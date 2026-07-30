A month or more ago, there was an uptick of posts by ZAnon demanding or promising serious mass casualty retaliations aimed at Ukraine and NATO. This started with Karaganov renewing his call for the deployment of tactical nukes on European cities. Sadly, Karaganov is a known charlatan who creates fake institutions that appear to be part of the government, but which are really his own private clubs for self promotion.

Ritter met with Karaganov and started calling for some sort of escalation against NATO.

Since then, he has done a 180, just as Putin and other Kremlin officials have declared such statements and sentiments as treasonous. Here is Putin doubling down on anti-escalatory rhetoric recently:

Russia will act carefully, but persistently and consistently achieving its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Kremlin with deputies of the final VIII convocation of the State Duma. RBC broadcast live. During the ceremony, he said that one of the recipients whispered to him: «We will win. But we need to be bolder. I really want to». «But the question arises: «Are you even bolder?» And here, just like in the economy, there are risks, the price of which is — losses on the battlefield on our part. Therefore, here we will also act carefully, but persistently and consistently achieving the goals set for the country. And we will achieve them», — Putin added.

I only bring this up to counter the fake news claims about how Putin seeks to obliterate the West with either nukes or economic warfare or mass migration. These are simply lies. Putin adores the West, and he continues to pay the West a hefty geld in the form of the ruinous neoliberal central bank policies that suck money out of Russians’ pockets and deposits them back into the West as “assets” which are then seized from time to time. He also pays the West with the cheap raw materials that he harvests from Siberia and sends for a pittance to NATO, so that they may wage this war on a budget.

China, who liars and shills on the internet have claimed for a decade is a staunch Russian ally, shut down the Siberian pipeline to price gouge the Kremlin further several weeks ago:

Negotiations between Russia and China over the proposed “Power of Siberia-2” natural gas pipeline have hit a complete deadlock following Beijing’s demands for steep price discounts, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Sources familiar with the talks said the Russian negotiating team “hit a wall” after Beijing demanded that Moscow price the gas at its heavily subsidized domestic rate of about $50 per thousand cubic meters. The pricing demand comes despite China already receiving substantial concessions. This year, Beijing pays $258.8 per thousand cubic meters—a 39% discount compared to the $420.2 average paid by Gazprom’s other international clients. Internal Russian economic forecasts show China’s price is slated to drop further to $223.9 next year. Still, Beijing is pushing for a rate eight times cheaper than what Russia’s remaining global customers pay. During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Beijing, Chinese officials reportedly told the Russian delegation to drop the pipeline issue until market conditions change. The “Power of Siberia-2” project was conspicuously absent from the 42 bilateral agreements signed during the summit, casting doubt on a “legally binding memorandum” announced by Putin and Gazprom Chief Executive Alexey Miller in September 2025. Industry experts suggest Beijing’s hesitation is rooted in strategic diversification. Jörg Wuttke, a partner at the DGA Group, pointed out that China has access to ample global gas supplies and expects its import demand to peak by the mid-2030s, reducing the appeal of a project that will take six years to build. Analysts believe China is playing a long game. Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told the Journal that Beijing’s strategy is to wait. By stalling, the Chinese leadership hopes to sign a deal on highly favorable terms once Russia’s economic leverage deteriorates further.

Meanwhile, Strategic Culture, a formerly GRU-affiliated project (with some level of involvement of Dugin in it), published a bizarre propaganda piece by Tim Kirby.

In it, Tim comments on the topic of escalation and explains why Putin is not having it.

Here:

Recently presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to refer to the conflict in Ukraine not as a “Special Military Operation” but as a “war”. This, of course, has become the talk of the town, because escalation is an ever-exciting topic to discuss and things have indeed intensified in the skies over Kiev. Recently Russian strikes have become broader and harder attacking the port in Odessa along with ships, hitting drone production facilities that were ‘safe’ due to civilian proximity in Kiev, and eliminating hundreds of gas stations where the Ukrainian military was fueling up across enemy territory.

NOTE: Kirby (friend of the blog) is lying.

I have alleged (without proof) that these strikes are part of a gang battle between private mafia interests. I pointed out (with proof) that the previous strikes on Odessa from several years ago were all targeted at food silos and facilities used by the KGB’s Patrushev’s agriholding business competitors in Ukraine. Since then, proof has come out about the targets of the new strikes and, lo and behold, the strikes have been on rival agricultural company warehouses and silos, according to the Ukrainians themselves.

