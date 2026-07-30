The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
9h

By this definition, the Falklands affair is not a war, but a kerfuffle at 907 KIA

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James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
5hEdited

Wow, this Bakalchuk chap bears a striking resemblence to a guy I went to college with. Given his subsequent career -- pioneering the payday loan business, you've all seen his dumb commericals on cable in the 90s-2000s and becoming a billionaire -- I've wondered if he benefited from ethnic networking. (I wasn't Jew-wise back then, so I never noticed anything funny). Given it was Canada, a name like BakalCHUK also suggests Ukrainian, and indeed I knew several other students with similar CHUK names.

I mean, I assume this guy is Jewish, but Wikipedia only covers the wife, mentioning her marriage but with no link to anything on him, so no "Early Life." Google itself says "all records identify him as Russian" so we can infer that he's Jewish with the usual scrubbing of all records. (Same with my old pal, no "Early Life.")

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1 reply by ☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik)
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