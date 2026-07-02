The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Radu's avatar
Radu
13h

You go high and deep and narrow, centrifugal motion, while she goes centripetal gathering and equalizing. She is a mother seeking to gather all her pups, loving them all and trying to make them all play nice. You go pinpointing things that otherwise are lost in a sea of copies of the same takes. These are only seen going outside at the fringes.

She is calling for all stray dogs to be taken in. Benevolent dog pound. You vibe with the wolves though, and even if you're not one, it's a good thing to remember about the wolves.

Arguing with the mother is like arguing with Claude. It will pull you in at her warm bosom praising you and make you forget about the stars and the moon and the sun.

For the ones that read all these accounts, it's expanding horizons. Nobody reads you or anybody else in a vacuum. It is always a cocktail of info. Like that story with the princess telling the king she loves him like salt in a meal. And he went mad because all the other daughters compared it with sweet things. The he experienced an unsalted meal and he got it. We need the salt. And sometimes even the bitter.

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erikthegrey's avatar
erikthegrey
8h

My liege , I have failed to ignore your pleas. I am not worthy.

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