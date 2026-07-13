The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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erikthegrey's avatar
erikthegrey
21m

Candice is the Anti Laura Loomer. https://babylonbee.com/news/candace-owens-confirmed-to-be-a-jewish-plot-to-make-antisemites-look-retarded

Clowns to the left of me jokers to the right, stuck in the middle with you.

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