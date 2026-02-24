The Slavland Chronicles

Patriot
41m

> Have I written an essay on the Gagarin murder cover-up yet?

I do not recall you writing about it, but you may not like what you will find as you seem to be an anti-Christian. The story I've read years back was as follows TL;DR: Once up in space (1961), God showed Gagarin two angels which he mentioned through the comm back to USSR "Huston". His communication was immediately cut off and he was described as delusional and talking nonsense. They immediately started planning his murder, which was ultimately accomplished during one test flight that was rigged to go down with Gagarin as its test pilot. Now, one of the the reasons angels were shown could have been that USSR boss at the time (Khrushchev), said that he's going to prove that there's no God with the rocket flying there.

Patriot
42m

> We have no way of verifying if these Oreshniks aren’t anything but just dressed up regular missiles.

When Russia hit Ukis with them they seemed to be real hyper-sonic speed-wise but load-free i.e. blanks.

So, while Oreshnik looks indeed real, on the other hand, and I certainly hope that I'm 100% wrong here in saying that, it may as well be just a working prototype that was never put into prod so they got only few of them. It was great for Kremlin PR to show what was invented/achieved by RF engineers/scientist and include those in parades, but then all the money allocated to manufacture and deploy them en mass was embezzled by the MoD. I'd not be surprised that many other of those revolutionary inventions are the same - not deployed working prototype.

Again, I certainly hope that I'm 100% wrong here and that RF Army is loaded with those just waiting for patriots to launch them after processing Putin in a coup!

4 more comments...