That means that this is not part of some clever Kremlin strategy, but just more of the same — using the state as a vehicle for the squabbles of private criminal interests.

As for claims of drone factories in Ukraine going up in flames because Putin has quashed his previous humanitarian concerns, well, I simply have not heard any news about that. The German and Turkish factories continue operating in Ukraine, untouched by the great Moral Monarch, Putin.

In short, the Russians have started attacking targets which seemed previously ‘off limits’ throughout multiple years of conflict. Analysts were promising something ‘big’ in the summer of 2026 and perhaps this is it and not the media-friendly red arrow offensive they were looking for. This conflict will still remain a Special Military Operation for the foreseeable future even if politicians start to abandon this terminology. The escalation here is horizontal, not vertical, but let’s breakdown why this is the case. The main point that everyone has to remember as to why this will not turn into a total war is that President Putin is very legalistic and places a lot of value in law. Mr. Peskov’s words and ratified Russian law are two different things. The State Duma has not voted to declare war in the traditional sense. Although, due to previous terrorist attacks the Russians have certainly considered it, and potentially the documents for declaring war are being drawn up to be signed at a moment’s notice. But regardless of whether preplanning for total war is going on or not, President Putin would only follow through on a major expansion with a ratified legal framework and not ‘off the cuff’ remarks. No new laws in place, means there will not be a full scale massed assault. After many decades in power Vladimir Vladimirovich will not suddenly just declare “total war now, because I said so”. That is just not the nature of how he operates. But, if a bill to do so gets ratified in the Duma, then that is an entirely different discussion, but as for now, the legal framework remains the same.

I’m thinking of making a documentary titled: “What is a War?” which will be a sequel to Matt Walsh’s famous “What is a Woman?”. I sense that there is a huge market of definition-based programming waiting to be tapped by people who are confused about the basic meanings of words. This genre of learning films, sort of like Sesame Street but for adults, will feature titles like, “What is a Lie?” and “What is a Jew?” and “Is Zelensky a Jew?” and “What Group of People Wrote the Bible, Matt Walsh?” among other such educational content.

Kirby believes that people are confused about what a war is and he is writing to better inform them.

Apparently, the old definition, which is just “a conflict that exceeds 1000 deaths”, no longer applies. Russia is involved in a conflict that has claimed more lives than any war they’ve been involved in since WWII against their own people. We don’t know the total amount of deaths, but it’s definitely in the hundreds of thousands now. This is not a war though, it is a “special military operation”. What makes it “special” though?

Tim, are we using the word “special” in the same euphemistic sense that it is used in America, wherein special actually means “retarded” and is used to refer to downies and the mentally handicapped?

Because I can get behind that.

Depicted: the Kremlin’s top commander ordering another frontal assault.

We can start calling this war the Special Needs Operation to convey just how absolutely fucking retarded Putin’s handling of the crisis is.

…

But I suppose, at the end of the day, a “war” is a term that simply means what all other terms mean — whatever the people in power want it to mean.

There is an ever present quasi-myth that ‘Putin is under pressure’ to mobilize Russia from warhawks, the population at large, the military brass, or all three at once. The truth is that the leader of any powerful country is under pressure from many factions day-and-night for the entirety of their rule. When has Mr. Putin not been under pressure? Public opinion does matter in Russia and is monitored, but Russia is an Orthodox civilization where the Word of God is interpreted by a few experts within the Church that the rest of society goes along with.

Not only is Russia running a “special” military operation, but their PR efforts have started reaching out to “special” propagandists like Tim, who think that telling the world that “the Russian government is run by an Abrahamic Totalitarian Priestocracy in which the citizens are slaves,” is a good idea.

^Tim posted this picture of himself on LinkedIn.

Russia is not a Protestant nation where everyone reads the Bible, finds their own truth in it and declares they are an all-knowing expert. Russian citizens who may not understand the logic of the war are fine with ‘perhaps not knowing something’ and having faith in the emperor’s decisions. The population is loyal, patient, and has the Orthodox attitude towards authority listed above.

“Russians are dumb cattle … and that’s a good thing!”

