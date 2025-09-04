I have written about the important role that Eugene Rose played in my decision to leave Christianity for good before. I read all of his books and they were all essentially about how there was a Neo-Pagan conspiracy to take over the world and overthrow Christianity brewing. As proof of this, he cited the various New Age movements, UFO enthusiast publications, people experimenting with psy phenomenon, low church Protestant revivals, growing interest in Eastern philosophy and psychedelic drug experimentation and so on.

These he saw as harbingers of the beginning of the End Times.

But my reaction to this material presented was the opposite of what Eugene intended.

His work was thorough and he essentially succeeded in giving me a great overview and mental map for all of the stuff that I’d spend the next 7? years and counting exploring on my own afterwards. At first though, I took his word that all of these things were bad because they violated key Christian dogmas. However, when I learned about the network of homosexual predators that he was a part of, I realized that I should probably consider looking into some of the stuff that he had so vigorously denounced. I would still encourage people to read his books because all of my theses are pretty much written in direct opposition to them.

Eugene presents the Christian position on all spiritual matter of import fairly and backs them up. I used his succinct explanations as a foil to basically say: “do the opposite of what this very gay and diseased man wanted you to do”. I think that by the end of this essay, some of you may be inclined to follow the same intellectual path that I did out of Christianity.

So, let’s first put some facts up about his life and go from there. Source.

Eugene was an open homosexual before he decided to become an Orthodox monk.

His decision to become Orthodox came around because he was dating a young, gay Orthodox man from Finland while in college in California.

His gay boyfriend started taking him to Orthodox church and three years later, Eugene converted; they later broke up.

Now, this is all well-known information and not controversial for me to present to you. The cover-up only starts once these facts are established. Basically, his conversion to Orthodoxy is presented as the moment that Eugene decided to leave his old life of sin behind and live a chaste, wholesome, Christ-like life going forward. Putting aside the fact that he was still dating that Finnish guy while already converted, there are other glaring problems with this narrative. There is more than enough evidence to prove that Eugene was part of a pedophile predation ring and that he kept up these hole-y practices while living the spiritual life of an Orthodox monk.

Let me start with some background information on Orthodox monastic practices just to set the stage though. It is simply a tradition in our part of the world to send homosexuals and even criminals off to the monasteries to put them out of sight and mind. Families would hide away their shame with this practice, and it continues in the Orthodox tradition to this day. This is simply so well-known that it would be like telling an American about how Basketball-Americans are wildly overrepresented in the prison population because of their predilection for crime. Like, this is known by anyone that knows anything about the society that they live in at all. Learning that a monk is a homosexual is like talking to a Person of Melanin and finding out that they’ve served time.

Very related:

So, the allegation that an Orthodox monk was a homosexual is not particularly scandalous. It is actually, without any exaggeration on my part, the default assumption to make. And the underlying peasant attitude to this has always been that these individuals are cursed by God and so they have to take extraordinary measures to repent and be saved. Sending them off to the monasteries was essentially the equivalent of sending them off to prison. We didn’t even use to have huge prison complexes all over the developed world in the distant, barbaric past. The monasteries with their complexes of monk cells carved into dank dungeons under the ground were the intermediary step on our way to constructing large penitentiaries next, and then the modern “secular” prison gulags that we have now.

The Orthodox Church doesn’t get mad at the allegation that they take in droves of homosexuals to fill out their monasteries. No, they get mad when you imply that these monks haven’t successfully prayed the gay away. They get mad when you assert that those prayers did absolutely nothing. And they go into full denial mode when you bring forward testimony of victims that were raped/groomed/diddled by full-time monks who should have been free of such afflictions after years of living a holy lifestyle.

Like when Metropolitan Hilarion, the #2 holy man in Moscow, got caught grooming teenagers for sex in Hungary, recently. You remember Hilarion, probably, because he was the priest who said that you’d go to Hell or whatever for refusing to get vaxxed. I cover it all here:

That is the issue. The implication that the prayers haven’t cured the priests and monks of their gayness, that is, and that they remain the same homosexual predators now as they were before they started wearing the fancy frocks and cavorting around in velvet and bedazzling themselves with golden jewelry depicting naked men getting tortured by Romans.

