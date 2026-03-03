The Slavland Chronicles

Archangel
4h

What really bothers me is that the Americans and Iranians negotiated a deal, signed on it, then Israel and USA attacked Iran. The American signature is worth nothing. A painful reality for the rest of the world.

You exaggerate the destruction of the Iranian leadership. The president and several ministers are still alive. Most of the general staff is alive and can fill the missing ranks. While Khamenei is dead, there are hundreds of Islamic scholars that can replace him.

What we do not know is the ability of the Iranian leadership to communicate with military bases and units. Israel and the USA have extensive electronic warfare capabilities which disrupt communications.

It also appears that Israel and the USA challenged Iran on its strategic choice of using masses of missiles and drones as deterrence and that Iran has been defeated decisively. Once the missiles and drones run out, the remaining units will be bombed to oblivion.

The Kurds, Arabs, Azeris, and Baluchis want independence so the break-up of Iran should be easy once its army is destroyed. Freedom fighters can appear any time. Unless Israel wants to keep it unified in order to create another living hell.

Refugees welcome in Europe next year.

1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
Dan Liviu
6h

PS: it was painfully obvious that it's gotta be 28-29, because the US always attacks on weekends when the stock market is closed, and it was right before Purim. Happy Purim, by the way, komandir, this is a day to celebrate, let us remember the miracle of Purim from 1953 :D

1 reply
