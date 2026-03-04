COMMANDER’s log, Top Patriot report. Scheduled for later transmission.

I am closing in on an inside source within the Siberian Christlands that I was tasked with investigating. The coordinates I received from the Krasnoyarsk Konclave led me to a desolate region. There were many delays along the journey. The intensity of the Resistance strikes in Donbass and Iran are beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. The resistance is spreading through the sub-sector like a tidal wave. The distress signal has an encryption used by the ancient Holy Patriot Ordos. It is authentic, but extremely old. The signal is coming from a battered patriot monastery. There is no response to my hails.

++ End of Transmission, Commander’s Log #J3:13 ++

…

Salutations, Shadow Patriots. This is COMMANDER Rurik speaking. I have returned from my fact-finding mission among the star-seers of the Siberian Sufi-Shamans of Christ.

I have been able to confirm and reconfirm that the Trump administratum is concealing the true losses of the Analic-Soros-Satan armies suffered in this war. The seers and shamans employed by the Siberian astropath monastery network are unanimous in their estimates and analyses — the souls of more than 10 thousand American soldiers are already en route to Sheol. As for Israel, well, it is even more shocking. My estoteric Sufi-Christian-Siberia-Shaman source had this to say.

And I quote:

Rurik, I don’t even know what to tell you it looks like the entire Israeli military just disintegrated immediately on contact, from what I’m scrying Israel doesn’t have an air force, air defense or fleet anymore.

The aether is disturbed.

The dead cry out for the holy blood of salvation.

Idols are moving and dancing and hipping and hopping and shucking and jiving about.

The Mandate of Heaven has been repealed. Code Phrase: the Eagle has left the cave, forever. The Bear is being twirled. Tick tock. What are they so desperate to hide? Pay at-[TEN lost tribes of Israelites]-tion. Look to THE LORD who even now plans His return. War in Heaven. Clues hidden in the El Dorado soundtrack? Pair of dice = Paradise. “Tulio, what are you talking about!?” UPDATE: Judeo-Patriots within the Israeli government have already identified the Moshiach and have hidden him in the cave, next to the Bear and the Eagle.

…