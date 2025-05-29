I don’t know what to make of this new and developing Ministry of Defense leak story.

Depicted: Russia’s intelligence community getting BTFO’d again.

On the one hand, I had assumed that NATO already knew about all of Russia’s top secret weapons programs because Russia’s top generals and politicians are clearly in cahoots with Western intelligence agencies. On the other hand, it would make sense to at least hold back some information as a bargaining chip or a threat, at least.

Here’s a possibility: perhaps this “leak” was actually not an organic leak, but information that NATO had already and now needs to share and justify having.

That is to say, NATO needs to have this internal conversation about Russia’s actual defense capabilities on the eve of an offensive that they’re preparing into Russia come the fall. That’s why they’re getting these “leaks” out, maybe.

An outlandish theory on my part.

But one possible proof for this theory would be found in the details contained in the leaks. If they reveal a weak, paper tiger Russia ripe for invasion then that’s one story. If they reveal a re-armed Russia chomping at the bit to unleash its nukes, then that’s another narrative that serves another group and their interests.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what the media is reporting about it so far.

Here:

More than 2 million internal documents found in a publicly accessible Russian procurement database have uncovered key details about the growth and modernization of Russia’s nuclear weapons infrastructure. The leak, first reported by Danish investigative outlet Danwatch and Germany’s Der Spiegel, includes sensitive blueprints and technical layouts of facilities housing some of Moscow’s most advanced nuclear systems, including the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle. Among the most significant revelations are detailed architectural and engineering plans of two Strategic Missile Forces bases near Yasny in the Orenburg region. These facilities are known to house Avangard-equipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), a central pillar of Russia’s strategic deterrent. The Avangard, capable of traveling at Mach 20 and maneuvering mid-flight, is designed to bypass Western missile defenses. “Until now, intelligence on these sites was limited to satellite imagery,” Hans M. Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, told Danwatch and Der Spiegel. “These documents allow analysts, for the first time, to virtually enter the facilities, above and below ground. This level of insight is completely unprecedented.” The tranche spans a decade of construction and modernization efforts, outlining extensive upgrades across Russia’s nuclear military infrastructure. According to the leaked files, dozens of facilities were either newly constructed or extensively refurbished. Additions include command-and-control centers, watchtowers, fortified underground tunnels, and upgraded personnel barracks. The documents also contain diagrams of internal security systems, including surveillance sensor placements, alarm configurations, IT network layouts, and reinforced structural schematics. The breadth of detail reaches down to signage posted inside secure areas, messages such as “Forbidden Zone: Turn Back” and “Rules for Shoe Care” are documented alongside facility power grids and ventilation plans. Ultimate intelligence According to Philip Ingram, a former British military intelligence officer, the release constitutes “the ultimate intelligence material.” He told Danwatch and Der Spiegel that access to basic infrastructure knowledge, such as power flow, water supply, and physical connectivity, could expose systemic vulnerabilities. “If an adversary understands the technical ecosystem, they can target weak points for maximum disruption,” he said. Analysts also noted the strategic implications. Dr. Tom Røseth, an intelligence studies specialist at the Norwegian Defense Command and Staff College, warned that the leak illustrates the extent of Russia’s nuclear investment amid growing geopolitical instability. “Understanding how far Russia has gone in modernizing its nuclear forces is essential,” he said. “Many in Europe underestimate the changed security environment since 2022. This leak reaffirms that Russia not only possesses these weapons but has prepared its infrastructure for rapid deployment and sustained operations.” Moscow has consistently used nuclear rhetoric to deter NATO involvement in Ukraine. Since 2022, Russia has been changing its military approach by making it easier to use nuclear weapons, especially when it feels threatened. The recent release of technical plans for nuclear delivery systems is both a major intelligence gain and a warning about Russia’s long-term strategic plans. Even though the Russian government has tried to limit public access to military procurement information by moving to closed digital systems, these documents are still available because of ongoing mistakes in security measures. Danwatch and Der Spiegel identified sensitive attachments in public tenders as recently as mid-2024, highlighting Russian defense institutions’ continued lapses in operational security.

Perhaps the 5D explanation would be that the Kremlin allowed this to be leaked as a deterrent — to prove that they’ve not neglected their nuclear strike capabilities so as to deter invasion. Until we have more information about what was leaked, I suppose this article will only serve as a primer.

You might recall that I was very flippant and dismissive of the Teixeira leaks when they came out because of how shocking the information about Russia’s degraded military capabilities was. The leaks ended up being legitimate and were largely hushed up by literally all of the media of the world — of all countries. And they ended up explaining a lot about what was going on in the war up to that point.

So, I’m not going to be dismissive of these leaks and will instead look for interesting information if it surfaces about Russia’s true military capabilities.

…

Before I wrote all of this, Livsci reacted to the news:

Its hard for me to believe that the RF actually invested into upgrading nuclear facilities Maybe Moscow leaked bs on purpose to trick its esteemed colleges into thinking Russias nukes are serious even if the rest of the military is in shambles But the thing is as long as most the families of Moscows most important people live in Europe all this nuke stuff is obvious bs

That was my gut reaction as well.

So we have the following possibilities:

The report was a result of total penetration of Russia’s “closed systems” by Western intelligence either through HUMINT (owned generals/Kremlin officials) or SIGINT (superior snooping tech)

The report was the result of a deliberate leak by the Kremlin to appear tough to deter NATO

The report actually proves how weak Russia is; we just haven’t seen the details yet, but this reality will be expressed in briefings and white papers done by serious research institutes writing for serious people not the headline-chasing plebs

Overall, an unsatisfying entry for today, I know.

But it was either I report on this or I report on Putin and Lavrov offering to have Istanbul II talks on June 2nd with Kiev … yet again. And is that what you want my blog to be? Just reporting on what Putin and Lavrov said?? These men have proven themselves to be completely torn apart from reality! There doesn’t seem to be any point to talking about what they did or didn’t say anymore.

I’m done with that!

I think they might be legitimately mentally ill at this point.

Putin in particular is a broken record repeating the same lines:

I thought we had a deal worked out in April of 2022, this war is not my fault

I was morally tricked!

I want to go back to the terms of Istanbul.

I am ready to have negotiations with Kiev but Zelensky is being unreasonable ;_;

I will impose a buffer zone … somewhere, somehow, sometime …

I am drawing yet another red line in the sand — stop laughing, I’m serious!

Russia is committed to continued partnership with our colleagues in the West :)

Russia is also locked in a cultural battle against the Satanic Anal Values West :(

Russia is apparently an Orthodox multi-ethnic Antifa state … and that’s a good thing?

There is NOTHING more that can be said about current day Putin, who has become less interesting to listen to than an AI chatbot at this point.

…

Per tradition, here’s a meme mocking Christians and their ignorant beliefs to round out the article. I’ll have to cut down on these as I start going more mainstream and have to start concealing my beliefs to appeal to the masses. But the OG Stalkers will remember and know …