The KKK-Terrorist-Nazi-Semitophobe who basically started and led the initial Donbass rebellion is a man known as Igor “Strelkov” Girkin. Strelkov doesn’t like Putin and that makes Strelkov a very bad man. Bad men with large audiences who don’t say what the Kremlin wants them to say get put in prison. Speaking from prison for the first time in a while, Strelkov was able to give an interview. Keep in mind that we still don’t know under what charges he is being held. They are “secret” and this is apparently totally fine. Nobody in the human-rights obsessed West seems to be all that much concerned about Strelkov’s right to a fair trial.

Here is the interview:

Former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov has been in a prison colony in the Kirov region for several months. Not so long ago, rumors appeared in the television channels that he allegedly agreed to be sent to the SMO. But they were refuted both by Strelkov’s wife and his lawyers. RTVI managed to contact Igor Strelkov and ask him several questions — about his well-being in the colony, about whether mobilization is necessary in Russia, and when hostilities in Ukraine will end. In January 2024, the Moscow City Court sentenced Igor Strelkov to four years in a penal colony in the case of public calls for extremism (part 2 of article 280 of the Criminal Code). The reason for initiating proceedings was two posts in his telegram channel about the situation in Crimea. They spoke about the alleged state change and preparations for the surrender of the peninsula, as well as the non-payment of allowances to the military. The case materials were subsequently classified. Strelkov did not admit his guilt, but reacted to the sentence with the phrase «I serve the Fatherland ». After the sentence, he was booked in IR-5 in the Kirov region, where he is serving his sentence. On October 6, as it became known to the RTVI, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation will consider a cassation appeal against the verdict to Igor Strelkov. — Igor Ivanovich, what are your conditions of detention, how are you feeling and do you manage to work? — Not brilliant, but quite tolerant ... I thought it would be much worse. I am a rather unpretentious person, able to endure difficulties. My well-being is not the best either. I will limit myself to this. The work is boring, I take it for granted. The longer I am in custody, the more I am convinced that I am right. — Do the colony staff recognize you and do you feel any support? — Most will find out. The attitude towards all other prisoners is the same, without discrimination and privileges. — How did former colleagues in the government treat your arrest? — I do not have any information. — Do you feel information hunger? Do you listen to the radio, watch TV, have you written newspapers? —I feel an information hunger. I listen to radio and TV and watch in fits and starts. I don’t read Soviet newspapers in the night, and they don’t deliver them. Correspondences keep me sane. — Have you encountered Ukrainians in a car park during the stage or, perhaps, in the colony itself or before that in a pre-trial detention center, what were you talking about? — Yes, I will not comment. — What do you think about the death of the head of the PMC “Wagner ” Eugene Prigozhin? — «He drowned ». — What are the predictions regarding your future in the colony, do you expect to free yourself earlier? —Making forecasts for the future while in the colony is a meaningless undertaking. My fate depends on the situation in the country. The finale for me can be either optimistic or extremely sad. — What do you know about the statement that Igor Bezler allegedly wrote on you about the death of Sergey Kokurin and Ruslan Kazakov? —Nothing is known. It was reported by RTVI, in early June 2023, the commander of “Donbass’s People’s Militia ” Igor Bezler (callor “Bes ”) wrote a statement to Igor Strelkov in the UK and the prosecutor’s office, where he accused the former DNR defense minister of the intentional murders of ensign Sergei Kokurin and [others] in the spring of the second year [of fighting]. — Has your attitude towards mobilization changed, is it necessary to carry out? —If Russia wants to win, mobilization is inevitable. This was understood even by [film director Nikita] Mikhalkov. — There were rumors on the net that you were trying to negotiate again to be sent to the SMO. Is it so? — In the colony, no one negotiates with the prisoners. The only legal way for me to get to the war is the abolition of the court sentence or a personal act of pardon from the president. At the same time, I will not ask the president for clemency. — How in your opinion, should the SMO end? —The SMO has long ended. There is a fierce and merciless war to destroy our homeland. The only question is whether this will end with the escalation of the conflict from regional to global or whether the matter will be limited to the territory of the former Russian Empire / USSR.

And there you have it.

Short and sweet.

I included it because of the statement at the end about the war for survival of Russia. I had some related comments from patriot Telegram to share on that topic. This stuff kind of piles up and I have nowhere to put it usually so I am dumping it all here, today.

Take #1: Kiev is Lying About Their Deficits to Get More

We must always remember that the whining of the hohols about not having enough reserves, weapons and ammunition is just a fog of war, or, to put it simply, bullshit. They have enough of everything. They have unlimited arms supplies, half the world is churning out ammunition for them, mobilization is non-stop, and mercenaries are also arriving, and even NATO specialists, again in unlimited quantities. Some shortage of artillery systems and artillery shells is more than compensated for by the excess of UAVs. Moreover, even in those sections of the front where we have conditional parity in the number of drones, they are superior to us in quality. And most importantly, their UAVs are integrated into the general battle management system, while ours are not integrated and we lose up to 50% of our drones to our own electronic warfare. There are no corridors and it happens that our drones cannot fly past the LBS - our own shoot them down. Because there is no unified control system for electronic warfare, reconnaissance and UAVs. But the hohols have one. The hohols' whining that we have an "8-fold" quantitative superiority in personnel and equipment is also bullshit. We don't have such superiority anywhere. And even if there is a "regiment" against a battalion somewhere, we still have to calculate how many active bayonets are left in that regiment. In the overall standings, our forces are approximately equal, and in armored vehicles, the hohols surpass us by several times.

This has been my position for a while now too.

With the next wave of mobilizations, the UAF will once again gain a numerical advantage over Russia and will be able to mount another push somewhere. They should be ready to rock and roll by the end of fall. They’re rotating their troops whereas Russia, in contrast, mostly just exhausts the only troops that they have.

