The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexosijek's avatar
alexosijek
1d

So, you get 5 dollars out of the 7 I pay per month? Citizen recently had an article about it. No worries, I'm staying. I think that for you, all this has been just a warm-up so far. So, let's move on....

But, yes, I also believe that the money that people receive (all over the world) is worth less every day, that some are losing their jobs....well, then it just has to be written that way.

You know. I'm also a woman and I don't understand why women feel offended by what you write - well, I'm much more brutal than you are in my environment towards these drawn dolls.

Also, if someone calls you a racist or a Nazi - then you're 100% on the right track.

Greetings from Croatia. It still applies: get in touch if you come across these parts, I'm not a bad guide, you'd be surprised.

For all those who say this or that - God bless you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
1d

That is pretty rough bro, when your GF breaks up with you via a Substack unsubscribe message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture