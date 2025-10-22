There’s a famous car insurance commercial in America that features an old man holding a fishing rod with a dollar on its end. His catch phrase was “oh, you almost had it!”

Which brings us to today’s news — the cancelled Putin-Trump summit. Here:

President Donald Trump’s hopes for a quick meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin have stalled out, with an administration official telling CNN on Tuesday there were “no plans” for a summit between the two “in the immediate future.” The change in posture comes after Trump said the leaders would meet “within two weeks or so, pretty quick” following a Thursday phone call. Now, it appears, that timeline is unlikely. Trump said Tuesday he didn’t want the meeting to be “a waste of time.” He may still meet with the Russian leader, he implied, but he indicated it was no longer a top priority. “We’ll be notifying you over the next two days as to what we’re doing,” the president told reporters. Trump said after the Thursday call that the US and Russia had “agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week,” and officials had expected Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to lay the groundwork for the Trump-Putin summit. But multiple officials told CNN that diplomatic engagement, too, was no longer happening — at least for the time being — and one source said Rubio and Lavrov had divergent expectations about a possible end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone Monday. “Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future,” the administration official said Tuesday.

The amusing thing is that Trump appears to personally dislike Putin now.

About five days ago, Financial Times revealed that he had gotten into a heated exchange with Putin, annoyed at the history lesson that Putin was giving to him. Here:

Putin then launched into a rambling historical tirade, citing medieval princes and seventeenth-century chieftains as evidence that Ukraine and Russia were meant to be a single nation. Trump was reportedly upset at his good buddy’s attitude and raised his voice several times, even threatening to leave, people told the Financial Times. The U.S. president ended up cutting the meeting short and canceling a lunch afterward to discuss further cooperation. (…) Since the summit, Trump has changed his tune on making endless concessions to Russia, even suggesting that Ukraine could claw back its original borders. Trump is scheduled to host Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House Friday, to discuss the possibility of providing arms to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia, which may be starting to expand across Europe. The new details about Alaska have emerged as Trump prepares to meet with Putin again. Trump announced Thursday that he would sit down with his Russian counterpart in Budapest “within two weeks or so.” He did not give a more specific date.

Putin did the same thing when he met with Tucker, delivering a history lecture that offended Tucker. Americans don’t like to hear about history — it offends their morals-based view of the world. They take personal insult at the idea that history exists, generally, because most history doesn’t involve them until about the dawn of hte 20th century.

That being said, Putin’s history lecture was out of place, condescending, boring and irrelevant. Tucker correctly perceived it as Putin dodging his simple questions like: “why did you start the SMO?” and, “when will the SMO end?” I correctly pointed out that Putin’s behavior when meeting Westerners puts them off, despite what ZAnon will claim. Putin has an uncanny ability to come off as smug, cold and also unserious all at once. That being said, I was happy that Putin rudely reminded Tucker that his dad was in the CIA and implied that Tucker was too, which clearly ruffled Tucker’s feathers.

It seems that every time Putin meets with a sympathetic or open-minded American, he manages to get them to dislike him personally by the end of their time together.

That’s quite the skill to have.

As for the peace deal and an end to the fighting, well, I refer you to the old man with a fishing rod and a dollar dangling from it. They have been dangling the “peace in two weeks!” headlines at us for 3 years now. While they assure us that peace is right around the corner, NATO continues to arm up and prepare a new army in Europe. Also, Russia keeps getting bombed by NATO weaponry. Yet another refinery went up in flames in Orenburg recently. Here:

Orenburg. Another energy facility has been blown up. Those responsible, both in Kyiv and in the West, are doing this with absolute impunity, a one-sided approach. Not a single EU, Bandera, or American official has been harmed, nor has any material assets been lost, be it a home or finances. This was even mentioned on federal television at the beginning of the Cold War. Now even official propagandists are tired of repeating the same old story. The real Russian government is tossing ordinary men on both sides of the conflict into the graveyard, but leaves decision-makers untouched. And then they call on us to love this country and fight for it. I don’t think these calls are very effective.

As a result, there are gasoline shortages in Russia due to the destruction of 80% (estimates) of Russia’s refining potential so far. See Riley’s work:

And Kiev has even started hitting Russian refineries in the EU now. Here:

On Monday, explosions occurred in Europe at two refineries owned by Russian companies or receiving Russian oil. During the day, an explosion rocked Lukoil’s Petrotel refinery in Romania. According to the official statement, it was caused by the accumulation of gases resulting from a waste leak into a pipeline inspection channel. And in the evening, Hungary’s largest oil refinery in Százhalombatta (video), which receives oil via the Druzhba pipeline, caught fire. The Budanovites are having fun. And the EU ended up warming up the pig.

That’s quite the escalation.

Zelensky is sticking to his tried and true strategy of escalating, escalating and more escalating.

Putin is sticking to his tried and true strategy of capitulating, retreating and begging for more negotiations.

And everyone else is just sticking their heads in the sand.

…

Same old, same old, folks. You should sign up to go behind the paywall and read my articles about wolf brotherhoods instead. More interesting than this overlong one-note farce of a war I think.