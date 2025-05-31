A report came out detailing the results of a quarter of a century of Russia’s New Economic Period under Putin. Here:

The Future of Russia. About 80,000 Plants and Factories Closed in Russia in 25 Years

Interesting data from various areas of the socio-economic life of the new Russia was collected and published on FB by blogger Olga Dunaeva:

Moskvich Plant (AZLK) (born 1930 – killed 2010)

Red Proletarian Plant (born 1857 – killed 2010)

Izhevsk Motorcycle Plant (born 1928 – killed 2009)

Irbit Motorcycle Plant (Ural) (born 1941 – currently in a coma after being wounded)

Pavlovsk Tool Plant (born 1820 – killed 2011)

Lipetsk Tractor Plant (born 1943 – killed 2009)

Altai Tractor Plant (Rubtsovsk) (born 1942 – killed 2010)

Shipbuilding plant "Avangard" (Petrozavodsk) (born 1939 - killed 2010)

Ship repair plant JSC "HC Dalzavod" (Vladivostok) (born 1895 - killed 2009)

Radio plant PO "Vega" (Berdsk, Novosibirsk region) (born 1946 - killed 1999)

Saratov aircraft plant (born 1931 - killed 2010)

Omsk plant of transport engineering (born 1896 - killed 2009)

Chelyabinsk watch plant "Molniya" (born 1947 - killed 2009)

Uglich watch plant "Chaika" (born 1938 - killed 2009)

Second Moscow watch plant "Slava" (born 1924 – killed 2006)

Chistopol watch factory "Vostok" (born 1941 – killed 2010)

Moscow machine-tool plant named after Sergo Ordzhonikidze (born 1932 – killed 2007)

Stankomash Plant (Chelyabinsk) (born 1935 – killed 2009)

Ryazan Machine Tool Plant (born 1949 – killed 2008)

Kronstadt Marine Plant (born 1858 – killed 2005)

KuzbassElement Plant (born 1942 – killed 2008)

Irkutsk Radio Receiver Plant (born 1945 – killed 2007)

Centrolit Precision Casting Plant (Lipetsk) (born 1963 – killed 2009)

Tomsk Instrument-Making Plant (born 1961 – killed 2007)

Sivnit Plant (Krasnoyarsk) (born 1970 – killed 2004)

Krasnoyarsk TV Plant (born 1952 – killed 2003)

Dynamo Plant (Moscow) (born 1897 – killed 2009)

Oryol Plant of Control Computers named after K.N. Rudnev (born 1968 – killed 2006)

Orenburg Hardware Plant (born 1943 – killed 2009)

Khabarovsk Plant "EVGO" (born 2000 – killed 2009)

Ulyanovsk Radio Tube Plant (born 1959 – killed 2003)

SibElektrostal Plant (Krasnoyarsk) (born 1952 – killed 2008)

Orenburg Silk Fabrics Plant "Orenburg Textile" (born 1972 – killed 2004)

Barysh Factory named after Gladysheva (Ulyanovsk region) (born 1825 – killed 2005)

Flax Association named after I.D. Zvorykina (Kostroma) (born 1939 – killed 2011)

Far Eastern Radio Plant (Komsomolsk-on-Amur) (born 1993 – killed 2009)

Bike Plant (Yoshkar-Ola) (born 1950 – killed 2006)

Bike Plant (Nizhny Novgorod) (born 1940 – killed 2007)

Perm Bike Plant (born 1939 – killed 2006)

Baltic Plant (born 1856 – killed 2011)

Sibtyazhmash Plant (Krasnoyarsk) (born 1941 – killed 2011)

Khimprom Plant (Volgograd) (born 1931 – killed 2010)

Irkutsk Cardan Shaft Plant (born 1974 – killed 2004)

Izhmash Plant (Izhevsk) (born 1807 – killed 2012)…

…and about 78 thousand more factories and plants.

Agriculture. The number of people employed in rural areas is 1.17 million people (it has decreased by 5 times in 20 years). There are more than 5 million unemployed in rural areas (they are not taken into account because they have subsidiary farms). 20 years ago, Russia had 48 thousand large collective farms in the countryside. Today, their number has decreased fivefold, 30% of them are unprofitable.

The country has returned to small-scale production and subsistence farming with a predominance of manual labor.

Today, more than 50% of livestock products and 90% of vegetables are produced in private farmsteads. Manual labor has replaced machines. In terms of labor productivity, the country is 8 times behind the EU level. The grown products from private owners are bought for next to nothing by diasporas of resellers. Consumer unions have long since ceased to exist. 15,600 clubs, 4,300 libraries, 22,000 kindergartens, 14,000 schools have been closed.

20 thousand villages have disappeared, 47 thousand villages remain, in many of which several old people living out their last days drag out a beggarly existence.

Conclusions:

1. After privatization and reforms, not a single industrial sector - oil, gas, metallurgy, energy, chemistry, mechanical engineering, agriculture, light industry - began to work more efficiently. The following sectors have been almost completely destroyed - civil aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding, instrument making, electronics, mechanical engineering.

2. In 20 years, almost 2/3 of Russia's industrial potential has been destroyed. Thousands of large industrial production facilities have been destroyed. The few newly built industrial facilities do not compensate for the losses even by a hundredth part and, moreover, they work to further transform Russia into a raw materials colony.

3. Over the years of reforms, the volume of agricultural production has decreased by almost 2 times. The country has lost food independence and today buys almost 50% of its food products. Agricultural engineering is in a catastrophic state.

4. After decollectivization, the situation in the village became critical - no people, no work, no equipment. The land that had been cultivated for hundreds of years has already been overgrown with small trees by 35% in 20 years.

5. The Russian Federation has actually already turned into a global raw materials colony, and the government continues to increase the export of raw materials and the sale of assets.

If this situation is not stopped in the coming years, then in 15-20 years the country will be without resources and with a degraded population.

Mortality in Russia from cardiovascular diseases and diseases of the circulatory system alone exceeds 1,400,000 people annually.

Every minute in Russia 5 people die, and only 3 are born.

Mortality exceeds the birth rate by 1.7 times, and in some regions by 2-3 times.