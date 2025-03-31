As part of my fundraiser I thought I’d share the notes left by satisfied soon-to-be Stalkers that had decided to support the blog and venture past the paywall into The Zone. This is intended to convince and cajole you into supporting the blog financially and to get you to read some of the conspiracy theories that I cover behind the paywall as well.

First up we have WR:

"I want to support your work because you seem to be the only one i could find after months of searching who is trying to look behind the curtains of this war and what really is going on. You're delivering a lot of very good stuff, thank you. This war and everything around is ompletely different than most people can even imagine. Keep on writing, thank you!"

Thanks for reading and I know what you mean about months of searching. The internet is so full of information nowadays but it can take months or even years to find the thing that you’re actually searching for.

JT:

"I tried a 1-year sub a while back but didn't renew. Your posts are like using Listerine, unpleasant to use but good for killing germs. Your stuff can be annoying but It's the only antidote to Zanon germs which I seem to attract, Keep it up."

Yeah, I guess you could say that my writing is like a vaccine against propaganda. It needs boosters to maintain its effectiveness. My top team of scientists hasn’t yet found a way to simply purge the propaganda entirely out of the system. But we’re trying!

HF:

"Thanks for your brilliant insights into the workings of our geopolitical universe. You're one of a handful of bloggers, starting with a guy named Arthur Silber, who over the past 2 decades have helped me understand our world. Can't thank you enough!"

I’m glad you found my writing edifying. Personally, I prefer to be compared to the likes of David Koresh, Martin Luther King and of course Adolf Hitler. But I’m sure this Arthur Silber fellow is inspiring as well.

T05:

"I always felt that something was not right about the SMO. Even in the first week, I had my suspicions. You confirmed them then—thank you. Realizing that those heroic men had already been betrayed in 2014 has been especially painful for me. Thank you for you work. Kind regards, T. "

Yeah, I gave up on the SMO by the fall. I was actually very much behind the curve, which is why I’m actually quite patient with people who still don’t get it, relatively speaking. Thanks!

G:

"Luka article".

He is referring to my deep dive on Alexander Lukashenko:

I do a lot of these in-depth conspiratorial profiles of key figures in the Slavlands behind the paywall.

KM:

"Hello, I appreciate learning more about history and current world events from your articles. I would like to recommend the writings of Nicolai Levashov to you, as they shed a lot of information about these topics as well as many others and offer a foundation for further understanding and action. Best wishes, K".

Perhaps I should write an article about Levashov?

There are A LOT of occult movements in Russia and I take a keen interest in such things. Let me know in the comments below.

C:

"I'm interested in your research on platonism".

Ah yes, he is referring to my ongoing series on Plato:

Like all aspiring cult leaders, I too have an all-encompassing “theory of everything”. Basically, I believe that Plato invented Christianity, Communism and Homosexuality. The essay series that I have on the blog is supposed to be the rough draft for a book I am writing. The Platonic “Metaphysics Conspiracy” will comprise about half the book, with the other half focused on presenting the alternative to Platonism and its ideological derivants like Christianity or Communism.

Of all my material, this series is probably the most controversial.

Recently, the author of another blog got very upset at me for denigrating the memory of Plato and his philosophical legacy. This is to be expected when you criticize the founding father of the Western political/philosophical tradition. I am very proud of my work on Plato and metaphysics.

Glad you enjoyed it too.

TS:

"Damnit, it's too fascinating to disregard. I want to believe Simplicius, but can't pay a dime on instinct. Too fishy. Glad to be here. Thanks!"

Too many of my own readers have paid Absurdicus money at some point in their learning journey, unfortunately. Good on you for resisting the allure. The funny thing is that Simpleton almost certainly receives a Kremlin stipend like all the other Z-figures in the “alternative” media do, but still gets paid tens of thousands in donations from naive Western readers.

They give him money in the same way that you would give alms after a service a Church.

No one can actually understand what he writes about tank barrel diameters, but they get the vague idea that they are supporting a good cause. He could be writing in Latin for all his readers care. So long as he supports Putin, he’s golden and will receive his tithe from the faithful.

W:

S:

"My second online comment ever, and second substack subscription. Keep up the illuminating work. My primary interest relates to the present power structure behind the façade of Russia and how it links to that of the West. Thanks, S".

Yes, I spend a lot of time explaining the hidden power structure of the USSR and the former USSR or USSR 2.0. Basically, the chief villain in my story is Comrade Andropov. He plays the role of Soros/Satan in my explanation of what is going on in Eastern Europe. Here was the latest that I wrote about him:

And Putin simply continues his policies and legacy to this day.

I plan to cover the Boris Yeltsin period and the early Putin years on this blog by the end of the year as well, to really round out the explanation of the hidden power structure of Eastern Europe.

F:

"I liked your Christmas proposal to make a deal: 10 more subscription and you will become a happy chronicler 🤗 And I like what and how you write. Sometimes I don't want to follow your lead, then I just register your information and keep looking for further confirmation sometimes hoping it wouldn't come."