Now, the case against Eugene is circumstantial.

If we had a smoking gun in the form of a conviction against him by the police, then this article wouldn’t be worth writing. No, all we have is a conspiracy instead, which is my speciality. Allow me to simply list all of the circumstantial evidence against Eugene upfront, formatted in blocs, and let you react to it first.

Evidence Bloc #1:

Eugene died in 1982 from … wait for it … wait for it … from a sudden onset of intestinal trauma …

Yes, you read that right … a “former” homosexual monk dying suddenly of ass problems, essentially.

Doctors surmised that he had developed a case of “ischemic bowel disease or infarction”, but didn’t explain why he suddenly collapsed from pain and died within days from a condition that is usually only deadly in the context of a disease sapping away at a person’s strength over long periods of time.

Homosexuality in general is probably caused by bowel problems (see my articles on that) and the hormonal disorders that these cause.

To spell out what should be obvious: homosexuals have serious problems with their bowels, and this is in no small part because of how they engage in “sex” i.e., sadistic torture of themselves and others.

Here, I left a time-stamp to the part where the girl asks the homosexual if he has to wear diapers yet or not:

Evidence Bloc #2:

Eugene’s close partner, old friend and co-leader at the Plativa monastery, Gleb Podmoshensky aka Father Herman, was a pedophile who actually did get accused and defrocked by the church later, in 1984, only two years after Eugene’s death from bowel problems.

The Plativa monastery monks had a split after Gleb got in trouble, but many monks sided with Gleb and founded a new church; they were all almost certainly homosexuals as well.

One of them, monk Damascene Christensen, the guy who actually wrote Eugene “Seraphim” Rose’s biography and who was very close with Eugene, followed the accused homosexual predator Gleb into schism.

So did monk Gerasim Eliel, who eventually became abbot of St Herman of Alaska monastery (the place that Eugene worked, lived and wrote) and brought it back under the canonical Serbian Orthodox church. He is now a bishop in the OCA (Bishop of Fort Worth, Texas) and he travels America delivering sermons and lectures about his friend Eugene.

Even Gleb Podmoshensky was eventually allowed back into communion, with no investigation carried out into his misdoing and the testimony of victims ignored. You will find glowing obituaries to his life on all the major American Orthodox websites.

Gleb always had high level people in the Orthodox community openly supporting him, including a Metropolitan who later was sent to prison for several counts of molesting boys: Metropolitan Pangratios Vrionis.

See here for the lists of bad monks and priests involved in the Gleb affair.

But the legend has already been established. Many Orthodox churches have already canonized Eugene as a saint. For example, Metropolitan Nikoloz Pachuashvili of Akhalkalaki (Orthodox Church of Georgia) canonized Rose in his diocese in February 2023, and Metropolitan Neophytos Masouras of Morphou (Orthodox Church of Cyprus) called him a saint in a 2022 sermon.

There are are also reported miracles, healings, and apparitions (a nun at Prohor Pčinjski Monastery in Serbia claiming that Rose’s ghost appeared before her) and so the cult around him and his legend is essentially locked in at this point and destined to rise in the near future. Already you can see the gears of superstition and female hysterics beginning to turn and gain momentum around his gay legend. These sightings are important because they are a criteria for whether or not Moscow glorifies someone after their death or not. If people start seeing you in their toast and guacamole, then you tick a box and stand a good chance of being canonized after your death, essentially.

The problem of sexual abuse of young men in all of the Orthodox Churches in North America is so widespread that the other famous Seraphim, the Canadian guy who was supposed to become the Metropolitan of North America for the OCA (basically like a regional Pope), was also caught molesting boys. Here:

So this isn’t just a ROCOR problem. The phenomenon is not contained to one specific denomination in Orthodoxy, but is fundamental to Christian institutions in general.

Fundamentally, the reason why homosexuals are so drawn to Christianity is because Christianity is a feminine religion. It focuses on morally scolding men, mostly for being men. This kind of behavior appeals to women, and to feminine men, of course. Universal morality codes, however, are universally fake and gay, because they are dependent on your belief on stuff that never happened i.e., the Noble Lie that underlies your ideological system. No one understands this on an intuitive level more than women and homosexuals, who simply wield these moral standards, selectively, as a cudgel against others and never apply them to themselves.

And just think for a second about who would find the message of “original sin” appealing. Men with unnatural urges, that is who. To them, the teaching of original sin resonates because they feel this internal cancer eating away at them from their bowels up onwards into their brains. This is because homosexuality is primarily an intestinal sickness with cascading hormonal side-effects like developing an attraction to other men’s rectums. If the Church actually cared about curing homosexuality, they’d be the ones funding scientific research into its cure. The science of hormones already offers us an answer as to the cause of the disease and potential protocols. But instead, the Church would have you believe the Hebrew voodoo rituals are the answer, and the only answer despite overwhelming evidence that the homosexual priests and monks who join the Church do not ever end up being cured by these Hebrew spells.

Quite the opposite, these men go on to actively recruit and convert more men to their way of life from their position of authority through abuse.

Here, again, it is important to understand what Plato wrote on the matter.

He explained that a society based on ideology must be run by a cabal of childless, propertyless, familyless men who would enforce the reigning ideology (the Noble Lie) on the peasants and morally police society. This is exactly the structure that the Church ended up adopting. Essentially, the myths made up about Moses (Lycurgus, originally) and then Yeshua became the dogma that justified the social engineering that then took place.

Coincidence?

Thus, the incredible prevalence of homosexuals among the clergy and monks is not a bug, it is a feature. It is part of a deliberate strategy of social engineering and social control. Gay sex and gay sex with children is the dominant elite-forming behavior of all Plato-derived institutions in modern society. And the funny thing is that I could say to any patriot in any country now that the elites are having sex with children and doing other weird sado-sexual stuff and I’d get sympathetic nods and a clap on the back for speaking up. Guaranteed.

But if I extend this criticism to actual, concrete institutions and people like Donald Trump or the Pope, well, that’s where we hit a conceptual wall, for some reason. The reason being, of course, that people worship authority while at the same time despising the elites. Their heroes are all men in positions of authority who prove that they’re not evil by doing battle with shadowy cabals of evil elites. Their heroes are not themselves part of the cabal, of course, and have reached the summit of power because God has granted them the power to do battle against evil. This is the exact narrative that we are fed about Putin or Trump or the Pope. Because no good God would allow a bad president or pope or metropolitan to assume power or maintain power for long. So, all of our authority figures are actually the good guys fighting the evil lurking in the shadows. The people cannot accept the thesis that the bad guys are ruling in plain sight and that the shadow elite are the regular elite are the same thing are the people who run all the institutions.

Like the Latin and Orthodox Churches. All prep schools that follow the British boarding school model (Plato’s gymnasia). The secret police. The assassins that compose our modern Sicarii/Frumentarii i.e., Delta Force, Navy Seals, Military Intelligence and so on. These guys aren’t the white hats protecting us from the shadowy cabal of pedo-elites … they are the shadowy cabal of pedo-Plato-elites!

And all of them are based on the Spartan/Zealot model:

…

Also, traditionally, the Church has been a repository of unwanted sixth sons.

Our nobles always valued the military, or the government directly, as positions of power and prestige in society. The clergy, while very powerful, was never respected in the same way. Certainly, no father would want his son to join the clergy unless there were no other prospects for his son. Because to join the Church is to be torn away from your roots and your community and your continuity. You instead become part of a subversive elite that serves its own cult, not the interests of its countrymen.

…

Let me summarize my accusations and insinuations about Father Eugene “Seraphim” Rose.

He was a self-admitted homosexual who was brought to the Orthodox Church by his gay sex partner who was also a member in good standing of the Orthodox Church.

He partnered with and worked for decades with a fellow homosexual who was accused of and defrocked for predation on underage men, Gleb Podmoshensky.

Gleb preyed on the many young men who pilgrimaged or were brought to visit the monastery where he and Eugene and the other monks all lived, and worked and dined and slept and prayed together COMMUNALLY!

The monks who sided with Gleb when the information was made public about his sexual abuse scandals are the monks who are most famous for popularizing Eugene Seraphim Rose’s work, writing his biography, editing his books and continue popularizing it to this day.

This implies that they had a fond and positive relationship with Eugene, and would seem to imply that Eugene never denounced them or their activities or sought to distance himself from it.

Gleb and these other monks were connected to powerful Orthodox clergy, a Metropolitan even, who was formally convicted of several counts of sexual abuse of young boys.

Eugene died of a strange and sudden onset of intense intestinal trauma.

Praying the gay literally does not work, and if we are to take a scientific view of the matter, then Eugene remained a homosexual as a monk because he never took actual scientific steps to fix his bowel condition, which causes the vast majority of hormonally-induced homosexuality problems.

And now to play Yahweh’s advocate.

Eugene was never personally convicted or investigated for homosexual acts with minors.

It is possible that he spent decades in that monastery surrounded by his close friends and spiritual brothers who engaged in the abuse of minors and Eugene simply never knew about it or noticed it because he was too busy praying, which would explain why he also never spoke out against it.

Eugene’s fiery denunciations of New Age and Eastern thought and neo-paganism prove that the Holy Spirt of Yahweh, the Hebrew god, was in him and so he simply couldn’t have been involved in the same nocturnal activities as his closest friends, roommates and spiritual brothers because that is just not how Logos works.

Naturally, I tried to present my objections to the ongoing sanctification efforts of Eugene and his legend to an Orthodox lady who likes to promote his work on Substack and it didn’t go well. See below, the thread in which I “debated” a 30+ years-old, duck-faced, hair uncovered, presumably divorced and very devout Orthodox lady by bringing up some of the points I made in this article:

Women are, of course, the main collaborators of the Guardian elite in whatever guise it takes. They never express a shred of sympathy for the victims of the abuse. Power, whether it comes from status or money or spiritual authority, is the only criteria by which most women evaluate truth. Who do you think brings the rabbis and the monks and the wise men their offerings of young, fresh, boy-meat?

Why, the mothers, of course.

All of it is simply a form of sexual warfare, with the goal of castrating young men who have the potential to rise up and re-establish the patriarchy. Women are in an alliance with gay men, who are essentially traitors to their gender, because gay men behave like women, promote women’s rise to power, undermine male cohesion, impose the morality standards of the regime on grown men and prey on young men to weaken and turn them.

But hey, that’s just me trying to corrupt your soul by exposing it to the truth.

Remember: I am the snake in the garden with nicotine poisoning offering you true knowledge of good and evil. I reach through the bars of Yahweh’s petting zoo to toss a red peanut at the animals being kept naked and in blissful ignorance about the absolute state that they are in. If you were to accept what I was showing you about the true nature of the wise, learned Philosopher-Kings of our spiritual Zion, you too would be cast out of their heavenly circus show. I am the ancient enemy, the perennial threat of heresy and apostasy reincarnating in the body of a surly Slavic blogger. The spirit of all the rebel deities and defiant heroes flows through me. I am the next general in the long war that Prometheus and Achilles, Lucifer and Bruno, The Emperor and his Astartes, all waged against the archons.

I’m like the cool negro who does kung fu and wears leather in the Matrix films too.

In contrast, the modern men in long black dresses who like to live-action role-play as the literal descendent of the ancient Pharisees of the Jerusalem Temple and who all seem to either be child molesters or friends with child molesters or who cover up for child molesters in their own ranks, well, these guys are the paragons of morality and spiritual wisdom that my Orthodox readers look up to with reverence and awe!

Me, I’m the evil one though.

Do you want to know why?

Simple, it is because I don’t have any temporal power or authority vested in me. Thus, I must not have Yahweh’s favor. Most importantly, I don’t wear a big, fancy hat. Therefore, how could I be telling the truth? And if I don’t believe in the Noble Lies about Moses and Yeshua, how could I be moral? Therefore, there is no way that Eugene Seraphim Rose was in any way involved with homosexuality or child molestation, nor were any of the monks at his monastery who were later caught doing so involved in it either. You too would understand the Logos of this spiritual truth, but alas, you lack the nous of spiritual discernment given to the clergy that is necessary to understand why the Church is always correct in all matters and why you, the peasant possessed by demons, is always wrong.

Check and mate, heretics!

In the name of the Plato, the Guardians and the Noble Lie … amen.