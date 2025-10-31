I have good news to report to the Z-community!

Putin is now poised to take Odessa in the coming days and weeks.

I learned this from a recent post by VoxDay, a once-prominent and formerly read Catholic QAnon blogger that many of my readers are familiar with. Here he is quoting the latest Col. Macgregor sit-rep:

Col McGregor observes the significance of the recent Russian crossing of the Dnieper River. The Russians have crossed the Dnieper River. They already have special operations forces and agents on the ground outside of Odessa. They’re now putting together a bridgehead on the west side of the Dnieper River. For all intents and purposes, it’s a bridge head that will be utilized to position forces to cross that river in strength. Now, why would the Russians cross the river, the South Dnieper with large forces? It would be to take Odessa. Why would you take Odessa? Odessa, if it’s in Russian hands, would stop the flow of many, many arms, equipment, and support into Ukraine from the sea, from the Black Sea. Secondly, it would also landlock Ukraine. In other words, turn this future rump state we call Ukraine into a state with no outlet to the sea, which of course would be very harmful to the future of Ukraine. Now, everybody’s saying, “Oh, no, that will never happen.” No, absolutely. I think it’s going to happen… So, these things take time, but I think at this point, President Putin has probably signaled to the general

staff, let’s plan on taking Odessa.

So, this story broke on Sputnik India 10 days ago, and so there was no reason to cite the Colonel and his secret insider sources because, as far as I can tell, he has none and just reads the internet same as you or me to make his reports.

And the kernel of truth to the colonel’s story is that Russian paratroopers were indeed dropped on an industrial island in the middle of the Dniepr river recently. Across from the island is the city of Kherson, which, if you will recall, I famously predicted would be abandoned without a fight by the Russian army.

The latest update from TopWar, Russian’s top military news portal run by ex-military types (also strongly anti-Kremlin), was that battles for control of the island were still ongoing between the paratroopers and Ukrainian soldiers as of four (4) days ago.

So now let us compare what was said with what is really going on.

There is no large scale crossing of Russian troops across the river, there are some paratroopers in the middle of the river

This is not preparation to take Odessa, seeing as Odessa is in another place far away from the area of fighting being described

Kherson is smaller, closer and if any city were to be taken, why wouldn’t they go for Kherson first?

But Western bloggers remained impressed by the Colonel’s astute predictions and analyses. Vox continues with his own reports and predictions, building off of the colonel’s enthusiasm:

In the meantime, it’s being reported that the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, has informed President Putin of the encirclement of 31 Ukrainian battalions in the Donetsk region. That implies that between 7,500 and 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be forced to surrender before the end of November and quite possibly much sooner.

And where did he get this insider information?

Oh, he got it from the Press Secretary Peskov bragging to the media recently, actually. And the Press Secretary never lies, right?

It goes without saying that if the Kiev regime had any concerns for the fate of the Ukrainian people, it would have surrendered already. The fact that it hasn’t, and that it not likely to do so anytime soon, does not bode well for whatever is left of Ukraine in the post-war period. If Russia now feels the time is right to take Odessa, that suggests that the UFA has been weakened to the point that it will not be able to put up much in the way of resistance, given its importance to the Kiev regime.

Only there is also no such encirclement at the time of this writing.

Ye, there are battles for townlets and suburbs in Donbass, as there have been for the last 4 years. In fact, each time the Russians start making progress against a townlet, we are told that the UAF has been encircled. This time, the hype is around Pokrovsk.

But a real, rapid encirclement of the UAF was only achieved one time, by Wagner, at Soledar., which was tiny and the number of surrendered troops was proportionately small as a result as well. Since then, the UAF has lost several suburbs and townlets, and they fought hard for these areas, throwing in their conscripts to hold them, until they decided to retreat back to the next fortified point. This is the strategy of the UAF; they hold on to urban areas and inflict a high cost on the advancing Russians before falling back. They openly state this and it was part of their defense doctrine pre-war. The Donbass area is heavily industrialized and there are like 23 more such townlets in the immediate area between Donetsk and the first actual city strongholds held by the UAF further to the West.

Again, just look at Google Maps.

So, the battle for Pokrovsk happening now is a battle for a tiny townlet. It had a peak pre-war population of approximately 60,127. It is no bigger than the other tiny townlets built around old Soviet industry that comprise the entirety of the Donbass region.

Is this really then the pivotal Stalingrad moment that decides the war like Macgregor and the Western alternative news bloggers make it out to be?

Of course not.

It’s just another brutal meatgrinder for an object of little value or strategic significance. Putin will never actually militarily occupy the rest of Donetsk oblast’ because there are giant fortified concrete megacity strongholds held by the UAF in Donetsk that he hasn’t even gotten close to yet after four (4) years of grinding up Slavs.

This is essentially what they’re “grinding” over.

There are anywhere from 200-400 Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk fighting in brutal close quarters against the entrenched UAF there.

I’m sure it is an interesting battle for anyone taking part in it.

But it is ridiculous to hype what amounts to just another day of grinding into yet another grand Putin geopolitical checkmate. I understand that the anti-Globalist BRICs Multicultural Victory side of the news spectrum is a little slow now, but if you need something to distract and entertain you, consider picking up a gambling addiction instead. Such a pastime strikes me as being less ghoulish and macabre than what most Z and NAFO enthusiasts spend their time doing — cheering on aborted offensives and phantom encirclements. Or reveling in the killing of non-existent “Satanists” or “Neo-KKK Nazis” or “Reddit-SJWS” i.e., proxies for their domestic political opponents extrapolated onto the fighting in Donbass.

Look, these are conscripts too poor to bribe their way out or prisoners and petty criminals forced to join penal battalions and foreign mercenaries from Columbia and North Korea and low-level federal employees massacring each other and getting abandoned old people stuck in commieblocks killed in the crossfire.

Thus, there is no "Culture War” victory to be won here.

No moral or theological victories to claim either.

There are only lessons to be learned here about how the world really works to those with eyes to see.

And there is an opportunity, also, for very niche memes to be made and shared that only a tiny handful of readers will understand or appreciate.

Other than that, there’s nothing else to get out of this latest state-backed cull of the peasantry and proletariat that has euphemistically been called an “SMO” or even a “war” by some. You only worship Putin and Yeshua because of your own powerlessness and lack of community. This makes you helpless and hopeless and so you pray for an outside force to come and slay all your enemies for you instead of standing on your own two feet.

I’m talking to you, Vox.

Macgregror, at least, is being paid millions of dollars by the Kremlin to do his little circus act. But shilling for free is just sad, really.