Rurik is a herald of woe. Rurik Storm-Crow. Lathspell I name him! Ill news is an ill guest.

Yes, I am often the bearer of bad news. And that is not a profitable venture. People pay for optimism (lies), not for the cold dose of reality that I provide.

I never got those 10 Christmas gift paid subs by the way …

MV:

"I couldn't continue being a freebie, you're one of the few people on substack who actually post good enough and often enough that I can rationalize giving you money. "

Most of Substack is just total slop. I often talk about the con that the so-called Culture Warriors are running on their audiences. This was my latest on that topic:

GU:

"I want to attempt to understand what is truly going on in Russia and its relationship to the West."

Are you sure about that? Don’t you just want me to sing soft lullabies about Multipolar BRICS utopias and Abrahamic-Antifa values defeating the evil Anal-Saxon imperialists?

"great writing, very informative, i want to read the soviet-zionist relations series"

You must be referring to this:

The core thesis to that series is that Hebrew emigration to Israel and Abrahamic support for Zionism is what collapsed the USSR project. I go very in-depth explain the how and why of the thesis. Worth reading if the mystery of how the largest, most militarized empire in the world collapsed overnight is of any interest to you. Most people, it seems, think that the USSR collapsed because of denim jeans and bubblegum and don’t want that narrative examined or re-evaluated.

TZ:

"Swallowing the black pill. Signed up for an annual subscription. $57/year"

You got lucky, bucko!

I have since jacked up the rate.

But I’ll lower it as part of the fundraiser again to encourage some much-needed cash flow. Glad to have you onboard!

Hmm:

"you're one of a kind. thanks"

KH:

"You are painfully correct".

Pain is just delusion leaving the mind, fren.

JF:

"I haven’t see anyone write what you are writing, but in my opinion you have the most compelling explanations of the phenomenon I observe in the world. There is no way these people who run payops on this scale just shoot themselves in the foot, and there is no way the ultra competent axis do so either. If you see a bunch of people shooting themselves in the foot you better ask, wtf is goin on here?"

The peasants think that their overlords are just silly fuddy-duddys who don’t know how to go #2 in the loo! In reality, our overlords are ruthless and understand how to manipulate humans on large scales. The best way for us to resist their rule is to learn the techniques and social technologies that they use to corral and control us.

HA:

"good job reinforcing my own long-standing attitude toward Vlad the Vacillator and related issues. At a deeper level, you can judge a leader by the people in his posse: in Putin's case a blob of crooks and idiots....Lavorov, Shoigu, that rediculous bimbo who runs his Central Bank, etc. "

How DARE you insult the honor of Elvira Nabiullina, you faithless churl!?!!!

There’s actually a companion blog to this one run by Edward Slavsquat, who covers stuff related to Russia’s central, Rothschild-owned bank in greater detail than I do. New readers should check him out:

LK:

"Been reading for a year now (recommended by Mr Slavsquat) and am getting closer to the point where I can articulate to people who need to realise that Putin isn't coming to save them and 95% of alt-media is full of it. Took me a while to get it but I've come a long way. So you deserve my meagre donation - sorry it's not more, hopefully one day (I mow lawns for a living)."

I find it amusing that, invariably, the people who have the least are always the ones who are the most willing to contribute the most. Meanwhile, richer people email me demanding discounts and special privileges for tossing a few bucks my way. I guess that’s why they’re rich and we’re poor, eh LK? They didn’t get that way by being honest and selfless, but by ruthlessly squeezing others to eke out a profit. Now they sit like fat dragons on a hoard of gold and are surprised to find that money actually can’t buy everything.

Anyway, thank you for your support.

By the way, if you are a struggling pensioner or a jobless zoomer or just a broke Eastern European, feel free to email me asking for a paid sub and I’ll give it to you free of charge.

rololives at protonmail.com

The honor system is in effect with this offer.

MA:

"Thank you for providing an alternative view. I have followed your work from a distance (i.e. gratis) for awhile but refused to believe it. Sadly, it appears most of 'the resistance' is really controlled opposition. The last few days I have been unable to get out of my mind Tolkien's description of history in a private correspondance as "the long defeat." To lose nobly is our calling?"

Yes, that is the traditional perspective on the long march of “progress”.

That there once was a time of elves and titans and gods and that we’ve been slowly sundering away from that high point as we drift ever deeper into materiality and morality and modernity. The heroic is defined as that which resists this downward trend, at the cost of great personal sacrifice, with the goal of achieving apotheosis.

“An hour of wolves and broken shields as the age of Men comes crashing down! But it is not this day! This day we fight!”

…

Chin up, MA! It may be hopeless, but at least you’re not alone in this fight!

GGT:

"Your writings and areas of coverage are completely unique to anything I've found in the English speaking side of the internet".

A:

"there is nothing else worth reading. "

DC:

"You finally broke me Rurik. Damn you !!"

