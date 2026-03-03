We like Sofa Strategist on this blog. He’s a Communist Russian vlogger (possibly fat) on YouTube who does really in-depth videos on the military situation in Donbass and not only. I’ve arrived at similar big picture conclusions as Sofa about the Donbass war, and I’ve shamelessly copied the best arguments and military metaphors that he has put forward in my own essays.

For example, his shooting range metaphor for Putin and his government was top-notch.

To summarize this argument, if you were to look at the bullet holes on a target, and find a scattershot with no discernible pattern, you’d conclude that the shooter was poor, trying his best maybe, but missing anyway. But if you found a concentration of shots in the head of the victim instead of the real target, all grouped precisely, you’d be hard-pressed to conclude that the shooter was missing. Putin’s mistakes “group” like bullet holes with the same precision. All of his decisions benefit Washington’s foreign policy and harm Russia and the USSR’s Soviet legacy. Honest mistakes? Unlikely.

You will find a similar pattern of mistakes when analyzing Iran’s leadership and their bafflingly bad decisions over the decades.

Amusingly, Sofa Strategist predicted that Iran would be attacked on 2/24 and 2/26 based on his astrological theorizing. I also wrote that they’d probably choose some astrologically auspicious date all the way back in summer, but I don’t actually know/understand astrology and so I can’t actually use astrology in my analyses. Sofa ended up being wrong by 2-4 days. Not bad, I guess, but those few days can make a big difference though, like when astrologers told Hitler to delay his invasion of the USSR by four days. That’s a Soviet sourced claim, but hey, there might be something to it. Astrologers were also rounded up and arrested in Germany later, apparently. Sofa also claimed that he was unable to sleep on February 24th when the SMO began and wasn’t able to sleep before this American-Israeli SMO began. I also tossed and turned last night and I don’t have any oneiric powers.

Anyway, that’s the fun stuff out of the way.

Sofa points out, in his latest 5 hour stream, that Iran’s leadership did NOTHING to prepare for this war.

Sofa points out that there is no proof whatsoever of Iran possessing any functioning air defenses. Sofa also has an interesting point to make about air defenses, namely that they don’t work because they can be cut apart piecemeal by those who have functioning air forces, like a salami. Air defenses can only ever be used as a supplement to an existing air force, even if an inferior one. Somehow, last summer, the entirety of Iran’s air defenses were turned off, so we didn’t get a chance to test Sofa’s thesis. We were able to conclude, conclusively, that the Iranian government and military was thoroughly penetrated by Mossad, to the extent that they were able to bomb Iran with impunity.

And what about this time around?

More of the same.

We are now trying to figure out who shot down those three American F-15s. Me, my money is on Israel, not on Iran or even friendly fire as Centcom claims. They’d willingly fall on their sword for Tel-Aviv and Tel-Aviv only. Furthermore, while the Judeo-Americans claimed that they were bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer, in reality, they were taking out the inert air defenses. How thorough they were is anybody’s guess.

Total impunity for their behavior so far.

But this word, “impunity”, got me into trouble last time, because it implies Iran did nothing.

It is true that missiles were launched at Israel and other targets in the wake of the summer bombing campaign. But that’s still “impunity” in the sense that the air defenses were not turned on when the attack started, and it took a while to get the rest turned on and that’s the make it or break it military action that will decide this war. We can assume that the sorties stopped in round one when some normal commander finally got his hands on the trigger of the AA system, and so the Judeo-Americans retreated. Or they simply ran out of bombs because they were spoiled for target choice, as some claim.

The Iranian missiles fired in retaliation alas, in retrospect, hit no objects of any military significance. And if the goal was deterrence, which is what the now-dead figures in the Iranian government claimed, then they failed miserably on that front as well seeing as we are in Round 2 and it is going even worse for Iran, considering that their entire political, religious and military leadership is dead.

Oh, and Iran’s intelligence community was wiped out too, apparently.

This time around, at least some bases are getting hit by the showers coming out of Iran.

A lot of high rise apartments and restaurants in Dubai are apparently getting hit too, for some reason. Tucker Carlson came out and said that Mossad wanted to set off bombs all over the UAE to spoil their reputation internationally … so does it follow that these Iranian attacks on civilians (very rich civilians from all over the world, I might add) are counterproductive too? Think about it.

Also, the memes are very funny.

Also, the new Hope-Cope has dropped!

Khamenei (and the entirety of the government) went to their deaths willingly, to galvanize resistance to the Judeo-American Empire.

This … well, I don’t think you need me to explain how that is complete religious nonsense.

But I do think that I need to explain some basic military realities that Sofa takes the time to explain over and over again that are worth sharing now. Here are his teachings.

Losing your entire command structure … is bad, actually.

Having a command structure … is good, actually. It allows you to coordinate large masses of people running around with tanks and with guns. There are bad command structures and good ones. It can be compared realistically to the giant brain of a giant body that is composed of individual organs (battalions) and cells (soldiers). A bad brain means a slow response, a bad strategy and so on. But having your brain blown clean off and forced to fight from there is not an advantage. Nor is it a clever cell strategy.

It is better to fight a conventional war, actually

Being forced to fight a guerrilla war is a very painful and extremely damaging position to be forced into. Guerrillas suffer HUGE losses when compared to their conventional enemies. The native population that, in theory, the guerrilla war is fought to protect, suffers ENORMOUSLY. You fight a guerrilla, asymmetrical, unconventional war when it is literally do or die, when your very survival as a race or nation is in jeopardy. What you want to do, to kill as many of the enemy as possible and save as many of your own soldiers and civilians as possible, is to fight conventionally. To have a command structure, to use combined and coordinated arms, to use the industrial potential of your country, not have it used against you. To rely on trained, regimented, regular soldiers, not rag-tag partisans. And so on.

