Russell Gmirkin and the Creation of the Pentateuch w/ Laurent Guyenot

Many thanks to Laurent Guyénot for coming over to chat! Two years ago, we brushed up against Russell Gmirkin’s work in our previous podcast talk.

Since then, Laurent has read the books, accepted the Gmirkin thesis that the Pentateuch was written in Alexandria based on Plato’s writings, and is now working on a series of essays to review Gmirkin’s work on his Substack.

Our previous talk also touched on Gmirkin:

But our previous chats about revisionist history were the real fan favorites:

Enjoy!

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