The news of Lindsay Graham’s demise shortly after visiting The “Banderastan of Nazi KKK-SS-Ukraine” (as Kremlin insiders like myself refer to it) has dominated the headlines. We have Top Patriots who consult with Putin on a weekly basis like Larry Johnson, confirming and reconfirming that Putin ordered the hit on Graham, for his sodomic non-traditional lifestyle and support for Nazism. This information is being confirmed and reconfirmed as we speak by the other camp via Top Jews like Laura Loomer, among others.

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Here, if we can put aside the tomfoolery for a moment, is proof of concept for how “ZAnon” operates and creates false realities. The side that is ostensibly pro-Putin hints that Putin killed Graham as part of his battle for Traditional Multipolar Abrahamism. And this is portrayed as being a good thing, of course. Then, the other side repeats the claim, but with a different moral value attached to it — this is an assault on our Analic Democracy Values! And then one picks sides, according to one’s personal tastes, no different from picking Coke v Pepsi. What gets missed is that now we have established a consensus — Russia assassinated an American senator.

The actual facts of the case are lost in the ideological churn.

Put another way:

The ZAnon delusion is so strong, and only getting more unhinged from reality, that I recently saw posts calling for Mr. Putin to conduct limited Oreshnik strikes on Brussels to show NATO that Moscow means business.

Yes, I’m sure that Putin will get right on that once he reads the appeal.

Why he would skip to bombing Western Europe with nukes instead of doing any of the following in-between escalation measures is any body’s guess. Like, if he wanted to counter-escalate against NATO without launching essentially a nuclear first strike, here is what he could do:

Take out the NATO weapons factories operating inside Ukraine run by Germany and Turkey (and Britain?)

Take out the bridges over the Dniepr on which NATO supplies go across to reach Donass

Take out the commanders or the politicians or Zelensky and his cabinet

Shut down the Odessa port

Stop selling NATO natural resources

Examples abound of measures that could be taken to show that he means business. A man who cannot even do the bare minimum is suddenly going to nuke Brussels? Really?

Like, for three weeks now, the UAF has been bombing deep inside Russia with impunity and with an intensity unlike any we have seen yet. Surely, Putin might at least consider turning the air defenses on? I mean, two weeks ago they were saying that only one or two or six had slipped past while 300+ had been shot down. Now, the explosions within Russia are going off nonstop, and there’s precious little footage of these drones being shot down systematically. Presumably, at this point, they’ve shot down like what 100,000 drones in the last three weeks (if we are to maintain the same ratio) while only a couple hundred got by?

Right-of-Kremlin samizdat shares a summary of the situation, here:

So, for the third week now, we’ve been watching Ukrainian drones escalate their attacks on Russian regions, specifically on fuel production infrastructure, while at the same time, the Russian fuel supply system to gas stations is collapsing. And both problems remain unresolved. The country’s leadership has been reacting to both problems, frankly, inadequately. Its representatives pretend nothing is wrong, ignore the problem, outright lie, etc. The Russian President has called these problems “temporary,” although we know of millions of cases where a “temporary” problem becomes permanent. Furthermore, the head of state hasn’t specified a timeframe within which these problems should be resolved. The President, having formally assessed the current situation, gave ORDERS to resolve it somehow, without specifying how... Furthermore, he did not identify specific individuals responsible for carrying out these orders... It appears that the President is issuing orders (as he constantly does) to some abstract figure, nameless, somewhere far away in the universe... Meanwhile, everyone knows exactly who is to blame for the fact that enemy drones are flying unhindered into Russian territory, as well as for the fact that Russian oil refineries are defenseless, and the logistics of supplying fuel to domestic consumers have come to a standstill. The fact that Ukrainian drones and missiles can reach anywhere and have already hit almost all major Russian oil refineries is the fault of the Russian Defense Ministry (Belousov, Gerasimov, and Co.), the heads of the Russian Security Council (Shoigu, Medvedev, and Co.), and the defense industry brass (Chemezov, Manturov, and Co.). They were the ones who overlooked, underthought, underperformed, and overlooked... They failed to ensure the security of oil refineries and other important facilities, failed to create reliable air defense and electronic warfare systems, and failed to train the necessary personnel...

So, this isn’t just some random blogger on the interwebs. I am quoting Lepekhin, who is a former political and now media figure.

More and more of these Right-of-Kremlin types are speaking out about how Putin is running the war effort into the ground deliberately, either because he is afraid of offending the West, or, as I and other more conspiracy-minded hardliners would have it, because he is an asset of Langley tasked with destroying Russia from within.

It seems they have been busy these past few years not with ensuring Russia’s victory in the Central Military District, but with something fundamentally different. Some were drinking, some were posting on Telegram, some were signing over their assets to their children, some were carving wood, and some were flying escorts to the Maldives. Will they solve the above-mentioned problems? No way... They couldn’t care less about the orders of a boss who’s afraid of his own shadow [That’s Putin], rather than punch one of the named saboteurs in the face (as Peter the Great did, for example) or threaten them with execution (as Stalin did) for “leaking” their orders. (By the way, Belousov and Chemezov are members of Putin’s Politburo, and the others are candidate members of the PB, meaning all the aforementioned figures are from Putin’s very inner circle. There’s no need to look for the culprits here. They’ve formed a tight-knit group around the head of state, so it’s unclear who’s in charge: the head with the tail, or the tail with the head.

