No, I’m not dead.

What happened was I had to travel and that meant taking a week off from writing. But then I ended up traveling even more and I found it really hard to slip back into a work routine. Writing isn’t exactly hard work, but it is the kind of work that most people shy away from anyway. Probably because it involves using the prefrontal cortex, from what I gather. Also, as it turns out, one has a limited amount of “brain juice” in that area, for lack of a better term. Once that is used up, using the analytical part of the brain becomes painful. Most people prefer to eschew burning up too much PFC juice/energy by engaging in passive, alpha state activities.

These include driving, watching TV, fishing, walking the dog and so on.

We feel mental peace when we avoid using the PFC, at least for awhile.

Most people spend their whole lives running away from using the PFC and they are happier for it. I know I was much more at peace these last 20 or so days. But our society is of two minds about the use of PFC. On the one hand, jobs that require extensive PFC use are highly paid, like with software engineers. But on the other hand, we pretend that these are easy jobs, because they just involve sitting around and analyzing things in your own head. These jobs also require stillness, a temperature controlled environment, and silence. Most of these things are frowned upon by the curators of cool, who believe that we should all be hipping and hopping and gossiping loudly on our speakerphones in public instead.

I feel like I am in the worst of all worlds with this “job”.

Not only do I get paid a pittance, which is only really made up for by the occasional generous donor, but I use the PFC a lot. That is not to say that I don’t love to write about the topics that I cover, but I increasingly acknowledge that it comes at a cost of brain juice. The actual act of committing letters to digital paper is probably the most relaxing part of the whole job, as it is a well-rehearsed mechanical motion that I can perform at high speeds. But the actual research and thinking and analyzing and so on — that’s not as easy.

You’ve heard of Bloom’s Pyramid before, yes? It ranks the most difficult cognitive tasks that the mind can perform.

Most writers on Slopstack are engaged in the very lowest cognitive functions.

They simply regurgitate propaganda. It takes no PFC power to mindless repeat White House or Kremlin talking points. However, it is not only rewarded financially, but with praise from slop-consumers, who appreciate a writer who tells them what they already know and what they can already understand.

There are practically no propagandists among my ZAnon competitors who rise to the level of “Application”, because that involves being able to make accurate predictions. After years of predicting the fall of Odessa and the taking of Lvov, no one in the Z-collective is able to reach this level and apply their supposed insider knowledge and advanced comprehension of military affairs and political dealings to make even the most basic predictions.

Nor are they able to then “Analyze” why they got their predictions wrong — they can only deny or ignore that fact.

“Synthesis” is the level that I sit at most of the time.

I try to explain new concepts or models with which to evaluate geopolitics and make sense of what we see occurring. If you use my Convergence model, then Putin happily hosting Jolani, the former ISIS commander who ousted Assad, and promising money and support to his new government, makes perfect sense and is easily predictable.

I have also “synthesized” a much better theory for the collapse of the USSR than the standard line, which is that blue jeans and Coca-Cola convinced the Kremlin to just give up. Or that the Party used up all their money on making too many space rockets.

This is also part of the Convergence model.

To explain Washington’s foreign policy, I simply apply an old Trotskyist concept of Permanent Revolution to explain why the Judeo-Anglo Empire deliberately pursues chaos and carnage maximizing policies that seem to run counter to their own efforts. Former puppet-leaders are toppled if better puppets and more profits can be gleaned from betraying their own allies. This happens all the time with former American assets getting burned, like Saddam, or Milosevic, or Assad or Maduro or soon the Mullahs and then Putin.

All in all, what I offer here is something new.

Something that has been “synthesized” is necessarily new and novel.

And my supporters are the early adopters of these new models for making sense of the world.

…

In short, the reason why I’ve been so lazy of late was because I was enjoying my break and because I feel like my huge fucking galaxy brain deserved the rest. And many of my readers no doubt probably know the feeling of constantly doing cognitively demanding work and getting either no acknowledgement or jeers even for all that effort.

A sad state of affairs.

But I’ll be resuming the usual posting schedule now.

I’ll have to cover Putin’s billion dollar bribe offer to Trump and his desire to serve on the “Board of Peace” to develop beachfront property in Gaza alongside Jared Kushner. These farcical peace negotiations are still ongoing, and now the Western media is reporting that Putin has once again conceded and agreed to NATO troops in Donbass in the capacity of “peace-keepers”. Naturally, this will be spun as a great blow against Satan by the usual suspects.

Oh, and most importantly, the American navy is now in place to launch the next phase of military operations against Iran. It seems that the delay was caused by reluctance on the part of the usually pliant gulf states to serve as a platform for US operations, necessitating the deployment of the CSG instead.

I would assume that a Russian/Syrian/American/Israeli-backed Kurdish attack will be the main theater of operations. The protestors did indeed jump the gun, but their deaths and the Ayatollah’s ghoulish bragging about their deaths will serve as the just cause for the operation.

Increasingly though, the “War Department” in Washington is not even bothering with the usual fig leaf humanitarian pablum. This is, no doubt, to trigger an extreme backlash against all the things that Trump is seen to represent — populism, nationalism, right-ism, White men and so on. The circus being conducted by the ICE Fedbots going around and executing ugly lunatics in the streets is also proof of the performative cruelty and the bizarre anti-PR efforts of this regime.

They might even come out and openly say that they want Iran bombed for their oil and for their world-famous governent-funded traditional ladyboys to come emigrate to the US and join the MAGA party as “Trad-Trans” to own da Libs … who even knows at this point.

v…

Also, I’ve got a lot more revisionist history and esoterica in the works.

I’ve never let you down on that front yet, have I?

Trust me, I’ve got something very special in the pipeline.

