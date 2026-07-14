The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
15h

Anti-globalists are winning, man!!!

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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
8h

Thin-air backed fiat currency can buy every politician on the planet and resistance often is lethal if just because it also can buy a death squad, with rebate. But few realize everything bought has an expiration date. Noriega (Panama) and Hussein (Iraq) being just two documented examples of that.

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