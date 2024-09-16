I genuinely didn’t believe this story when I first heard it and thought it had to be fake news. Turns out it is real. Yes, as the headline says, the Duma asked the Red Cross to start shipping Russian civilians into Ukraine where they will be safe.

Here:

The State Duma appealed to the Red Cross with a request to evacuate residents of the occupied territories of the Kursk region to Ukraine: "It is not for me to decide, but if I were the Red Cross, I would organize, under their control and guarantees, the evacuation of our civilians deep into Ukraine, and then to Russia through a third country. This will have nothing to do with the military action, and people will be saved."

Jokes aside, signing away Russian civilians to the tender care of Kiev is a bad idea, for obvious reasons:

This would be a solution, if we were not dealing with the ukrops. Because these animals do not spare their own civilians, so why would they show nobility to ours? And this will have the most direct relation to military action, because the main tactic of the Ukrainian Armed Forces when building a defense is the use of a human shield of civilians.

They’re calling for a humanitarian corridor to move Russians into Ukraine.

What can I say at this point?

I guess this is yet another great moral victory for the Kremlin, of that there can be no doubt. Dr Livsci writes:

Moscow is requesting red cross to evacuate Russians from Kursk into Ukraine? Am I understanding this correctly? If I am understanding that correctly I absolutely cant wait to hear how Zanon spins it if they address it at all. I mean this is outright admission that Moscow either considers Kiev moral and humantarian enough to watch over Russian refugees, or Moscow absolutely pisses on Russian citizens and couldn't care less if they fall into the hands of the Ukrainians. Surreal that this is not considered something that is beyond the pale for a Russian deputy to do.

Sounds like someone forgot to put on his team pep this morning! Ref! Yellow card! Get this hot-head outta here!

Another comment from the peanut gallery:

> We start a special operation to protect Russian civilians from the hokhls > Three years later we hand over Russian residents to the hokhls

Indeed.

OK, but enough of that. I have a palette cleanser to share today. You remember Natalia Poklonskaya? The Crimean prosecutor who became an internet meme overnight because she looked like an anime character come to life?

She’s had quite the character arc since then.

Long story short, despite her celebrity, she ran afoul of higher-ups in Putin’s party after joining the Duma and was eventually exiled to Africa at some useless post to make sure she didn’t say anything “discrediting”. Now she’s back in Crimea (I think) and barred from participating in politics or life. She seems very bitter at the Putin government for some reason.

More importantly, she is done with Christianity and has condemned it as a Jewish supremacy religion in her new book, which it is.

Here:

Judaism, and then Christianity and Islam, arose as a result of a plagiarism of the main doctrines from paganism. Paganism was declared pagan (paganus) idolatry and a political war for minds was unleashed against it. This was done for the sake of the implementation of the national idea of ​​the Chosen People. Other nations do not have [such an idea]. Such a war does not give quick results; it is waged over many generations. The Bible and other books ensure the continuity of this war [against us]. To stop this madness, it is necessary to debunk the very basis of the idea, to prove its falsity. Claims based on delusions can lead entire nations astray. The gods will guide you, but will not do anything for you. You are like the gods but are distinguished by the presence of a material body and stupidity. Born free, do not become a slave. God is not a slave owner. — Natalia Poklonskaya. "Thoughts Out Loud", 2024

This was a brave step on her part and I commend her for rejecting the lies of the Chosen People and the Abrahamic propaganda being put out by the sickening “Traditionalist” rats in the Kremlin. Most “anti-Globalists” and “patriots” cling to that discredited semitic rag for dear life, sadly. Maybe Natalia can inspire them to grow a pair and to not be so stupid and scared!

