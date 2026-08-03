TEEEEEEN-HUT!

Eyes up front, Patriots!

This the COMMANDER speaking.

I have received orders from TOP PATRIOT HQ to disclose the following TERMINATION order. The agent known as Pavel Durov, who was once a TOP PATRIOT, is now an agent of SATAN and must be stricken from the honor rolls.

His crime?

He doubted The Putin.

His sentence? Death by Patriot.

The recent fatwah against Durov is big news.

Russia has charged Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism over allegations the messenger app has been used for recruitment by Ukrainian secret services. The FSB - Russia’s domestic security service - said Telegram had been used “to prepare and co-ordinate acts of sabotage and terror” inside Russia and had failed to remove channels, chats and bots used by Ukraine. An international arrest warrant has been issued for the Russian-born Durov, who lives abroad. Shortly after the charge was announced, Telegram’s account on X posted an image showing Durov holding up his middle finger. He has previously accused Russian authorities of “fabricating new pretexts to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram”. Telegram is popular in Russia and is used by tens of millions of people, although authorities have been restricting access as part of a wider crackdown on internet freedom. The app is also popular in Ukraine.

We even got a communique from COMMANDER Strelkov, who has infiltrated the dungeons of the FSB with a kill team on a top secret mission to flush out the Soros traitors that might be lurking and plotting there. It only seems like he has been arrested for criticizing Shoigu of incompetence … who has since been removed from his post for incompetence.

Here:

Igor Strelkov on Durov’s international search as a terrorist accomplice I really don’t understand the logic of our intelligence agencies and authorities in regard to those who are, or are declared, enemies. First, we let them go abroad unhindered, allowing them to move most of their assets there. Then we start to quarrel with them, or they with us. But in this case, as far as I understand, it was primarily the Russian Federation, represented by its state agencies, that was quarreling with Durov. And only then, when they are completely independent of us, do we put them on the wanted list and declare them enemies. Where’s the logic? If Durov really is an enemy, which I personally doubt, and I seriously doubt, then why didn’t they arrest him first and only then carry out all the other preliminary steps? It’s incomprehensible, absolutely incomprehensible—this operating principle is called “building a house from the roof” or “standing on your head,” whatever you call it. But since I truly don’t understand the logic behind our authorities’ declaring Durov an enemy, I can say that yes, they’ve declared him an enemy, yes, they’ll persecute him, they’ve put him on the international wanted list, but what good has it done? Has it done the slightest bit of good? No. Moreover, it’s only harmful, because we’re excellent at creating enemies, enemies that are completely invincible, but we’re incapable of defeating real enemies who wage a fierce war against us and who have never been and never will be our friends. Just look at our former “respected Kyiv partners,” whom we nurtured, raised, and allowed to grow strong—and whom we now cannot defeat. I believe this is yet another stupidity, or rather, the final act of a series of stupidities, and nothing good can come of it. Finally, I have a big question: let’s remember Anatoly Borisovich Chubais, let’s remember a whole bunch of other top government VIP officials, some of whom have been quietly living abroad since time immemorial, governors and others who are never put on the wanted list, who stole billions here and quietly left, having done nothing for our country except successfully plunder it. Why is this person being persecuted, even if he may have different political views, but who truly worked in our country and who has done much for it, and whose intellect and labor are used by tens of millions of people? How did it happen that we made this man an “enemy,” if he truly is one, and why was this done? Well, it’s simply talent, it’s the amazing talent of our leadership to create enemies around itself, to create them out of nowhere, and from the best people, the most capable and most effective. What can I say? Cretins—all I can say is cre-tins.

And now I must reveal the secret Patriot Plan to my devoted sleeper cell terminator agents.

Remember, scout’s honor, you must not reveal this secret information to our enemies: the Analists of Satan and Soros (A.S.S.). It is absolutely crucial that the enemy not know what the forces of Abraham (good) are planning, so I am going to post this tell-all explanation for the world to see knowing that G_d will blind the eyes of the enemy to the correct url.

Putin is simply executing a strategic and patriotic feint.

It only seems like he just put the man and team who created one of the best digital products that Russia has ever seen (a Russian Steve Jobs) on an international most wanted list. And it only seems that he did this because Putin’s personal friends have always tried to steal Durov’s companies out from under him like they did with VKontakte a decade before. And now, it seems like they are frustrated that they can’t steal Telegram or shut it down entirely, or set up an effective alternative to it within Russia.

It might also seem punitive to block Telegram, which is the backbone of a large chunk of the Russian “black” i.e., self-employed economy, with small businessmen using it to run their microbusinesses and exchange money. Especially when you got on stage in front of the world to condemn the West for harassing Durov only few short years ago. Remember: this only seems like rank hypocrisy:

It might also seem treasonous to block Telegram, which is used by Russian soldiers to operate their drones and communicate, seeing as the Russian military does not have any communication infrastructure, still, whatsoever, and commanders used to even use Western-owned Viber and Whatsapp to issue orders and exchange info out of desperation.

But this is all just a trick, a lure, a strategic feint. Patriotism. Rock, flag and eagle.

…

Liu Kang, the famous Japanese chessmaster and ninja, once said:

— to confuse the enemy, you must first trick yourself.

And Rai Den, the famous Mongolian samurai and midget juggler, once added:

— to defeat the enemy, you must first defeat yourself (stab yourself in the gut).

These are words of arcane Eastern wisdom that the Kremlin abides by.

As a result of their stratagems, their NATO enemies are completely baffled! That’s check. By weakening their own war effort, economy, and contradicting themselves on the world stage, they have appeared weak, which will invite further NATO escalation and eventual invasion. That’s mate. By pretending to be begging for talks with Washington, they are actually deceiving Satan. That’s Bingo. And by acting like they’re not helping Assad or the Ayatollah or Lebanon or Gaza or the Houthis, they’ve got the West bombing them with impunity. That’s Yahtzee!

Depicted: the COMMANDER defeating the Western dogs of Imperialism and Anus.

Mark my words: only when Moscow is in flames and Russia is partitioned, will Putin finally reveal his hidden Patriot play. And that’s SUDOKO, people — all agents, ACTIVATE!

GO GO GO!!!

…

Related to the above, yet another Russian general mysterious self-immolated in Moscow the other day. Here:

But this was a strategic and patriotic immolation.

Now, it might seem like Ukraine can strike with impunity within Russia and has eliminated dozens of top Russian commanders, many of whom died in bizarre circumstances and who also may have criticized the Kremlin.

This heavily unbalanced score card of dead generals is just a patriotic mirage as well.

Not counting all the arrested or missing Russian generals: Popov, Surkov, etc.

The true test of your patriotism, agent, is your ability to force yourself to see the facts the way that you are supposed to see them. Through the right lens. With enough patriotism. Facts do not establish loyalty. The truly loyal are those that can gaslight themselves into believing absurdities. Never forget: if the lie is Noble, it is your moral duty to believe it, patriot. That’s what being a team player is all about. That’s what morality boils down to — believing what the powerful tell you to believe. G_d put them in that position for a reason: to tell you what to believe.

On that note.

This is the COMMANDER signing off.

Previous communique: