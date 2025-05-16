We’re all waiting for news from the negotiations, which seem to be off to a rocky start what with all the delays. The latest news was from Medinsky stating that this would be a continuation of Istanbul I here:

Russia sees negotiations in Istanbul as a continuation of the peace process interrupted by Ukraine in 2022. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian president Vladimir Medinsky.



The head of the Russian delegation addressed the journalists on the eve of possible negotiations with the Ukrainian side. According to him, on the eve of Vladimir Putin held a meeting at which he set tasks and determined the negotiating position of Russia. The main task of the Russian delegation is to achieve long-term peace and address the root causes of the conflict, which are planned to be reached sooner or later. At the same time, the Russian side is serious and will seek common ground and possible compromises. To this end, members of the delegation are vested with all relevant powers.



Medinsky also noted that Russia considers negotiations in Istanbul as a continuation of the 2022 dialogue interrupted by Kiev. It is the Istanbul accords that will be the platform on which the new peace treaty will be built, naturally, taking into account the changes that have taken place on the ground.

Just as a refresher, we don’t actually 100% know what was in the original Istanbul Accords. But what we do know reveals just how conciliatory and apologetic Putin was then.

If they’re picking up with where Istanbul I left off, except now Putin’s position is weaker, then what hope is there for Russia? Again: Putin gave Kiev all those concessions while he literally had an army parked outside of Kiev and had taken vast swathes of Ukraine. The war is now raging inside Russia, not near Kiev anymore.

Is it really so difficult for people to understand why I am so pessimistic about these Istanbul II negotiations?

Anyway, while we wait for confirmation and proof that I was again, 100% correct, I thought I’d share some messages sent to me by unsubscribers, just for the sake of variety. Substack lets you write out a reason for ending your paid sub when you quit. Usually, I share the messages of happy Stalkers who were eager to sign up. But learning what it is that I say that leads to so many people rage-quitting is also insightful.

Let’s take a look:

Health issues force me to concentrate on other areas.

Shame that you quit before I could finish my magnum opus on hormones.

I just don't have the time to read this. Thanks anyway.

See? I write too much and spoil my readers. I should write far far less.

I was interested in metaphysics conspiracy. It's a good read, thank you. Don't give a shit about Russia or the war. So out for now.

Thanks. I feel the same way, actually. I mean I do care, obviously. But I don’t like, allow myself to feel or get emotionally invested in any way. I focus on the magic stuff to stay sane, paradoxically. Anyway, I’ll have a lot more to post on metaphysics, so I’ll see you when I see you again.

Just not reading it any more, but mainly because Substack makes itself so annoying. It just made me update my credit card details individually for each sub and then it kept throwing captchas at me as well. It hides your subscriptions when you visit the website and clogs your inbox otherwise. Most of my substack subs therefore end up in spam. The help chatbot is passive agressive. The content discovery is bullshit. Basically, it's not the authors I have unsubscribed from today, it is substack. Substack has made me hate substack. And as far as you go Rurik, I'm not in a demographic you like or respect anyhow, which is why I quit the last time. I listened to your podcast interview with the Russia Beyond guy and jesus, could you hate women more. Have better judgement picking girlfriends next time, and stop whinging about lack of paid subscribers.

I don’t remember that interview. Does anyone know what she is referring to? Also, this woman is clearly PMSing hard if she thinks that the chatbot is giving her lip lmao. Good luck to you, madam!

pervasive sarcasm confuses

He’s referring to the whole “Commander Rurik” thing. He unsubscribed right after it came out. I realized a long time ago that older folks don’t understand sarcasm, because it wasn’t invented when they were growing up. So, like, when Stephen Colbert used to do his show mocking the GOP media talking heads, many older folks didn’t understand that he was doing a bit.

I have decided to lower the sarcasm quotient on the blog though because I do want more money and I’m not going to stand on character or principle on this point.

As mentioned, you need human support. I have 3 duplicate billings this month so I have no other choice but to cancel the subscriptions.

I have no idea what to tell you, friend. I make far far far less than minimum wage so the hot secretary fantasy will have to wait.

I came to your site mainly for Marcionism, gnosticism, and other related heresies. I suppose your views on Putin, the Kremlin, and Russia are heretical in some circles and that market is maybe more lucrative. There's clearly plenty of Archontic level influence overseeing all sides of the Russia/NATO war, and that would be of interest to me. But, unless I've missed it, you don't go there. And frankly, your analysis often seems too close to the narratives of the Western Imperium. Also, much of what you write in that vein is mishmashy and poorly sourced--most recently from the blatantly obvious western narrative rag Stars and Stripes, which quotes “people familiar with the matter” and “people with knowledge of Kremlin thinking who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information” and “one of the people, who is familiar with Moscow’s preparations for possible negotiations”, or “Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik consultancy and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.” Jeesh. At this point, it's really going to take the grace of an Alien God to remove that taint. Fortunately, grace can happen. After Russia defeats NATO, conquers Ukraine and Russia reabsorbs it, maybe you'll get back to the topics that interest me more. When that happens, you'll shine bright enough that I'll find you again. Until then, I wish you the best.

I am not sure what is being referred to with the Carnegie or Stars and Stripes reference, but it seems like this person believes that Russia is about to defeat NATO and take back Ukraine. Once this occurs, I will receive her money again. Don’t let me down, Putin! I NEED THIS MONEY!!!

No money will resub when I get paid

Understandable. No hard feelings, ma’am.

Nothing. I've been happy with it so far, but my personal finances have changed. The economy sucks.

…

Are all my readers financially struggling as much as I am? What a depressing picture.

I wanted the hot celebrity billionaires and their mistresses demographic!

What is this peasant riff-raff that is reading my blog!?

I don't want ongoing content, just wanted to read what was there. Might come back again in the future. Thanks

Take the goods and leave, eh?

Well fine, guess I can’t stop you(

I prefer the non Russia-Ukraine material and it appears to have been removed from lack of interest

Nope! There’s a whole tab dedicated to it at the top of the blog. Older people and the Substack UI simply do not mesh well, sadly!

If we can have more of the Red List podcasts that would be great and a reason to rejoin. They were great to listen to.

Yeah, there were some gems there. But those were always free to listen. I didn’t really gain anything from putting them on as the guests rarely ever linked my blog and/or had small or niche audiences. I’d get more people on, but my list of potential guests is totally dry at the moment. Perhaps people have some suggestions + contacts of the ppl they are interested in to share with me.

I will come back later on. I need to support other creators. Still Love your podcast!

I am a jealous blogger. Only I deserve your money. Ye shalt have no other bloggers before thee. REPENT and RESUBSCRIBE.

Why do I unsubscribe? It's not the content. I'm afraid you are right with most what you write. But still I want to move on and focus on other things. I wish you success with your writing. Maybe I come back later on.

W-wait! I’m branching out and diversifying my writings! I swear! I promise!

I'm very slow reader. takes too much time to go through Rolo's articles. They are great. If u add an audio version at some point would look into it again.

I’m sorry that they’re so detailed, but you know, you could always just ask AI to read my article and then spit out the bulletpoints for you. Like, I usually write at an 8th-11th grader level, but OK, maybe there is too much info and the names are too foreign-sounding. Just use ChatGPT, man. This blog ought to be uploaded and integrated with an AI bot so that it can make predictions about what will happen in the Slavlands next. Once my research is done and I’ve written up all the key points, that’s exactly what I’ll do, actually.

Slavlandsbot says: “Beep Boop, Putin was morally tricked again!”

I was not prepared to auto-renew and do not appreciate not being notified ahead of time!! This feels like a very dishonest way of doing business, Substack.

…

So sorry to cancel. I would give you millions if I could, but even this tiny amount strains my small income.

I understand. Write to me if you need a comp’d sub. It’s no problem.

I do not like auto renew, but I like even less the long articles full of digressions.

Gee, I thought that the digressions added a little charm to the otherwise gloomy content. I guess I was wrong. People want their misery served up to them straight with no sugar-coating.

Appreciate your efforts!

!!!

substack is getting incredibly difficult to open and interact with, big ugh , it wont update in my region

;_;

Health issues and financial issues.

Hang in there. Look into hypothyroidism.

I've really enjoyed the content and probably will re-subscribe at some point.

Fingers crossed!

Punishing people for replying to comments for being "off-subject" is a dishonest way to police your comments section. If you can't handle criticism just say so.

I’ve literally NEVER policed my comments section. I can’t even block you from commenting once you’ve paid or remove your comments.

I was initially trying to cancel a different subscription, but substack makes it so annoying to ID and cancel subscriptions by burying the cancel option and throwing up a bunch of retention screens I’m leaving the platform.

.

I paid but I seen constant nagging about paying in the writing

Yeah well, while I appreciate the 7$ (of which I see 5), its not enough to shut down my ad campaign.

Fuck auto renewal.

.

BIG DOWN SIDE OF SUBSTACK IS THIS AUTO-RENEW SCAM - DON'T TRUST ANY COMPANY THAT DOES THIS -- makes me very reluctant to subscribe to substacks!!!!

.

As a 56 year old American woman, I don’t feel this content is relevant to my life. I once thought Russia was the last stronghold for independent nations, but I have lost all hope.

Mission accomplished I guess. Go forth now and be free of ZAnon!

I'm cheap

Ya don’t say.

You are full of hatred

I suppose. But is that the worst thing to be?

Not sure how to use my account. I like the content. No problem there. Should be back in future. Keep up the good work. You are a rarity. Thanks. JFO

He was never heard from again.

Would be nice to work on global political/economic/religious connections, not only related to russian. Thanks.

Don’t I?

You remind me too much of Dmitry Orlov, and I don't mean the hockey player. That is, you're insightful and often correct, but it's so laden with vitriol that I'd rather just follow Edward.

That no good rotten Edward Slavsquat scheming and plotting against me and my paid subs in his village HQ lair … why I outta … !!!

I'm not going to pay to read this guy insult the Christian faith. He can't tell the difference between what the Bible teaches and man-made religions masquerading as Christianity. He makes himself sound like a bafoon.

A “bafoon” eh? Can’t have that, I agree, sar. Phull sappor for your desizion1 to no redeeming the sbucription!

Short of cash. Will be back when I can afford it

HURRY BACK!

Relies heavily on author's intuition

Depicted — me using my intuition:

Author is a nasty racist

No u!

Too much gloom and doom

.

And that’s about it.

Did you notice the most important detail?

Namely, no one unsubbed because I was WRONG about anything.

The reasons listed were basically the following, and no I didn’t selectively choose messages and omit others:

problems with the Substack UI

financial destitution

i made them feel bad about the state of Russia/the war/the world/the Putin

No one said, “ha! Putin and/or Martyanov or Simplicius proved you wrong!”

And that to me, is the most important thing — being righter than anyone else, that is. I don’t care about anything else, frankly. I don’t care about my tone, the metaphysical implications, the moral dilemmas or the feeling of existential terror that my writing invokes. These things aren’t even really real, frankly.

The truth is the truth is the truth.

All other things are just phantoms in our heads.

And being able to pursue the truth, despite the pain and uncertainty of the path, is really the only extraordinary quality I possess as a writer. To throw that away and to become a generic propagandist, at this point, when I’m so close to being proven right about everything (and cracking 10K subs), seems like a betrayal of everything I’ve done. So I won’t be doing that. I’ll be doubling down on truth-telling actually. I seem to be quite good at it. So good that even my detractors have to find other reasons to be mad.

…

Thank you to all of you who didn’t abandon ship just because the weather got stormy.

We’re well and truly in the eye of the storm now.

The climax to the last 3 years of Slavlands drama.

Let’s see what happens.