In the wake of the Kremlin’s many supposed hard-hitting strikes on the UAF, I have always expressed EXTREME skepticism about what is really going on. There has never been any good evidence to show that Putin has been hitting actual military targets. In fact, I have always referred to these missile strikes as “expensive fireworks” or in other pejorative terms. There are too many examples of empty fields or garbage dumps or old factories being bombed, of drones diving into lakes, and phantom reports that list colossal losses for the UAF that have never materialized on the battlefield. Actually, I have made the same claims about the Iranian strikes that supposedly obliterated Israel, but ended up doing literally nothing and hitting nothing of any importance.

This has proven to be one of my more controversial claims.

Surely, the Kremlin wouldn’t just be lobbing millions of roubles worth of weaponry at nothing and then lying about it? Well, like all conspiracy theories, this one got confirmed recently, and by none other than Putin himself. Here:

Putin confirmed that the Oreshnik missile’s most recent use in Ukraine also struck the territory of the so-called “DPR.” According to him, in all cases, these were not combat deployments, but rather tests to “observe the results.” “We haven’t had a single combat use of the Oreshnik missile in the true sense of the word on Ukrainian territory. And the latest one—to be honest, I’ll tell you a whole new story about military statecraft. They simply struck where it was convenient to observe the results. Well, if this applies to Bila Tserkva, and especially to the DPR area within the perimeter of the main fortified area, we then flew our drones there, into the shed we hit, and simply observed how the deployable pods were deployed. We calculated down to the millimeter. This is important for us in order to make future decisions on the full-scale use of the Oreshnik missile against designated targets, including in urban areas,” the Russian president said. He added that the missile had never been tested on Russian territory. Zelenskyy had previously stated that the Oreshnik missile also struck the Donetsk region (https://t.me/stranaua/236929).

These statements were made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is kind of a big deal for Russia, an event second in importance only to the May 9th parade, really.

So, basically Putin confirmed and reconfirmed that a random shed, in Donbass no less, was obliterated by the Oreshnik, as part of the ongoing testing regime of the weapon’s capabilities … on random sheds … which has not been used in an offensive capacity as of yet.

Yes, he also confirmed that the previous Oreshnik strikes were tests too.

For years now, I have been battling the claims of intelligence officers who claimed that Putin had used the Oreshnik offensively and had hit high-value NATO targets in Ukraine with it or something.

Meanwhile, Scott Ritter came out and lied to his listeners that the recent Oreshnik strike was on a valuable, highly important target.

So, who are we to believe, fellow patriots? Putin or Ritter … or Slavlander?

…

Meanwhile, the UAF has started destroying the Baltic Sea fleet, with impunity.

Blowing up a shed in Donbass with an expensive missile didn’t deter them the first time Putin did it, and it isn’t deterring them now. Russia’s so-called “Red Lines” are non-existent.

We’ve known this for many years now here at Slavland Chronicles which is why it is hard to muster up outrage when the next red line is predictably crossed. I could be racking up correct prediction points by simply reminding everyone that Putin will do nothing, like he always does, and be proven right every time. But I’ve covered the red line thing to death, honestly. Here:

All that these fake strikes do is placate the “radicals” who think Putin works for the CIA and is deliberately losing this war on purpose and that the Kremlin’s goal is to get back into Washington’s good graces, not to re-establish Russian sovereignty or anything like that.

But to assuage any doubts that Putin’s government might be in bed with the West, their special negotiations envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, came out the other day and announced that Washington had approved a plan to build a goodwill tunnel between Chukotka and Alaska to transport Russian energy to American refineries and markets.

Here:

And here’s the materialization of the spirit of Anchorage: Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), an American agent, declared: “Russia and the United States will sign an agreement tomorrow on the design of a tunnel between Chukotka and Alaska.” And this is against the backdrop of daily news about drone terror against our civilians in the border region and elsewhere—even though all UAV guidance and control is carried out through the American Starlink system, the American Palantir system (let alone the military on LBS, who are effectively immobile and simply survive, suffering enormous losses, under the complete control of the enemy’s small skies, achieved thanks to the same American technologies—it’s simply dangerous to even mention that now). Against the backdrop of the fuel blockade of Crimea and Sevastopol, where free gasoline sales have been suspended as of today (and restrictions have been imposed in 14 other regions, including the capitals) due to strikes on fuel tankers by American Hornet drones and the terror attacks on our oil storage facilities by drones guided via that same Starlink! Against the backdrop of today’s revelations by the American Rubio and the fits of the entire Western “coalition of the willing.” Against the backdrop of attempts to disrupt the SPIEF, finally. And we respond to them with an $8 billion tunnel under the Bering Strait, funded by Russian taxpayers! Apparently, to make it easier for the occupation forces to occupy our territories. And we, meaning Dmitriev and his ilk, will greet them with flowers and “Mother Earth,” like some idiots greeted American pornography dealer Tate in Moscow when he arrived for the SPIEF. Poor Russia...

The average observer of this conflict probably thinks that Washington and Moscow are enemies. But, actually, the Kremlin goes to great lengths to show just how friendly and compliant they are with Washington’s demands. I chronicle this stream of never-ending overtures from Putin to Washington, and, mostly, this is just ignored and I am smeared as a “crackpot conspiracy theorist” for bringing it. This is because people have decided, a priori, that Putin is engaged in a long war to free the war from American Globalist Nazism and replace it with Abrahamic Traditional Multipolarism.

Any news that seems to indicate that there is cooperation or chit-chat behind the scenes has to be dismissed because it doesn’t fit the frame, see?

Meanwhile, as a sign of goodwill, Congress is preparing yet another round of economic sanctions on Russia. Here:

The US administration is preparing new sanctions against Russia. The bill is currently being finalized. Trump now has new tools for pressuring Russia with sanctions (c) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a Senate hearing. This is the true and only US position on Russia. This is in addition to the American Hornet drones, controlled by American Palantir software and connected via American Starlink, that are bombing our airspace. The US has no other “spirit of Anchorage” for us.

I guess Putin was simply too naive and trusting and Christian to see this coming.

We are lucky indeed to have such a Christian government leading Russia.