The building block of Russian society and its most enduring feature was the institute of the druzhina. The term translates to “the friendship.” The root druzh is present in modern Russian words like druzhba or druzhiya (friendship and friends). A friend in the singular is a droog.

And if there is one cultural institute that has lasted throughout the centuries in one form or another, it is the Russian special understanding of what male-to-male friendship ought to be like.