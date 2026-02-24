Scott Ritter wrote an appeal to Putin on his Substack, demanding that the Kremlin change their policy of inaction/non-action and start enforcing their red lines. Let’s … let’s just read the appeal first. Here:

On the night of February 20-21, 2026, Ukraine launched an intermediate-range missile at the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a strategic defense industrial facility located in the Republic of Udmurtia, some 1,300 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border. The missile, equipped with a 1,000-kilogram warhead, struck a building housing Workshop 19, which houses a critical electroplating and stamping workshop. It is here that Russian technicians carry out the metal stamping and forming processes related to the manufacture of missile body elements, as well as the galvanic processing of parts, including the application of protective and functional coatings and surface preparation for further assembly. Workshop 19 playes a critical role in the manufacture of some of Russia’s most strategically vital ballistic missiles. The Flamingo’s warhead blasted a 30-by-24-meterhole in the roof of the structure, setting its interior on fire. At least 11 workers were wounded in the attack. It is not known the extent to which the attack on Workshop 19 has impacted Russia’s ability to produce strategically important missiles such as the Topol-M and Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile. The Iskander and Oreshnik missiles are manufactured at the Votkinsk plant, as well as research and development on follow-on strategic delivery systems like the Kedr ICBM.

What’s funny is that both the Flamingo and the Oreshnik might just be elaborate PR hoaxes. Putin brags that he has resurrected failed American Cold War technology from the 70s, but never actually uses it in any meaningful or capability-compatible manner. We have no way of verifying if these Oreshniks aren’t anything but just dressed up regular missiles.

And isn’t it convenient that Ukraine was able to develop an analogue to a NATO missile, which conveniently gives NATO plausible deniability about supplying them with these long-range missiles? Like, now NATO can say, “oh, those are Ukraine’s patented, special, unique missiles, we had nothing to do with it!”

Both sides are probably lying about their respective missiles.

In that sense, it is reminiscent of the space race in which both sides were doing a lot of hoaxing, so they had no choice but to believe each others’ hoaxes less their own be exposed. Have I written an essay on the Gagarin murder cover-up yet? No? I’ll put that on my calendar — it will be a more fun read than this endless Not-War tedium, that’s for sure.

What is known is that the Ukrainian’s have struck at the very heart of Russia’s strategic defense industry, delivering a blow which is not just politically damaging in terms of the image it creates regarding the status of Russia’s war with Ukraine, which is entering its 5th year, but also potentially crippling Russia’s ability to keep pace with any increase in strategic nuclear delivery systems now that the last remaining arms control treaty between the US and Russia—New START—has expired. Russian President Putin meets with the Russian Security Council to discuss an draft agreement of strategic stability in Europe Russia has long been alerted to this very possibility. Back in December 2021, Russia sent a clear signal to both the United States and NATO that it viewed the stationing of intermediate- or short-range missiles on the territory of Ukraine was a red line which, if crossed, presented an unacceptable threat to the security of Russia. In draft treaties addressed to both parties, Russia defined one of the bedrock conditions needed to be met for stability in Europe. Article 6 of the US treaty stated that “The Parties shall undertake not to deploy ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles outside their national territories, as well as in the areas of their national territories, from which such weapons can attack targets in the national territory of the other Party.” Article 5 of the draft NATO treaty likewise stated that “The Parties shall not deploy land-based intermediate- and short-range missiles in areas allowing them to reach the territory of the other Parties.” In the weeks prior to the Russian initiation of the Special Military Operation, the Russians went out of their way to communicate to the Biden administration the seriousness to which they attached this issue. Senior Biden administration officials acknowledge that Russian President Vladimir Putin had specifically accused the United States of seeking to place missiles inside Ukraine, something the Biden administration assured Russia it had no intention of doing. While the US declared that it was open to “discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe, along the lines of the INF treaty, which Russia violated and the previous U.S. administration withdrew from,” little movement in that direction took place when US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met for more than seven hours in Geneva, Switzerland on January 10, 2022. The two sides talked cross purposes, with Russia looking for a concrete response to its December draft treaties, and the US indicating there could be no agreement without additional consultation with allies, including Ukraine. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, January 21, 2022 A follow-on meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held on January 21 produced no results, other than a pledge by the United States to provide a written response to the Russian draft treaties “soon.” On January 26, the US and NATO did just that, rejecting outright Russia’s conditions for European stability and security, including a rejection of Russia’s concerns about the stationing of intermediate- and short-range missiles on Ukrainian soil. A follow-on meeting between Sergei Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Rose Gottemoeller in Berlin on February 9 yielded no results. Since the SMO began, Russia has made it clear that the provision of long-range strike capability to Ukraine by the US and NATO represented a serious threat to Russian national security. The use by Ukraine of British-made Storm Shadow missiles and their French analog, the SCALP, together with US-provided ATACMS missiles, were permitted by the providing nations only on the conditions that these weapons not be used to strike targets inside the boundaries of the Russian Federation as recognized in 1991. Russian threats about holding Germany accountable helped convince the German government not to provide the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine (the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles possess a range of 250 kilometers, while the ATACMS possesses a range of up to 300 kilometers; the Taurus, with a range of up to 500 kilometers, would have represented a major upgrade to Ukraine’s ability to strike targets inside Russia.) In September 2024 the US and UK governments were actively considering authorizing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia proper. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Western countries authorize Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles in Russian territory, they will become directly involved in the war. “It will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine,” Putin said. “This will be their direct participation, and this, of course, will significantly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.” Based on such threats, Putin warned, Russia would be forced to take “appropriate actions.” Putin’s threats came at a time when Russia had issued a new nuclear doctrine which allowed Russia to use nuclear weapons in retaliation for the very kind of attacks the US and UK were considering. Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan addresses CSIS, November 2024 The danger of nuclear conflict was very high. In November, the head of plans for Strategic Command, Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, told a Washington, DC think-tank that the Biden administration was ready to fight and win a nuclear exchange with Russia, and in early December 2024 the CIA, responding to an announcement by the administration that it would greenlight the use by Ukraine of ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, briefed members of Congress that there was a greater than 50% chance there would be a nuclear war between Russia and the US before years end.

Sometimes, I wonder if nuclear weapons weren’t a war propaganda hoax that billowed out of control. Certainly, I’m about 95% convinced that the bombs on Japan were not nuclear, but conventional, and done to supplement the firebombing campaigns of dense urban civilian centers that the American military specialized in. All over Asia and Europe, the Judeo-Anglo war machine incinerated millions of helpless people from the air with fire bombs, and then portrayed themselves as great heroes/victims in the aftermath.

No nukes were ever required to burn down these cities to ash.

Certainly, Chernobyl was a complete hoax.

Anyway.

While President-elect Trump helped lower tensions by pledging that he would reverse the Biden administration’s decision once he came into office (something he did, in fact, do), his inability to follow through on his pledge to bring a rapid end to the Russian-Ukraine conflict led to increasing frustration and resentment toward Russia and its leadership, prompting President Trump to announce that he was considering providing Ukraine with the Tomahawk cruise missile—the very weapons system Russia had declared would never be permitted to be stationed on Ukrainian soil. The threats to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles were more of a negotiating ploy than real threat, however. The real threat came from elsewhere—a missile designed by the British using indigenous Ukrainian parts and manufacturing infrastructure known as the FP-5 Flamingo. The Flamingo made its debut at the international defense industry exhibition IDEX-2025, which took place from February 17 to 21, 2025 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, when the Emirati-British Milanion Defense Industry Group unveiled a prototype missile. Built around the Ivchenko AI-25 turbo-fan jet engine, which had been developed in the 1950s by the Ivchenko Design Bureau in the Soviet Union, and produced at the Motor Sich aircraft factory in Zaparozhia, the Flamingo was a derivative of the Soviet-era Tu-141and Tu-143 reconnaissance drones, which had been repurposed by Ukraine into ground-attack cruise missiles. The warhead appeared to be based upon Ukrainian gravity bombs. The goal behind the Milanion design was to provide Ukraine with an affordable indigenous long-range strike capability which bypassed the Russian restrictions on foreign weapons. The Milanion-designed FP-5 Flamingo This subterfuge, however, is shallow. Fire Point, the company which oversees the manufacture of the FP-5 Flamingo, is little more than a shell company overseen by a CEO, Iryna Terekh, who has zero education or experience which would lend itself to missile production. The task of coordinating Ukrainian defense manufacturing with foreign suppliers is well above her paygrade. The FP-5 Flamingo is exactly what it portends to be—a British-made weapon designed to get around the legalities, and consequences, of Russian red lines regarding the use of long-range missiles based in Ukraine against Russia targets.

