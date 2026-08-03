The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
5h

You are the blackpiller who makes me laugh while I choke it down.

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Arman Arbab's avatar
Arman Arbab
5h

👏

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