The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Patriot
4dEdited

> The 3.5-hour meeting nonchalance (seg 25): Putin publicly described how he offered Wagner commanders a deal and they rejected it — Strelkov calls this “дикий нонсенс” (wild nonsense), saying no ruler in history has voluntarily publicized his own impotence.

I'd have to disagree with Strelkov here. Although I do think that Putin is lying and that is not what has happened, Putin showing himself as a tricked fool led by his nose (i.e. voluntarily publicizing his own impotence) seems to be part of his PR strategy - whatever that means in his case.

The very same strategy also includes chocking Tucker with 35-min Ukraine-Russia history lesson. As we know, Putin tried that on Trump in Alaska too and after Putin did not stop his history rambling after being warned more than once by Trump, Trump cancelled the meeting and lunch.

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Тhe following 24-sec clip [1] is a compilation of Putin whining about being fooled [by the West]. The Russian word for tricked or fooled is “Obmanul” [pronounced "obmanyooly"] and you will hear Putin saying that a lot here, at 2 seconds for example we hear “Prosto Naglo Obmanuli” which is “just blatantly tricked us”. At 4 [and 18] seconds he says “Oni prosto vodili za nos..obmanuli” which means “they just led us by the nose and fooled us”. At 10 seconds Putin angrily exclaims “grubo kinuli” which is something like rudely rejected or left out. He means that Russia was rudely left out of the Western Order. Then at 11 seconds Putin in a calmer voice says “unfortunately we were tricked one more time” and so on and fourth. My favorite part is 20 seconds where he says “well it’s not the first time something like that has happened to us”.

What Putin says there (machine translation):

1) They swindled us, just brazenly deceived us.

2) They were just leading us on, deceiving us.

3) They just swindled us once.

4) They tricked the fool completely.

5) They just screwed us over.

6) They screwed us over harshly.

7) Unfortunately, we were deceived once again.

8) They swindled us.

9) We were deceived once again, as I already said.

10) They cynically deceived us.

11) They just led us on, deceiving us.

12) This is not the first time this has happened to us.

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[1] Putin: "We've been cheated and deceived again!" (24 sec clip) - YouTube

Путин: "Нас опять надули, обманули!" - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1P2wbWu480

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Blue Vir's avatar
Blue Vir
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Do you think that the United States will undergo a controlled demolition/dismembering after Russia?

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2 replies by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ and others
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