Ukraine also has more reserves, that is, men who are not on the battlefield at the moment, but who are trained and who can be called up quickly.

They are sending these Marders and other stuff like crazy. And the hohols have reserves. It seems that the hohols' reserves surpass our reserves by several times. Why don't the hohols throw their reserves into the fire in Donbass to cover the Pokrovsk direction and unblock, for example, Ugledar? But that's a question. And a disturbing one. It seems that the ukrops are saving their strategic and even operational reserves for something else. For a new offensive, perhaps. In the north - in the Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod regions. Or in the south. Because the strategic task of cutting off the land corridor to Crimea - as a result of the "counteroffensive" of 2023, remained unfulfilled. But it is not a fact that they have abandoned it. We should expect new enemy offensives and heavy fighting. We hope that our command also has reserves. Otherwise, the Kursk catastrophe makes us worry about this - do we have any? How will we plug the holes and respond to a new enemy offensive? So far, so good. So far, everything is very difficult and alarming.

Meanwhile, Kiev is still entrenched in Kursk. The question isn’t why Moscow will push them out (they as much as admitted that they wouldn’t) but whether Washington will allow Kiev to push further into Russia. I can’t see why not at this point. It seems to just be a matter of time and lying to Putin and his friends again about some new negotiated compromised that will fail to materialize but which will give Kiev time to continue mobilizing the next wave of men.

Take #2: The Black Colonel Reckons That There’s a Stalemate Over Kursk

A summary of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the progress of repelling the attempted invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region (as of September 27, 2024): https://function.mil.ru/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12530753@egNews Again, we are given victorious reports about the offensive actions of the Russian group and the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. If you count the number of defeated Ukrainian Armed Forces, then most likely the entire Ukrainian army has been destroyed in the Kursk region. Again, there is not a word about even small areas of the occupied territory of the Kursk region liberated as a result of offensive actions. Apparently, there is a positional dead end in the Kursk region.

“Positional dead end” is Kremlinspeak that is routinely mocked on Telegram. It is supposed to mean that they are at an impasse on some front for no fault of their own. In reality, it just means that the higher-ups don’t feel like doing diddly.

Meanwhile, just like they have been doing for the last 2+ years, the MoD is defeating phantom armies, but still unable to advance anywhere despite having supposedly wiped out the entire male population of Ukraine twice? over at this point. This is explained as “attritional warfare” and the UAF is portrayed as zergs/minions rushing towers in lane and losing hundreds against Russian positions. Of course, it is the exact opposite occurring. It is Russia that is mindlessly suiciding its men into prepared Ukrainian positions all over Donbass. The UAF doesn’t attack in Donbass, ever. They attack in large, concentrated, mobile offensives like the one that took Lugansk, the failed offensive in Zaporozhye or the latest one in Kursk.

…

The third item is another drone smashing into an apartment building deep in Russia. Here:

Debris from a broken drone hit a residential complex in Voronezh. There are no victims.



The Voronezh administration promised to organize work on the restoration of damaged elements of the house as soon as possible.



«Specialists of the » government are already in place, — the head of the city said.



Earlier, the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, said that several suppressed and shot down Ukrainian UAVs fell in Voronezh and the suburbs.



One of the drones got into the residential complex, a fire started. Also, the fire began in residential development in the left-bank part of the city.



A few more downed UAVs burn on the ground on the outskirts of the city and beyond: according to preliminary data, the roof of a multi-storey building is damaged.



Residents of Voronezh report new sounds of explosions. Probably the air defense is working.

Notice how the government denies that anything is being hit? It is always just debris.

And the comment:

We've all learned to read between the lines for a long time now. P.S. And please don't joke about "bombing Voronezh" - Voronezh residents don't find it funny anymore.

What does he mean?

Well, after the Chechen “Wars” lots of money was sunk into Grozny. This led to residents of other Russian cities complaining. A mayor or a governor quipped at the time that it was a shame that no bombs were going off in Voronezh (because then they’d get lots of money) and this became a kind of mot that circulated in newspapers and around kitchen tables.

The joke is that now there are indeed bombs going off in Voronezh.

Russians have a dark, gallows sense of humor.

…

Also, the Kremlin has decided to file a lawsuit over the Nord Stream sabotage. Here:

(…) Russia intends to file a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that pre-trial claims were filed against Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland. Zakharova noted that this list of potential defendants is not exhaustive and added that Russia plans to appeal to the International Court of Justice if the issue of investigating the flagrant act of international terrorism is not resolved out of court. I recall the similar epic of the legal battles between the Russian Federation and Gazprom with the hohols over the three billion dollars that were given to the hohols as a loan, under Yanukovych, and the legal battles with the hohols in the Stockholm Arbitration Court. Needless to say, the cases were virtually win-win everywhere, under the protection of international law and all that. As a result, the 3 billion dollars were not returned by the ukrops, of course, and the honest and fair Stockholm arbitration court, guided by political considerations, awarded the 3 billion to the Ukrainians. Which Gazprom did immediately. And that's how it always is with them.

In other words, chances are that the courts will rule against Russia and force them to pay money to Germany. And Gazprom will probably comply with the decision because Russia is a moral hyperpower, remember?

**

Maybe I should cover the Hezbollah thing.

Lots of people are surprised that Hezbollah is so powerless and that Iran continues to do nothing despite all the red lines being crossed. Are you surprised though? If you read this blog, you shouldn’t be. You understand perfectly well that Israel + NATO only picks fights with opponents that won’t fight back.

Perhaps seeing how this Hezbollah thing turns out for Lebanon and Iran might be the eye-opening moment for ZAnon enthusiasts. Because the parallels with Russia should be immediately apparent.