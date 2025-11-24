Now this is how you battle the Analic-Satans of Soros in the West!

You reconstitute the G8!

Europe has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the G8 under a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Russia was previously excluded from the political group in 2017 after its annexation of Crimea. However, things seemed to have made a turn on Sunday in Geneva when the offer was extended. The offer was part of several concessions made by European leaders in a counter-proposal, mirroring the U.S.-Russia-backed peace deal that was leaked last week. The plan, which British officials helped draft, states that Russia will be “progressively re-integrated into the global economy.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the media, “I think this is a very, very meaningful, I would say, probably best meeting and day we’ve had so far in this entire process, going back to when we first came to office in January.” The counter-deal was agreed after President Donald Trump said Ukraine showed “zero gratitude” following America’s efforts in ending the war. “I inherited a war that should have never happened – a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Ukraine ‘leadership’ has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia. The USA continues to sell massive amounts of weapons to NATO for distribution to Ukraine.” After the scathing statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was grateful to Trump “personally.”

And there you have it, folks.

Putin has the Globalists right where he wants them.

They’re all going to be clinking glasses together at the G8 afterparties.

Satan is quivering in his hooves.

Myself and a bunch of other Substack writers have noticed an intense throttling of our blogs over the last week. Frankly, the throttling started in summer for me, and even though my growth rate has remained consistent, accelerating a little even, my view count and even my subscriber count has tanked. I was getting far more views 2 years ago when I had 1/4 the audience I do now.

Go figure.

Anyway, it is not the end of the world. Free speech has never once in the history of mankind been truly allowed. That we even had a brief period in which it was allowed is already a great boon of sorts.

So, since I can’t grow anymore by simply covering the Russia news, making predictions about the war, and getting into fights with other Z personalities (my old strategy), I’ll just hunker down and go paywall mode instead. I’ll focus on writing that series of essays about and Yeltsin and Medvedev. Get around to explaining the Chechnya psyop. Write more about Aristotle and Bruno and that sort of thing.

Obviously, I won’t be able to have any influence on the discussion if I disappear entirely into The Zone behind the paywall. But then, I never quite could convince any of the bloggers and alt-media types to reconsider their assumptions about the war and about Putin over the three years that I wrote extensively and in great depth about these issues. I tried my best, but I was simply unable to break through the cognitive dissonance. May as well just come to terms with that. My conscience is clean — I really did do my best.

What will be interesting to see going forward is how Putin’s capitulations and reconcilement with his handlers in Washington will be handled by ZAnon. They will keep saying, “it is all a clever plan, trust it!” over and over again, but surely, won’t people start to entertain doubts when they see Putin smiling at the next G8 summit, shaking hands with the Analic-Satanists of Soros that he supposedly started a war to fight against?

So far, just judging from comments and forums posts, there really hasn’t been any serious cognitive dissonance yet. Which is amazing, frankly. Truly. I didn’t think my opinions of the normgroid masses could sink lower, but well, here we are. I didn’t work fast enough, and now everyone is essentially wedded to the sunken costs that they invested into the narrative. The only major wedge issue that occurred recently was the Jolani-Putin meeting, and the fall of Damascus before that. Some people lost their faith in Putin after that, admittedly. Was there a reconcilement or reassessment of the general situation or some general soul-searching as a result though?

No, none at all.

Point being: I don’t know what it would take to get some people to reconsider their assumptions about the nature of geopolitics, this war, the Kremlin and so on.

Once you adopt a religious frame of mind, there is nothing, really, that can get you to reconsider your views because everything that happens simply affirms your religious faith. Take Judeo-Christianity, for example. If something bad happens to you, it is because you didn’t worship Yahweh enough. If something good happens to you, you need to worship Yahweh more to give thanks, lest he take it away.

Thus, there is no scenario or occurrence in which the prescription doesn’t involve worshipping Yahweh more and harder as a result. And now, let us apply it to ZAnon.

So, if Putin rejoins the G8, he is checkmating the Globalists by infiltrating them.

When he got banned by the G8, it was proof that he was at war with the Globalists.

That is why we can objectively say that ZAnon is a cult, just like QAnon or JesusAnon before it.

…

Paradoxically, the only way out of this loop might actually be boredom.

Like, since any newsworthy event is simply a call to reaffirm one’s faith in the Z-narrative, maybe the only thing that can get people out of that loop is to start paying attention to other things instead. Then, when some time has passed, they might be able to return to the topic with a cooler head. That’s probably why we’re only able to evaluate wars and coups and disinfo campaigns only in hindsight, after a generation or two has passed, if at all.

Because nobody really cares enough about those events at that point, and so the conspiracy theorists and scholars can quietly start researching the sealed archives and letting the truth come out in little dribbles to niche audiences, while the masses are distracted with the events of the today.

…

Anyway, for the Stalkers, I think this marks the beginning of a new Golden Era plotline arc for the blog. I fought the best I could, nothing held back, against a media behemoth. Acceptance of the situation is the next step.

See, I’ve been reticent to go too niche with my content and to try and keep the appeal as broad as my idiosyncratic writer personality and choice of topics allows.

Also, I was afraid that if I talked about topics like “Pneuma” that it would give others the intellectual high ground from which to dismiss my work. But, as you’ve probably noticed, I’ve started throwing caution to the wind over the last couple of months with all the essays that I’ve been writing about Chthonian snakes, Goetian energy shells, and Bruno’s spirit magic.

But I may as well just lean into that now.

My broader audience hates it, because they’re mostly older Christian men living in the West who are thinking of retiring to Russia (at least they were, before they read me). But the people who actually pay me money to read the Stalker stuff seem to really enjoy it.

And I find it life-affirming and mentally stimulating as well.

The only unfinished business that I do need to conclude are those Russia-related topics. Like, it is very important to write those essays about Yeltsin, Medvedev and Chechnya. That does indeed need to be done. And I pledge my pen to finishing that quest. Also, Eurasianism still needs to be fleshed out. And I was planning on an actual alternative true history of the Red v White civil war, which would probably completely blow the minds of my Western readers who would be hearing about what really went down in those years for the first time.