After over three and a half years in combat, Putin's Army has *still* not managed to take all of the oblasts that he claimed as Russian soil. This *obviously* isn't a war, it's an exercise in population reduction - the "vaccine uptake" apparently wasn't sufficient in the target populations, with the intended effects on fertility and life expectancy. So now there has to be a fake war in which the lives of hundreds of thousands are ended, and many more hundreds of thousands have their life expectancies sharply limited. And the point of sending wounded and crippled people into combat is to get rid of them - and that's the point of the war. In the meantime, Putin and his boyars are making bank - and sending it and their families to the West. If you look at it critically, it's applied eugenics - it's natural selection in action... And it's likely to be a cold, cold winter out in the provinces. The rest of it is kabuki, probably written by Klaus in Davos.

> About five days ago, Financial Times revealed that he [Trump] had gotten into a heated exchange with Putin, annoyed at the history lesson that Putin was giving to him. ... Putin then launched into a rambling historical tirade, citing medieval princes and seventeenth-century chieftains as evidence that Ukraine and Russia were meant to be a single nation. ... Trump was reportedly upset at his good buddy’s attitude and raised his voice several times, even threatening to leave, people told the Financial Times. The U.S. president ended up cutting the meeting short and canceling a lunch afterward to discuss further cooperation.

LOL! This is not the first time Putin is doing these long historical lessons! Last 35-min one was with Tucker Carlson [1] as mentioned in the article. This just shows how clueless Putin is in PR and has no understanding of the Western culture, Western audience, and how to present himself and Russia. On top of all that, he is trying very hard to avoid insulting them, as those are his Highly Esteemed Western Partners (TM) aka Western Family (TM), so he's also perceived as weak and a pushover. No wonder they see Russia as paper tiger.

[1] Putin Almost Blew It - Interview with Tucker Carlson | Srdja Trifkovic | Chronicles | 2024-02

https://chroniclesmagazine.org/web/putin-almost-blew-it/