But for those who cannot believe that the Russians have not risen up yet against the Kremlin’s ‘timidness’, then ask yourself this question, in a war between Mexico and the USA would you storm the capital to levy for surrender because gasoline got a bit more expensive and you’ve lost access to Tik Tok? If we remember back to the start of the war Western leaders didn’t expect so much as for the Ukrainian side to march onto Moscow. They were certain the conflict and sanctions justified by the fight would turn the “ruble into rubble” or make sure Russia’s economy was “in tatters”. Western politicians are still stuck in the Cold War and the Soviets didn’t lose it militarily, but ideologically and economically. Thus, in 2022 it seemed like it was a matter of currency, oil prices and sanctions to do the Russians in, not so much an offensive lead by Mr. Zelensky’s green shirt. Vladimir Vladimirovich is well aware of this, and since the ideology of the West has become disgusting even to most westerners, the real ‘battlefield’ is economics. Russia has not only survived twenty packages of sanctions but is thriving, escaping the globalist planation with a hop, skip and a jump.

Back in the real world, gasoline is running out and prices are rising, while inflation is climbing.

But, perhaps this breakaway needs time to take root. Maybe from the Kremlin’s perspective, the way the economic world is changing suits them, thus, why rush? Why wouldn’t they take their time if things are coming up roses? Why not keep soldiers out of harm’s way and do the real fighting with economic development? If Russia is succeeding on the state influenced capitalist front of the slow war, then there is no fundamental reason to change that position.

The thrust of ZAnon’s propaganda efforts is to claim that no Russian soldiers are dying.

This is so important to understand.

If people knew that hundreds of thousands of Slavs lay dead on both sides, they would no longer listen to such disgusting justifications for prolonging the slaughter in the name of some phantom economic victory looming over the horizon.

There is no de-dollarization effort led by Putin.

There is no anti-globalist effort led by the Kremlin.

These are all fantasies.

Speaking of protecting soldiers, we can say that the Soviet engineers who built their apartment blocks with military strategy in mind were brilliant men. Every building mostly stands after incredible punishment and every basement turns into a bunker, but since these buildings lie outside of Russia proper their defensive design has been used against the Kremlin since the beginning of the SMO. There is simply still no safe way to quickly clear out any city/village especially when just bombing it into oblivion is not an option.

There is nothing left of the townlets and suburbs that Russia has taken in Donbass.

They are smoldering ruins.

Look at Bakhmut, for example, there are just pages upon pages of image results showing that the place has been gutted.

This idea that Putin is waging a humanitarian war is a grotesque absurdity.

The tactics for taking these Soviet settlements are blunt and brutal: drone strikes, artillery barrages, followed by storm teams of convicts and other desperados to gain a foothold and then begin brutal block by block fighting.

You can argue that this is necessary, but don’t lie to people that it is humanitarian. These same freaks and weirdos would rightly criticize Washington for their “greeted with roses,” propaganda about invading Iraq, wouldn’t they?

This war was waged to save the Donbass, not destroy it. Peskov’s words about a war do not change this reality. There is no way for the Russians go as fast as the punditry wants given this issue, nor can this truly become a war on the territory where the Kremlin wants to save the locals. There is no second gear to this vehicle, it just goes slow.

Donbass has been depopulated. Here:

One reason for Russia’s recent horizontal escalation in terms of targets, but continued fear of vertical escalation is that the Kremlin understands just how potentially close we are to a nuclear war. Furthermore, they also know just how purely evil, insane and narcissistic the Epstein elite are.

Epstein elite?

Are we naming Jewish names now, Tim? What about Abramovich? Deripaska? Rotenberg? Setchin? Kiriyenko? Shapiro? Zakharova???

Can you name anyone at the top of the Kremlin ladder that isn’t a distant cousin of Epstein?

Even if the whole Russian spy near Epstein news is fake, they know with whom they are dealing. The naiveté Russians feel towards the West is at times stunning and is partially why this conflict began, but at this point it looks like all masks have fallen to the floor and the leadership of Russia is looking into the eyes of the demons that run the EU. If these servants of dark finance in Brussels lose this chess game they could very well just flip the board over in a fit of rage and doom humanity to burn in nuclear fire. This is yet another reason why a rose by any other name would indeed smell as sweet and the recent statements by Peskov are not cause to start digging a fallout shelter. One of the key strategic objectives that we can infer from the actions of the Kremlin is that they do not want any form of nuclear war to happen, they have and still are by far the ‘sane ones in the room’ when it comes to conflict escalation. The Kremlin is willing to play the long game to avoid nuclear war. Europe needs to go quietly into the night. Arrests, firings, protests in Lvov and Kiev, the summer of 2026 has been rough for Zelensky’s regime. His press gangs, repressions, and massive military failures\PR priorities in this war are starting to build towards a critical mass. If the Collective West dreamt of destabilizing a big country in Eastern Europe they certainly succeeded in Ukraine. How much longer can Zelensky hold this sinking ship together? This is an answer no one knows, but when you see broken sails, fires on deck, and men bailing water from the enemy galleon, there is no reason to call for a boarding action. This is the time to just stand-and-fire. You never know when the last straw will beak the Kiev camel’s back, but it certainly looks loaded down. The big escalation for the summer of 2026 did happen, it just happened horizontally adding lots of off limits targets into Russia’s sights, but despite changing rhetoric Russia has no reason to make a massive push. For every punch in the face Mother Russia receives she fires back a bullet. The nature of the war, or Special Military Operation, will not change radically until a declaration of total war is passed into law, which there is currently no necessity to do. This war will continue to be media unfriendly.

