Since we have a lot of new readers who came to the blog to read my metaphysical conspiracy yarns, it may come as a surprise to them that I actually used to write about the war in Donbass mostly. I find that the two topics are easy to interweave though, for the most part. Take today’s story, about Socrates being arrested and sent to the front to die because he was a witness to a crime. This is a continuation of the tragic story concerning Ernst and Goodwin, who were sent deliberately to their deaths because they had reported on an FSB-SBU crime ring that involved their higher officers to boot.

Here is that story:

Ernst, Goodwin and now Socrates are all “callsigns” or nicknames that soldiers or their comrades pick out for themselves.

It turns out that Socrates was the last known witness to what happened to Ernst and Goodwin and he’s been arrested and now is expected to be executed by suicide charge soon. This sinks any hope or cope that the deaths of the aforementioned two was being investigated and that their claims were being taken seriously.

His lawyer took to Telegram to post an appeal to the public:

⚡️The last witness to the murders of Ernest and Goodwin was forcibly sent to the front. This week, my client, Viktor “Sokrat” Kaplan, a volunteer and member of the SVO since 2022, was detained in St. Petersburg. Sokrat, like several other volunteers, was illegally enlisted in the infamous 87th Regiment, during whose service “Ernest” and “Goodwin” were killed. He did not sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense and was not called up as part of the partial mobilization. He was included in the personnel lists of the Ministry of Defense unit without legal grounds. In similar situations, investigative authorities have previously opened criminal cases for unauthorized absence from the unit, which were later dismissed on exonerating grounds. In the case of “Sokrat,” things turned out differently. During the six days he was held at the Unified Temporary Detention Center for Persons Wanted for Unauthorized Leave of Partial Information about the Existence of Criminal Cases, no authorized officials received any information. No investigative actions were conducted. All week, Sokrat was pressured to undergo a military medical examination, fingerprinting, and sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. Meetings with his lawyer were held outside in the presence of strangers, which made it impossible to ensure attorney-client privilege. This morning, at 6:00 a.m., I woke up to a call from Viktor, who told me he was being sent to the SVO zone within two hours. They’re sending him without passing a military medical examination, without taking the military oath, and without even having his fingerprints checked. The investigator never got to Viktor. Does the investigator need this? Victor is the last living witness to the murder of “Ernest” and “Goodwin,” as he was in the same crew with them. Now they plan to return him to the control of that same “Puzik.” What do you think of Victor’s future prospects?

Look, this war is a farce.

It is grimy, corrupt and not at all ideological.

The only people making a killing off of it are the transnational intelligence gangs like the CIA, FSB and the rest who sell drugs, guns, traffic and assassinate people, and gain more and more power and opportunities to sew terror into the population. Sparta has gone global and we are ruled by a globe-spanning Krypteia now.

“Culture Wars” and real wars between the peasantry are how they manipulate and abuse the peasantry. No one on either the “left” or “right” will even touch on the topic of the secret police and how they control and manipulate everything — that is how feared they are. You can dunk on leftists on the internet all you want, and idiot Christians and info-slop consumers will shower you with cash. Related:

Mention the spook gangs who run these ops and promote these ideologies though, and suddenly all the laughter and chit-chat about taking red pills and defeating the globalists abruptly stops.

Why is that, do you think?

The same strategy of offering blood and circuses remains in effect since Rome until now. The MAGA Right is currently enjoying the scenes of fat feds arresting homeless junkies in Portland. This is yet another proud chapter or battlefield in the so called “Culture War’, apparently. Over in Russia, the elites are learning from America’s uncanny ability to distract and derail the population with trivialities. They’re holding a big debate over how to redesign the 500 rouble note now. It’s all over the news and it is quite obviously the authorities trying to reignite a culture war/generation war/city v town fault line. Like, whenever you ask the old-timers what statue or commemorative coin/note or street name that they want, they will always answer Stalin or some other Stalinist. Ask younger people and they’ll say that they want a pre-Stalin poet or statesman or name. You can endlessly pit the young and the old against one another with this strategy. That’s what Liberal Democracy does, it gets people slitting each others throats over Pepsi v Coca-Cola, Blue Party v Red Party.

At least the hardcore old Stalinists see right through this bourgeois chicanery. Here:

In general, the situation surrounding the vote on the new 500-ruble banknote design speaks volumes. Firstly, the federal center’s long-standing attitude toward Chechnya, which is allowed to do things other regions are not (for example, kidnapping people in central Moscow with impunity, abducting Chechen women who had relationships with Russian men, etc.), has borne stunning fruit. Chechens, as many Telegram channels report, began using administrative resources to manipulate the vote in favor of depicting new buildings in Grozny. Why do they allow themselves to do this? Because they know they can do what others can’t, and they will certainly get away with it. Secondly, Nabiullina and her Central Bank have once again demonstrated that they are directly working to divide the Russian Federation. In addition to strangling the Russian economy, they have created a pretext for interethnic strife out of nowhere. Why was it necessary to change the design of the 500-ruble banknote in the first place? If you want something new, rebrand with established symbols. Why hold a vote, especially with rather provocative options? Put yourself in the shoes of Western intelligence officers. There’s a war going on. You need to destabilize the enemy. How about a provocative vote? A good reason to destabilize? And how do you accomplish this? Sleeper agents within the vaunted vertical [Kremlin] will help. Nonsense you say? But I don’t think so.

Me, I think that only a strong leader like young Kadyrov can unite us all behind one banner. Adam is literally the most decorated person in world history, by the way, if we simply count the number of state honors that he has racked up by now. He’s not even 25 yet and he has already won more medals than General Kutuzov or Suvorov or Zhukov combined.

Put him on the 500 rouble note and let’s be done with this cultural debate.

And if we need cultured philosophers to debate who or what should be depicted on the bank notes, why then did the Ministry of Defense personally intervene and get our Russian Socrates sent to the storm-divisions run by the SBU that deliberately send Russian soldiers off to die?

It just don’t make a lick o’ sense to me, folks.