The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Radu's avatar
Radu
8h

Maybe things were always like this everywhere and all the romantic things in the history books are window dressing.

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Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
4h

Take it with a pinch of salt, but I wouldn’t be surprised to be true actually,

BREAKING | Beijing has just delivered a stunning geopolitical betrayal to Moscow—plunging a dagger directly into Putin’s desperate pivot to Asia by freezing the Kremlin's crown jewel energy project. According to explosive reports from the Wall Street Journal, China has indefinitely suspended all negotiations with Russia regarding the construction of the massive "Power of Siberia-2" gas pipeline. The pipeline was designed to reroute hundreds of billions of cubic meters of natural gas originally bound for Europe directly into Chinese markets, serving as Moscow's primary economic hope to replace lost Western revenues. By halting the multi-billion-dollar project indefinitely, Beijing has signaled that it refuses to bail out Russia's collapsing energy economy on Putin’s terms. This freeze represents a catastrophic strategic defeat for Russia, exposing the brutal reality of its asymmetric dependence on Beijing. With Europe permanently locked out and China walking away from the negotiating table, Russia’s massive gas reserves are effectively trapped in the ground with nowhere to go. This move proves that China views Russia not as an equal strategic partner, but as a vulnerable, junior partner to be exploited, leaving the Kremlin's long-term economic survival in absolute tatters. See the latest updates with us:

https://x.com/visionergeo

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