UN or the US, but a broader coalition, including BRICS nations and others Russia considers reliable.



“We will work with any partners – the US, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, BRICS countries… and, for example, North Korea.”



He also stressed that Russia remains open to working with the EU, even though Moscow’s trust in European capitals has been fundamentally broken by their manipulation of peace efforts as a tactic to buy time and rearm Ukraine.

Most patriots around the world support the UN and that’s a fact that the Wokester Left doesn’t want you to know because they support Hamas and Hitler (that’s bad).

For example, well-known American Infowarrior and top-level resistance leader, Alex Jones (COMMANDER Jones) has always supported Trump and Elon and Putin to the hilt in their battle against the Deep State. Jones and his anti-globalists were also always “phull sapporters” of the UN and called for the implementation of the one world government that it represented, so as to defeat the Globalists by beating them to the punch.

And Z-patriots have been calling for a Patriotic Bluehat UN occupation of Ukraine since Day 1 of the SMO. In fact, it was one of Putin’s original demands of Zelensky. Remember those? They were:

denazification

demilitarization

phull sappor for bluehat troops patrolling the streets of Ukraine on the lookout for Nazis

…

All jokes* aside, Putin and Trump are trying to figure out a way to force Kiev to hold elections which they can rig them against Zelensky to get a new puppet put into power that is more acceptable to both of them. They want an Orban-like Chabad-approved puppet. Zelensky, for all of his faults, isn’t a Chabadnik and he’s angered Chabad by arresting Kholomoisky and Medvedchuk and other oligarchs that were part of their network.

*I wasn’t joking.

…

Ever since Trump was elected, the Globalists have been on the run — this is simply a known fact on the interwebs, just read any blog, ya dummy! It is a statement that is as self-evidently true as the recent sworn testimony from General Flynn that Hillary Clinton was executed in Guantanamo Bay last weekend for her betrayal of the Littlehat Asgardian Alliance by selling secrets to the Martian Go’uld Nazi Coalition for Woke Values (controlled by CCP Beijing).

To take the battle to the next level and knock out the headquarters of the anti-patriots, Patriot Putin has proposed to give “phull sappor” to Elon Musk’s expeditionary corps campaign to liberate Mars from Globalist clutches. Here:

Russia is prepared to contribute a compact nuclear power station and “other advanced technologies” to support a mission to Mars planned by Elon Musk, according to President Vladimir Putin’s special economic representative, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev, who has taken on the role of chief economic envoy in recent US-Russia talks, first floated the idea of a joint mission to Mars in mid-March. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Arctic Forum on Thursday, Dmitriev said Moscow could provide various technological capabilities for long-duration missions to the Red Planet. “Russia can offer a small-scale nuclear power station for the Mars mission, along with other advanced technologies,” Dmitriev told RIA Novosti. “We believe that Russia has a lot to offer the Mars mission, because we possess nuclear technologies that, I think, could be applicable.” Dmitriev previously highlighted the potential role of the national nuclear energy giant Rosatom and the space agency Roscosmos in enhancing the safety and efficiency of deep space missions. He also noted that 2025 would be a symbolic year to announce such an initiative, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project — the first crewed international space mission, jointly carried out by the US and the Soviet Union in July 1975. The SpaceX CEO has not yet publicly responded to the proposal, though Dmitriev reiterated that he was open to holding a videoconference with Musk to explore potential cooperation. The renewed outreach comes amid signs of improving relations between Moscow and Washington. Dmitriev was part of the Russian delegation at recent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in an agreement to begin restoring diplomatic and scientific cooperation across several sectors. Putin has also noted that in his communications with US President Donald Trump, the two sides had “agreed to work together in space.” The Russian leader has voiced support for cooperation with Musk, signaling high-level backing for potential joint projects. Speaking at the Forum of Future Technologies in February, Putin said Russian companies should be ready to collaborate with Musk once he shifts his focus back to science from his current role advising on US government reform. Earlier this month, Musk reaffirmed his goal to launch the first uncrewed Mars mission as early as 2026, with human landings possibly beginning in 2029. A prototype Starship carrying a Tesla-developed humanoid robot is expected to be part of the initial test phase.

Elon has always been an ally of Russia and a supporter of the patriotic alliance against Anglo-Saxon-Satanism. I wrote about this here:

But hold on!

It has come to my attention that some naysayers and doomers and incels have expressed … concern about Putin offering Russian money and technology (phull sappor) to the top US missile, satellite and rocket contractor during an active war in which said contractor’s technology is being used to kill Russians en masse.

This, they would say, is proof of the thesis that Putin works for Washington and that he was appointed by Langley to serve as a satrap of the former USSR territories, to keep Russians on their knees and subservient to the West.

But they’re just Hamas-Nazis working for Mars (ruled by the CCP).

Pay those cranks no mind!

Instead, lend your phull sappor to Elon Musk’s, Donald Trump’s, Bibi Netanyahoo’s and Vladimir Putin’s war against the Wokesters! We’ve got them on the run, folks! Just wait two more weeks for the secret trials to begin! Nuremberg will commence again!

And when the Bluehat soldiers knock on your door, make sure to invite them in and to be kind and courteous and helpful to them. It is a harmful trope and canard that the UN supports the Antichrist by the way.

Besides, what’s so bad about the Antichrist?

My insider sources within the Kremlin have revealed to me that the Antichrist actually wants to lend his phull sappor to the anti-Wokester Alliance in their battle against the Communist Martian Globalists. He prefers to go by the name Antiwokester these days.

What are you a Wokester?

Patriots don’t misgender or deadname fellow patriots!

So don’t you go and spread misinformation about the patriotic UN!

Get with the program!

Lend your phull sappor to the anti-Wokester Antichrist!

… or else!