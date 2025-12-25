I was waiting for the other shoe to fall on the Trump-Putin initiative to force through a bilateral peace deal that didn’t include Zelensky’s input. I asked these questions over the course of many entries.

How are they planning to get Zelensky to go along with this?

Can’t he just say ‘no’?

Are they planning a coup or something against him?

Turns out, Trump and Putin were just bluffing. Zelensky went ahead and rejected their peace plan and told them that he had his own terms. Here:

Zelensky has for the first time publicly outlined all 20 points of the peace plan discussed during the talks



This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing the president’s remarks at a meeting with journalists.



Here’s a brief breakdown of the proposal: Ukraine’s sovereignty — not up for discussion.

Non-aggression pact with Russia plus monitoring along the front line.

Security guarantees — the key issue.

Armed Forces of Ukraine — 800,000 troops in peacetime.

The US, NATO, and Europe provide security guarantees modeled on Article 5. Any new Russian invasion would trigger a military response and the return of sanctions.

Russia legally commits to a non-aggression policy toward Ukraine and Europe.

Ukraine’s EU membership — with a fixed date, not “sometime in the future.”

A global development plan under a separate investment agreement.

Reconstruction funds totaling $800 billion.

Accelerated free trade agreement with the US.

Ukraine’s non-nuclear status.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — no compromise. The US proposes trilateral management; Ukraine offers a 50–50 model with the Americans.

School education programs promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and combating racism and prejudice.

Territories — the most difficult point. One option: Russia withdraws from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions — “we stay where we are.”



Russia demands Ukraine withdraw from Donetsk region; the US proposes a compromise — a free economic zone.

To be quite honest, I am surprised that Zelensky offered such generous terms to Putin. He could have just as easily said that he demanded a surrender of Donetsk and Lugansk entirely, and that would have made served his purposes — to extend the war and his continued grip on power, and do so for the most defendable reasons possible. The sacredness of the 1991 borders of Ukraine that is.

Not only that, but Zelensky’s making even more monetary demands of America and Europe — who else will pay that 800 billion dollars? Moscow has already paid so much into the UAF’s war effort with the interest on their stolen funds, it would be cruel to make them pay more! I have to say, I really can’t see any reason why Putin shouldn’t take this generous deal as is.

Yes, getting Ukraine into the EU and then getting Russia into it as part of a package deal was the original Putin plan. But surely Putin can see that Russia will not join the EU with him at the helm at this point? The EU is going to wage a war against Russia once their rearmament campaign is concluded, probably in about 4 years time, for crying out loud! Besides, the EU countries don’t even want Ukraine in the EU, so it might even lead to some tension there. The only sticking point is that Zelensky refuses to recognize any Russian territorial claims on 1991 borders Ukraine. That means that a ceasefire, not a partition or a peace is being proposed, really.

But if the real plan is to get Zelensky replaced through a suspension of emergency powers triggered by a ceasefire, then this is the best that Putin and Trump are going to get. The only real problem is that if Zelensky delivers on a firm EU membership date, and 800 billion dollars, and retaking of territory without firing a shot, then he’s got a great chance at remaining President. The goal would have to be to get him to accept bad terms, to make it easier to topple him in the elections.

Regardless, unless there’s some fine print or some hidden clause we don’t know about, which there probably is, this is about as good as it gets for Putin. Now, don’t get me wrong, the terms are humiliating for Putin, and I believe that at this point Zelensky takes pride in humiliating Putin, personally.

He went out of his way to call for Putin’s death in his Christmas Eve address.

Putin, in turn, doesn’t ever say Zelensky’s name out loud, as if he were a He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. If I had to guess, Zelensky didn’t take kindly to Putin calling him a “bad Jew” and badmouthing him to the rabbis, and that’s probably the source of their bitter feud, really.

Look: Putin can’t take Donetsk and Zelensky can’t surrender it if he wants to hold on to his position and keep making money for himself and his allies. That demand is just not realistic. A freezing of the contact line is probably what the Kremlin really expected all along anyway, which is why they’ve been pushing so hard along the contact line to claw away some kilometers here and there away from the UAF before the freeze. Surrendering those other territories is fine for Putin too. The only real problem is the lack of face-saving and something symbolic that he can take home and claim as a great victory. Zelensky hasn’t given him that yet, even thought he could have, easily.

Probably because of personal enmity at this point.