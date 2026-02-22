The Slavland Chronicles

Brunswickian
8h

The two sides are remarkably evenly matched, still. Russia is slowly advancing but the Ukies are having some success with counterattacks. The missile and drone duels continue.

Censorship is coming down heavily now, so official narratives will prevail. All the better to cook up a deal without fear of contradiction.

The best "satellite" overview I've read is Edward Slavquat's:

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/trump-and-putin-are-puppets-of-israel

Trump and Putin are puppets of Israel

A conversation with Iurie Rosca

Iurie, in our last conversation from February 2024, you argued Putin was neither a bloodthirsty monster (as portrayed in the West) nor a fearless patriot (as presented by Kremlin-linked “alternative media”), but rather a mediocre careerist guided by a “merchant mentality”. Moscow paid Kiev to transit Russian gas across Ukraine right up until the start of 2025, and Russia continues to supply the United States with enriched uranium. (It still amazes me that Putin, bemoaning the possibility of losing the gas transit deal with Kiev, told Russian state media in December 2024: “War is war—but we supplied regularly and paid [Kiev], and still pay, money for [gas] transit [across Ukraine].” The phrase “war is war, but…” is simply awe-inspiring.) Do you see this same “merchant mentality” reflected in Russia’s approach to reaching a negotiated settlement with Washington to end the conflict in Ukraine?

What is important to remember in the case of Russia is that it is not the head of state who governs the country, but the private entities, big business, the clique of oligarchs who control the national economy, first of all the energy resources and the banking system. They are largely not Russian, but form the network of Israeli influence, which has also placed its people everywhere in state structures and in the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, “the media”.

The myth of Putin as a powerful personality, as a dictator, is just a smokescreen for this oligarchic and xenocratic regime that usurps power in Russia at the expense of the Russian people. Let us not confuse political theatre with the act of decision-making, the spectacle for the general public with real political power.

Over the last two hundred years, much has been written about the fact that with the rise of the merchant and usury class, especially after the French Revolution of 1789, politics itself died, being subordinated to the economic factor. And Russia, which was absorbed by the neoliberal paradigm of the collective West in 1991, is no exception to this rule. This is unlike the countries of the “axis of resistance” that the Kremlin betrays one after another: Libya, Iraq, Syria, Venezuela, Iran. And in Putin’s case the famous expression in the movie “The Godfather” fits perfectly: “Nothing personal, just business”....................

Let us be direct in our approaches. One: President Donald Trump is a docile and cynical puppet of the all-powerful Israeli lobby. Two: Putin is also a spokesman and instrument of the same lobby.

As long as this reality is not understood in all its depth and tragedy, any attempt at geopolitical analysis will be partial and implicitly far from the truth.

Patriot
3h

> We are left with a few questions:

> 1) what happened between May and August of 2021 to convince Putin to SMO?

> 2) what happened in the early days and weeks of the SMO to convince Putin to give up?

> In the near future, I believe that I might be able to shed some light on the first question with my speculations.

Fantastic article Rurik/Rolo! One of the best you published!

It'd really be great to find out the answer to the two questions you asked. Especially the first one as the second seems much easier to figure out.

Speaking of the reason for the SMO: I initially thought it was what you briefly touched upon - that the Russian Army simply preemptively reacted to Ukraine's planned invasion, murder and expulsion of the ethnic Russian there, after killing 14,000 of them in the 8 years prior while Putin did nothing, and that Putin could not stop the generals fearing potential coup. I.e. an ethnic cleansing of the area similar to what Contemporary Nazi Croatia (ethnically cleansed, <5% non-Croats) did in 1995 (operation 'Storm') to what was left of the Serbs there after mass-murder of them in WWI (28% of all Serbs perished in the WWI) and the genocide they suffered in the WWII (the Vatican Holocaust).

P.S. The only objection I have for this article is that you keep injecting Orthodox Christianity into the mix, while knowing full well that Putin is a pretend-Christian and that Kremlin is the enemy of both the Russian Orthodox Church and everything Russian. Perhaps it was sarcasm?

Thanks again!

