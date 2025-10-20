The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
2h

Who else beside Vanessa Beeley is calling out Putin over al-Jewlani?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture