When the Venezuela thing happened, the entire story behind what was really going disappeared under the sea of nonsense triumphalism from all concerned sides. To this day, we still haven’t heard a full or accurate accounting of what happened and to what extent and why. But since the kidnapping of Maduro, the Resistance media have been claiming that Trump lost because a Chavista #teambrowngrrrl! retook power.

But this is absolutely ridiculous cope, as usual.

The coup against Chavez’s legacy came earlier, actually, with appointment of Maduro, who was a corrupt American asset and he staffed his government with Americanophiles. Delcy Rodriguez is now turning Venezuela into the 51st state.

Some refreshing and sobering analysis from Katyusha on the matter:

An excellent commentary on what’s happening in Venezuela, quite relevant to our situation: “Venezuela is de facto occupied by the United States without the deployment of an occupation force. The Venezuelan elite has proven to be such idiots that they serve the Americans simply because they want to. Paralysis of will, coupled with a desire to get along with the hegemon and “live normally.” (c) / https://t.me/friend_blog/64545 / And I wonder: doesn’t this remind us of anything? For example, our own elite, who dream of “things being like before.” Moreover, they do so completely irrationally, willing to resort to any absurdity, happily jump into any trap, fall for any cheap scam, just so long as they’re promised this dream will come true. Simply because they have to. And don’t say, “There’s no point in comparing our great country to some banana republic.” Our problem isn’t that the entire West is throwing itself at us right now. It’s that our great country and great people, with a great history and culture, have the elite of a banana republic. In mentality. In moral character. In outlook and intellectual qualities. Thank God, not all of it is like that. But it is precisely this part of it that is right now trying to bend the country to their will in the most crude and unceremonious way possible. We don’t know who they want to play [the role of] Delcy Rodriguez (although we have some educated guesses on that score (https://t.me/RastaPavel/22171)). But what they want to do here, like in Venezuela (not necessarily by kidnapping the country’s leader and handing him over to the enemy), is absolutely clear. They are doing everything they can to achieve that. Ultimately, it won’t be Venezuela, but some kind of Libya at its peak. But they don’t see this, or they think it certainly won’t affect them (their intellectual qualities were mentioned above). I believe they won’t be allowed to do this. They won’t be allowed to, right?

This is a reaction to the NYT article explaining how Rubio is running Caracas with the help of Tel Aviv. Here:

President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office earlier this year with Secretary of State Marco Rubio when an idea came to him. Maybe he should dispatch Mr. Rubio permanently to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, where U.S. commandos had carried out the proudest foreign policy achievement of Mr. Trump’s second term: the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the country’s president. Mr. Rubio could be the next leader of Venezuela, Mr. Trump suggested. And while the president’s aides say he was joking — and that he frequently teases Mr. Rubio about an overseas assignment — the fact is that Mr. Rubio does not need to move to Caracas. He already runs Venezuela from Washington. In the six months since U.S. forces blew open Mr. Maduro’s bedroom door and snatched him in the dead of night, Mr. Rubio has become the de facto viceroy of Venezuela, holding sway over a sovereign nation in a way that no American official has since L. Paul Bremer III arrived in Baghdad in 2003 to run U.S.-occupied Iraq. Mr. Rubio now effectively controls Venezuela’s finances, the distribution of its natural resources and its government, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials and people close to both governments in Washington and Caracas, who provided details about his involvement in steering the country’s policies. Many spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private interactions and internal discussions. While he has not visited Venezuela in person since the U.S. took over, the secretary of state is deeply involved in the country’s day-to-day operations, keeping in close contact with Delcy Rodríguez, who was Mr. Maduro’s vice president and now leads her country on an acting basis, with the imprimatur of the United States. The two exchange messages in Spanish on WhatsApp, trading gossip, birthday greetings and selfies.

We are left asking the question: who sold us on this fiction that Venezuela was a member of some sort of “resistance”? Who is telling us now that Trump has been defeated in Caracas? Who told us similar lies about Moscow and Tehran?

Well, the list of liars is long.

A better question is “why did they sell us on this fiction”?

Well, for one thing, it is easier to wage war on an “Axis of Resistance” because that implies, well a conspiracy of resistance to Our Darkness Democracy Values. Seems to me that the Isra-elites don’t want us to know that the wars are fake.

Moving on to Iran, it was revealed yesterday that Ahmadinejad, the supposed “hardliner” was a cooperating Mossad asset. Here:

Israel tried to recruit Iran’s intensely anti-Zionist former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to lead a new post-Islamic regime in Tehran, and even sent its top spy to Budapest to meet him, according to media reports. The remarkable quest to turn a leader who had denied the Holocaust and called for Israel’s erasure began in 2022, according to reporting by the New York Times and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, and continued even after Israel became engaged in a brutal campaign in Gaza against Hamas, a key Iranian ally. Ahmadinejad – who is now believed to be in the custody of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a New York Times report citing Iranian officials – had begun in previous years to distance himself from the regime, improve his English and redefine his image. The effort to install him as a new Iranian leader gathered steam after Ahmadinejad was invited to speak at the same university in the Hungarian capital that had been addressed just two months earlier by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, in 2025. According to the New York Times, recruiting Ahmadinejad became such a priority that David Barnea – then the head of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency – travelled to Hungary to meet him after he had been invited to speak at Ludovika University at a climate conference the year before. Barnea’s involvement was confirmed in Haaretz’s report, which suggested that the former Mossad director even skipped a security consultation with Netanyahu, aimed at discussing the war in Gaza at a time when the fighting with Hamas was at its peak, to focus on Ahmadinejad.

I wrote about Ahmadinejad before, in the context of an “Azeri Occupation Government” calling the shots in Tehran. Basically, the ruling elite are disproportionately Azeri and Ahmadinejad was no exception. Here:

As I keep repeating, the government in Tehran is riddled with American and Israeli assets, at the very top of the power structure. It has been so since the Americans put the first Ayatollah into power. Them killing off their own puppets and then putting into power still more pliable or incompetent puppets is standard operating procedure.

…

I do find it interesting that there are still hardliners in the Iranian military desperately trying to hold the state together. The same situation exists in Russia, albeit to what degree after all the purges is hard to say.

Personally, I don’t find it hard to believe that the leaders of so-called “Resistance” states are approached by intelligence agencies and offered large amounts of money, privileges and support to do the bidding of Washington and Tel Aviv.

What I do find hard to believe is that there is any incentive whatsoever for them to refuse the offer. I mean, for starters, these Resistance elites are all Western-educated and keep their children in the West. Just look at the list of Iranians abroad, all of whom threatened the West with total annihilation in their speeches. Almost as if this is all scripted for the plebs and not in any way shape or form real, as in, indicative of an actual conflict or fundamental opposition to the West.

There will be only more stories like this coming to light about just how many Iranians and Venezuelans and Cubans and Russians and Chinese fighting tooth and nail against the Satanic West have their kids and assets parked in the West.

Iran is now being bombed again, and Trump has once again, reiterated the same objective that he has had for 40 years now: American seizure of the straits. All of the shills who claimed that Iran had won the war and would now receive 300 billion in reparations were lying to you. This MOU was shameful, and signing it only showed that the surviving government in Tehran had absolutely no backbone. Now they will be punished again, mercilessly, for rolling over and showing their belly to the Judeo-American war machine.

Luckily, this round, hopefully there will actually be some serious blood drawn by the Iranians, now that their entire comprador government has been annihilated, and the predictions of the military hardliners, that the Americans would scrap the deal, have come to fruition, leaving the interim government looking as cowardly and treasonous as the preceding government was.

Our only hope lies in a military coup within Tehran to run these spies and saboteurs out of the government.

Look: Iran needs to begin mass mobilization yesterday.

These half-assed volleys that they fire off while they themselves let their critical infrastructure get flattened are leading the country into a shallow grave. There are American bases and proxy forces all around Iran. They could, at any time, start actually sending in the military to take them out. If, and only if they begin to mobilize the military to take these forward operating bases, will we know that Iran is gearing up for a serious resistance.

But I’m not holding my breath.