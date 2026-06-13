The Slavland Chronicles

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Russell Gmirkin and the Creation of the Pentateuch w/ Laurent Guyenot
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Russell Gmirkin and the Creation of the Pentateuch w/ Laurent Guyenot

[The Compatibility of Plato and the Church, Is Sparta Part of Hellenism?, Manetho's True Account of Exodus, the Scars of Odysseus and the Stigmata of Yeshua, the Thousand Year Semite War and more!]
☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)'s avatar
☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
Jun 13, 2026

Many thanks to Laurent Guyénot for coming over to chat! Two years ago, we brushed up against Russell Gmirkin’s work in our previous podcast talk.

Since then, Laurent has read the books, accepted the Gmirkin thesis that the Pentateuch was written in Alexandria based on Plato’s writings, and is now working on a series of essays to review Gmirkin’s work on his Substack.

Radbod's Lament
Russell Gmirkin and the biblical con - Part 1: Berossus and Genesis 1-11
I’ve heard about Russell Gmirkin’s work for a few years, but it is only very recently that I decided to give it a try (thanks to Brado, Rurik and a few others). What I had heard of his theories sounded so extravagant that I had assumed it couldn’t possibly be serious scholarship. Well, serious scholarship it is, I can now report. Cutting edge, and groundbreaking. I became so absorbed that I read his three books in a row, took notes, and will now try my very best to give you a digest. The material is so rich and the implications so vast that I will need four parts: two parts for his first book, and one part for each of his second and third books…
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6 days ago · 80 likes · 10 comments · Laurent Guyénot

Our previous talk also touched on Gmirkin:

But our previous chats about revisionist history were the real fan favorites:

Enjoy!

Oh, and PLEASE SUPPORT THE BLOG.

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