Ah, if only Ritter could apply his keen analytical eye to the Oreshnik next.

Moreover, Russian military strikes have severely disrupted Ukraine’s ability to assemble the FP-5 on Ukrainian soil—the near complete destruction of the Motor Sich factory earlier this year stands as a harsh example. Fire Point has opened a Flamingo production facility in Denmark, near Skrydstrup Air Base and the town of Vojens in Southern Jutland, that will produce solid rocket propellant used to boost the FP-5 into flight during ground operations. The Danish defense minister, when asked whether establishing Ukrainian arms production in Denmark would make the country a target for Russian attacks, noted that Denmark was not at war and that an open Russian attack on Denmark would constitute an attack on a NATO country. No mention was made about the role Denmark was playing in helping Ukraine produce a missile which has now been used to strike one of the most important strategic missile production facilities in Russia—the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant. Sergei Karaganov (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) Sergei Karaganov, the head of Russia’s Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, has been warning about the use of Ukraine as a dagger to wound Russia on behalf of the collective West, writing in mid-June 2023 that Russia needed to lower the threshold for use of nuclear weapons to break Western support for Ukraine. If the West did not back down, Karaganov stated, then “we will have to hit [with nuclear weapons] a group of targets in a number of countries,” adding that if Russia failed to do this, “not only may Russia perish, but most likely the whole of human civilization will end.”

It is truly remarkable, this Abrahamic obsession with ushering in the End Times of fire and death. They certainly put these themes all other their films. In their holy books too. They just really want to bathe the world in fire — probably to burn the evil pagan animals and trees and streams and people living amongst the natural world to vapor.

An alchemical transformation that they’ve literalized into meaning literal, actual, globe-spanning flames.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the Karaganov Doctrine, stating that “we see no need to use it [a tactical nuclear strike]; and second, considering this, even as a possibility, factors into lowering the threshold for the use of such weapons.” Such “factors” included the use by Russia of the Oreshnik intermediate range ballistic missile twice against targets inside Ukraine—both times to send a signal to Ukraine and its supporters in the West about the dangers inherent in any escalation of the conflict. But much has transpired since President Putin downplayed the rhetoric of Karaganov—the nuclear war scare of September-December 2024, and the US threat to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks stand out as examples. And now the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant has been attacked by a missile designed by the British to replicate the strategic impact of the Tomahawk missile. Votkinsk is the heart and soul of Russia’s strategic defense industry. And now it has been attacked by a British-designed weapon using intelligence provided by the CIA. This attack is as close to an act of war by both the United States and the United Kingdom as one can imagine. Suddenly Karaganov’s June 2023 nuclear posturing doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Russia is at a crossroads.

Oh, so NOW Russia is at a crossroads, eh Ritter?

But when anyone else pointed out that the Kremlin’s red lines weren’t being enforced and that escalation was inevitable because of Putin’s perfidy or cravenness or both, they were all CIA-Satanists, right?

