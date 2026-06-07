The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Tazzy.'s avatar
Tazzy.
1d

It is certainly a bizarre situation and your theories are the only logical answer and yet it is a very large mental leap to conclude that you are correct. I saw the talking heads on Solovyov's tv show also arguing about this very subject. They fell back on the same old defence ,"we will not commit genocide like Israel does , we are better than that." The question in my mind is, why would Putin confirm this ridiculous situation to the world? Surely he would BS about it to at least create some assurance to the Russian people that he is serious about avenging the school massacre which was the reported reason for this earthshaking Orishnek attack. Russian bloggers spilled their vodka all over their laptops when they heard what Putin said, it was so bizarre , has he lost his marbles? Him and Trump are both peas in the same pod. In fact their actions mirror each other. Putin pulls off the Crimea takeover without a problem , Trump does Venezuela, Putin falls into a trap in Ukraine due to irrational exuberance and Trump does the same in Iran. Words fail.....

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Patriot's avatar
Patriot
15h

In other Putin-News ...

Here's Putin blackmailing Armenia to stay in CSTO (aka Putin's NATO) [1] which is essentially worthless "Tell, Don't Show" organization, just like BRICS, as when Russia was supposed to protect Armenia from Turkey/Azeris during NK conflict, Putin/Russia betrayed Armenia - just as they did with pretty much all of their true friends like Serbia, Syria, Libya, Belarus, etc.

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[1] Armenian elections and the path to decoupling from Russia | Nikola Mikovic | June 4, 2026

https://armenianweekly.com/2026/06/04/armenian-elections-and-the-path-to-decoupling-from-russia/

Excerpt: As the election campaign intensifies, regional and global powers are actively seeking to influence the outcome indirectly. On May 26, Russia warned Yerevan that it may suspend or terminate the agreement on supplying Armenia with natural gas, petroleum products and rough diamonds if the country continues the process of joining the European Union (EU), as reported by The Armenian Weekly. A day earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told the state-owned news agency Ria Novosti that Armenia will lose the Russian market and the entire Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) market “as a result of Pashinyan’s course.”

Excerpt: Previously, on April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the same rhetoric during a meeting with Pashinyan, reminding him that Russia “sells gas to Armenia for $177.5 per thousand cubic meters, while gas prices in Europe are currently over $600 per thousand cubic meters,” reported Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s (RFE/RL) Armenian Service. Although Russia has a history of using energy as a weapon, Putin’s exchange with Pashinyan seems to have served a different purpose.

Excerpt: Pashinyan came to Moscow amid the election campaign. In the heart of the Kremlin, he openly criticized the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), justifying his decision to suspend Armenia’s participation in CSTO activities. In response to the Russian leader’s remark that Yerevan, being part of the EAEU, cannot simultaneously seek to join the EU, Pashinyan said Armenia plans to develop relations with both the EU and the EAEU “as long as it is possible.”

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