Meanwhile, back in reality, the Kremlin refuses to even take out the bridges across the Dniepr that the UAF needs to continue its war effort or stop selling NATO natural resources on the cheap.

Wildberries (Amazon equivalent) facilities are also now going up in flames in Russia. However, I believe, like the strike on Odessa, that this is a private crime syndicate dispute. Basically, the Wildberry group didn’t pay protection money to either the FSB or the SBU and is now being made an example of. Specifically, Kadyrov’s Chechens are probably the ones torching the Wildberries warehouses.

The real story behind the strikes on Wildberries are unrelated to the war and started 18 months ago.

Wlldberries was started by a nice Jewish-Ukrainian man who was friends with the Kremlin and his Korean-Russian wife. He provided the capital, and she and her clan ran the administrative side of things. The two had a falling out, and the husband made a deal with none other than Kadyrov to storm the offices of Wildberries with Chechen FSB goons to seize it from his wife. This happened not two years ago in downtown Moscow — he and his rented Chechens murdered two men in the Wildberries office in cold blood, right down the street from the Kremlin itself. Here:

On September 18, Vladislav Bakalchuk showed up at the Wildberries offices in Moscow, along with a group of 20 men, including several Chechens. He claimed he wanted to attend a meeting about the upcoming merger. Tatyana Bakalchuk denied there was any such meeting.

The offices are located immediately adjacent to the Kremlin.



According to videos of the encounter that circulated widely on Telegram, the men pushed and scuffled with security guards, and then with police. At one moment, a man used a club to break a window near the entrance to try and enter the building, and more scuffling erupted.



The Investigative Committee later said two people were killed after shots were fired and two police officers were wounded. More than two dozen people were detained.



In a tearful video that she posted on Telegram, Tatyana Bakalchuk said "armed men raided our offices, started a shoot-out, mayhem, young men died."



"Vladislav, what are you doing? How are you going to look in the eyes of your parents and our children?" she said.



A day later, Vladislav was charged in connection with the incident. Six other men have also been charged and ordered held, pending trial.



The incident grabbed attention not only because of the reputation of Wildberries among Russians but also because it had echoes of the 1990s, when gangland shootings, car bombings, street fights, and strongarm "raids" were commonplace in the Moscow.



President Vladimir Putin's popularity and longevity stems in large part from his image as being the leader who ended that lawlessness.

Despite his role in the murder of two employees in broad daylight, Bakalchuk was simply given a cushy job at Eldorado, the largest electronics chain in the former Soviet territories, instead of a prison sentence. This is because being a Jewish murderer in Putin’s Russia is cause for promotion, not for prosecution. Remember all those Western shills who told us that Putin “jailed the oligarchs”?

Well, here is Bakalchuk not 18 months after his raid on Wildberries:

Eldorado was itself founded by a nice Jewish man who was friends with Yeltsin’s people in the 90s.

Was he arrested? Expelled? His assets confiscated by Orthodox Putin? Tim, do you know the answer?

But since then, after many shady mergers and reacquisitions, we simply do not know who own the largest electronic company in Russia. But we do know that they thought that putting Bakalchuk as the public face of the company was a good idea. After all, as Kirby himself points out, what are the Russian people going to do about it?

They live in an Abrahamic Totalitarian Theocracy, after all.

Hell, Tim even posted a video on his channel yesterday in which Lavrov, a Soviet atheist who doesn’t believe in gods, claims that Yeltsin was able to converse directly with the Judeo-Christian god and that Jesus Christ, apparently, had chosen Putin to become the leader of Russia.

This is truly a message that the “special” people of the world can rally behind.