In the short term, Russia needs to find a solution to the Flamingo threat to Votkinsk and other strategic defense industries located in the Ural regions that are now under threat of attack (a solid rocket motor production facility in Perm, for example.) Given the role played by Europe in designing, funding, and manufacturing the Flamingo, a response limited to striking targets inside Ukraine would achieve no fundamental change. Missiles would still be built, and these missiles would continue to be launched at strategic targets deep inside Russia. If Europe is not deterred once and for all from delivering this kind of military assistance to Ukraine, then Russia will be at risk of dying a death by a thousand cuts.

Is this Ritter or Rurik writing all of a sudden???

But then there is the larger issue of what to do with Ukraine itself. Russia is currently engaged in a drawn out “peace” negotiation with Ukraine, overseen by the United States, which has now been exposed—thanks to the attack on Votkinsk—as little more than a cover for Ukraine to develop the military capacity to strike Russia’s strategic interior in an effort to pressure Russia into ending the conflict on terms less than those previously set forth by President Putin. If the Russian-Ukrainian conflict ends on such terms, then Russia will have conceded the very thing it said was a red line back in December 2021—the deployment of NATO-affiliated intermediate-range missiles on the soil of Ukraine. It will represent a strategic defeat for Russia in every sense of the term. Kiril Dmitriev (left) with Steve Witkoff (right) It is well past time for Russia to stop participating in such a self-defeating exercise.

A bit too late for that, Scott.

What I wonder, is which of your handlers authorized you to critique Putin and his FSB praetorian guard in this manner? And to what end? We both know that Putin won’t fight back. If he was planning to, he has had 5 years to show us some signs of fight left in him. But he hasn’t. Now that he’s so close (or so he has been led to believe) to securing a ceasefire, he’s not going to rock the boat.

Hopefully, Ritter gets thrown into FSB prison and then deported for, ironically, writing the truth about the Putin situation for the first time in his entire blogging career so far. That would be a great and fitting irony, don’t you think?

The United States is not a trustworthy negotiating partner in this regard—the attempted assassination of President Putin on December 29, 2025, by 91 Ukrainian drones guided to their target by CIA intelligence should underscore this reality. The continued use by President Trump of sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy should be viewed not in the light of “business as usual”, but rather from the perspective of its current author, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessant, who envisions such sanctions as “bringing Russia to its knees”, a literal overt act of surrender.

The only blogger/analyst out there, to my knowledge, who explained that a Trump regime coming to power meant a renewed attack on Russia, was me. Ritter and all the others were claiming that Trump meant peace and that the patriots had finally triumphed in the White House. Remember how they pumped up that press conference with Zelensky, declaring that his regime had come to an end?

In contrast, I took the opportunity to insist on the following:

that Trump coming to power meant intensified war against Russia

that Kiev would NOT be cut off by Washington

that aid would only INCREASE

that the peace negotiations were a FARCE

that Putin would be forced to make huge concessions for a ceasefire, NOT Zelensky or Trump

If being right led to getting paid, well, I’d be doing quite well for myself right now.

Alas, I am throttled to the extent that I have less readers now, 4+ years on, than when I started and was getting literally tens of thousands of views and shared all over the internet. As I’ve gotten better and closer to the truth of the matter, I’ve basically lost all reach and audience share. The tone I’m taking here is not one of bitterness, but one of amusement. What makes this all the more amusing, is that unlike Ritter, who is a literal paid foreign agent for a foreign regime on the brink of nuclear war (his own words) with the West, I’m a literal nobody. If anyone ought to be getting censored and chased off the internet, shouldn’t it be the guy with millions of viewers/readers and proven ties to the intelligence community of a supposedly hostile state?

Why is Ritter being beamed into the soft, mushy heads of Americans?