The glorification of guerrilla warfare is itself a giant psyop.

For example, when you are up against a pitiless enemy like the Jews and their golems, you cannot “hide among the population” because that just gives these Judeo-Christians an excuse to firebomb the entire population. I’m so sick of American fantasists who imagine that they’d be allowed to take potshots at UN blue hats from their hut in the Appalachian woods and have them not be willing to burn down the entire eastern seaboard to wipe out the insurgents. There will be no mercy from these people and you are a fool if you think that fair play or “hearts and minds” will govern their actions. Did they try to softly convince the million of people they butchered all over Eurasia when they came to power in the guise of Bolshevism? And did they or did they not use the American army to burn tens of thousands of rice farmers to death for no discernible reason whatsoever?

Nagasaki? Dresden? The entire Korean peninsula? You are dealing with the most perverse and sadistic “Evil Empire” in the known history of mankind. Adjust your revenge fantasies accordingly.

… pssst, ya gotta go down deep into the tunnels if you want to stand a chance, dummy! But you can’t do that until you conclude a pact with cryptids and the fae folk who dwell down there. This is really basic stuff, guy. Are you telling me that you haven’t even concluded your negotiations with the molemen for use of their service tunnels to store IEDs? Jeeeeeez. Come back to me when you’re ready to get serious, pal.

…

Jokes aside, the point is this: guerrilla warfare relies entirely on either the mercy or the complicity of the conventional enemy military leadership. Perhaps when I finally cover the true history of the Chechen insurgency, this will become clear and finally put to bed to rest the notion of glorious guerrilla resistance.

OK, so, back to business.

How many American ships have gone down? Zero.

How many American planes shot down? Three, but TBD who actually shot them down.

How many dead American soldiers? We don’t know. I estimate that maybe ±100 will be dead when this second round takes a breather.

Dead Iranians? Thousands at this point, incinerated and buried alive most of them.

Jews dead? The number of fatalities in Beit Shemesh, Israel has risen to 9 as of yesterday. Maybe ±100 will be sent back to Sheol when the dust clears.

Effigies to Ba’al burned? One.

Let this be a lesson to you Abrahamists — you mess with the bull, and you get the horns.

But things are only getting started.

Once the central government is dead or aflame, the country is free to disintegrate into warring fiefdoms led by mercenary warlords. Will a few missiles get lobbed at Qatar from time to time? Maybe, but that is a small price to pay for robbing your enemy of even the potential to use a country of 90 million, to fight back in a coherent, coordinated way.

I’ve heard it said recently that killing off all the leaders is a bit like blowing up the Trade Federation Command Ship. But unlike the movie, the soldiers won’t all shut down like the droids did. Instead, they might start panicking, shooting each other, tearing whatever is left apart, replacing the ruined government.

Perhaps a better metaphor comes from history, with the Diadochi tearing Alexander’s empire apart.

Or the collapse of central authority in the USSR leading to political balkanization and the rise of roving, armed, mafia groups.

Or if we want to stay on sci-fi, the Emperor and Horus deliberately focusing the Crusade Host on taking out the Ork warboss on Ullanor, knowing that the Orks would start infighting without him.

Or, even simpler, think of a chicken with its head cut off.

If you were a middling commander who just learned that the entire upper brass were gone, would you really carry on an independent unconventional war against an enemy that has clearly demonstrated total strategic/tactical control of the situation. Chances are, you’d try to save your own ass and maybe even settle some old scores while finding a place for yourself in the emerging new order.

So, the order of operations going forward is probably this:

Israel and America and the “Board of Peace” member countries (Putin’s application still pending, his 1 billion dollar bribe being processed) continue bombing Iran’s MIC infrastructure and leaders to bits

We hear rumors of increased instability within Iran itself

Eventually a Free Iran Army of sorts consisting of cobbled together commanders that survived the bombings and shrewdly chose to not fight a losing war

Separatist militias

A new, weak government

Killings, looting, maybe even outright secession

Another civil war down the line

That’s been my prophecy for Iran for years now, anyway.

Most of my predictions ended up turning out nowhere near as optimistic as I envisioned, mind you. I never thought that the entire Iranian leadership would be dead on day one. I assumed that they’d be caught, eventually, Saddam style or taken hostage in Moscow like Assad was.

We might see an Israeli-ordered mass firebombing campaign on Iran’s cities for no apparent reason other than it is some astrologically significant date. Why not at this point? They can operate with total impunity. No one can stop them. The mask is off, and the unipolar people-who-wrote-the-Bible-ruling-the-world system is now fully out in the open.

My advice is to not take any of this too seriously.

NAFO shills are freaking out and claiming that the Peace Crusader forces are running out of missiles and only have enough for two-three more days of fighting before total Iranian Republican Guard Victory. This reminds me of the story of rabbi Yeshua feeding the hungry with fish and bread when they doubted that he had enough for all of them. Somehow, miraculously, I believe that the American MIC will find the means and the weapons to keep bombing Holy Israel’s enemies for many, many days and weeks yet. But it sure is nice of the NAFO to help them make their case for why they need billions more from the government in contracts, right?

BUT.

But.

But.

if your personal astrologer contradicts my forecasts in any way … well, who am I to doubt them? Go with what they say instead, star child.