He seems to believe that Putin is a weak man and his ministers are allowed to do what they please because they no longer fear him. I would take the more cynical view that Putin is in on it, not weak or in the dark.

Accordingly, the failure to create reserve fuel reserves, the failure of refineries to purchase air defense systems in a timely manner, the current dysfunction of logistics in the Russian Federation, and processes such as the sharp rise in fuel prices, the growing dilution at gas stations, the selling of places in line for gasoline, etc., all testify to the existence of a conspiracy among the owners of hydrocarbon companies interested in continuing to export crude oil and raising the price of gasoline within Russia, thereby artificially creating a shortage. So, Sechin is Russia’s top official. Oil. Miller is Russia’s top gas official and a little bit of an oil official. Tokarev is Russia’s top oil product transport official. Timchenko is the country’s top hydrocarbon export official. Tsivilev is Russia’s Energy Minister. And Mishustin and Novak are also involved—they overlooked the situation while being lazy. (Meanwhile, Sechin and Timchenko are members of the presidential Politburo, and the others are candidates for membership in that body.) Have any of them been reprimanded for sloppiness and aiding the enemy? What are you saying? How can you? They’re a team of ineffective managers, working alongside the head of state, busy with anything (and who knows what) except managing the state, the Central Military District, and the Russian economy.

That is a very interesting thesis.

He is saying that the Kremlin is actually profiting off these strikes on the critical infrastructure, because it drives the price of gasoline up, and these fine oligarchic gentlemen are all in on the inside council with Putin. So, the fact that:

a) they left all of these facilities unguarded

b) are pretending that nothing is happening and that everything is under control

c) reveals that they’re not all that upset about it, seeing as they’re still making money

d) even though in the long term, this becomes ruinous

e) and the cost is born by the average Russian, of course

This theory is darker than anything that I have postulated as of yet.

Recall that I openly admitted that I found Putin’s decision to leave the refineries unguarded and then to refuse to retaliate to truly ensure that they wouldn’t be struck again totally baffling. This theory is the first one that has made sense to me so far. Other than, perhaps, that Russia simply sold off its air defenses a long time ago, probably to Turkey.

* * * Some simpletons are telling me that “everything’s fine: criminal cases have been opened, there will be gasoline again.” Ridiculous. Criminal cases have been opened against some gas station operators and Fuel dealers. That is, scapegoats and suckers. In reality, a serious blow has been dealt not only to car owners, company vehicles, and freight transport. Agriculture and food production have also been hit—and the traders just need a reason to jack up prices; so we expect a sharp rise in prices not only for fuel, but also for food, home heating, and everything else. Meanwhile, our well-known Air Force Major General Vladimir Popov (whose opinion should be trusted) stated that Ukraine has never had and does not have drones capable of reaching, for example, Omsk. That many oil refinery bombings are acts of domestic sabotage. And this raises questions: “Is the Russian ‘fifth column’ involved in organizing these acts of sabotage? “Are Russian officials and oligarchs involved in organizing them?”

Very grim and cynical indeed.

I think he may have a point though. First of all, a refresher, General Popov was sacked for successfully thwarting the UAF offensive on Zaporozhie:

A bizarre little story that we still don’t understand all the in and outs of yet.

If he’s saying that these strikes on deep Siberian refineries are being carried out from within Russia, then that’s the KGB/FSB’s doing. And, that means that they are actively helping to tear apart the Federation by creating an artificial crisis just like they did in the 80s. The sudden disappearance of first internet, then fuel, followed by food (?) presumably, which will allow create an opportunity for yet more sweeping “reforms”.

That seems to be the playbook anyway.

“Are those who are trying to artificially create a fuel shortage in Russia to line their own pockets or, for example, to set up Putin?” The answer here is: nothing can be ruled out. Troubled times are turbulent because, in their presence, not only the obvious, but also the most incredible things can happen.

I agree 100% with his thesis that the Russian Federation is being brought to a crisis point, deliberately, by the Kremlin, to justify its drastic implosion followed by an overhaul. What we are left debating is to what extent the fix is already in and who, if anybody, is left in the power elite in Russia who might try to run interference on this scheme. If for no other reason than to keep their own assets safe and to keep their own hide unscathed.

There have been a lot of voices that have come out since spring talking about this “planned Perestroika 2.0” scenario and these voices are not extremists on the far right or far left or even ideologues, really.

All I can say is that I was skeptical in spring about this alarmism … but the last three weeks have certainly raised the alarm in my mind. Look folks: Russia, a country of 160 million, has lost almost all of its ability to refine oil, the stuff that many parts of the country rely on. The USSR, a far more robust and advanced and crisis-proofed economy, was destroyed with far less of an effort than what is being brought to bear against the federation now.