Is it perhaps because Ritter is part of the Spook State elite? A modern day princeling, and like all the other scions, he has privileges that the rest of us do not enjoy? I mean, most people go away to prison for a very long time for soliciting sex with minors, and yet Ritter did it three times, got tried for two of them, and now no one even mentions his Epstein-like spook background anymore.

It is an excommunicable offense in “alt-media” to mention any of this!

Scott is now a Christian — all is forgiven!

Furthermore, perhaps his message is actually very conducive to the interests of Western Spook State, seeing as he portrays Russia as a hyper-competent and committed ideological enemy that they can use as a foil for their own ramp up in military spending and so on?

And the 7-point economic plan being promulgated by Kiril Dmitriev at the behest of Steve Witkoff is nothing more than a re-working of the economic domination plans of the US employed in the 1990’s and attempted to foist on Russia during the regime change-disguised-as-reset policies promoted under the Obama administration. The Trump administration is not looking for a mutually beneficial peace with Russia, but rather to achieve a strategic victory over Russia, just like the Biden administration before. If this wasn’t clear before the Flamingo attack on Votkinsk, there is no excuse for it not being painfully so now.

It was clear after the 100 previous escalations and provocations that led up to this moment too, Scott.

Simply put, the Votkinsk attack underscores the reality that Ukraine as it is currently configured cannot be allowed to exist once the conflict is ended. As former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has pointed out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “green bug” that needs to be “swatted.” The same holds for the totality of the existing Ukrainian government. There is no election that can cure the ills of Ukraine under the existing formula—General Valerii Zaluzhny, the United Kingdom’s favored candidate to replace Zelensky, is a Banderist, and Kirylo Budunov—America’s anointed replacement—is a terrorist with Russian blood on his hands.

Remember when Ritter and the rest of the gang were claiming that Odessa would VOTE to join Russia, and that this would authorize a Putin expedition to liberate the city?

Fun times.

If Ukraine survives intact, so, too, does the FP-5 Flamingo missile program, meaning Russia will never again go to sleep at night without the fear of a Ukrainian attack. The FP-5 Flamingo must be eradicated in totality. And to do that, Ukraine in its current configuration must likewise be eradicated. This is the very definition of an existential issue for Russia. One that demands an adequate response to Europe as well. Anything less will be interpreted as nothing less than a Russian surrender.

Join us next week where Putin will do absolutely NOTHING and we will all go back to pretending that the previous provocation/escalation didn’t happen. Then, when yet another shocking escalatory attack occurs, we can pretend that no one could have seen this coming, that Putin is too Judeo-Christian Moral to defend Russia (and that’s a good thing!) and praise the moral courage of the pundit community, for speaking hard truths to power, or whatever.

…

Patriotism, I’ve found, is mostly a matter of timing.

If you’re Strelkov, and you say the exact same things, but your timing was off by a few years, well, you end up locked away in a jail cell awaiting trial indefinitely on secret charges that no one knows. When Strelkov said them, he was condemned by Ritterites and Pepetians, for being a “provocateur” and “not trusting the Putin” and for being “extreme and hateful”. But if you say the magic words when the “former” CIA spook and “former” pedophile online curator wants you to say them, well, now you’re a true patriot, boyo!

The flow of time, and memory of history itself, to a TRVE patriot, only begins when they are given permission to start noticing it. The 100 other provocations/escalations against Russia? Those exist in a time before time … in a time before they were allowed to notice them, that is. Those were the BeforeTimes, the BadTimes, the Pagan-Satanist times before the great Christian Patriots came to spread their gospel of good Putin news.

Following this latest Epistle of Ritter, patriots will now be allowed to take the position that Putin is not acting decisively enough. They were not allowed to even think in such terms before, lest they be condemned. But perhaps a new age of patriotism has dawned on us.

Perhaps people are starting to wake up to the goyslop info narratives that they are being fed?

I want to hope so.

But, sadly, the data (the number of readers/paid subscribers to my blog) does not support such a conclusion as of yet.