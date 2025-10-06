The Slavland Chronicles

Confiteor
3h

I've come to the conclusion that the only just wars are civil wars, where people usually know the cause they are fighting for. For example the Southern States in the USA or the Nationalists in Spain.

Autonomy4Life
8h

Medals for meritocracy, idols for Idiocracy. We may all get an award for doing our part in helping the ‘Intelligence Community’ to “keep us safe “ it will be as a millstone around our necks.

