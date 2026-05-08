The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
10hEdited

Rurik you are Top analyst . This game about to control oilfield is not about democracy of fake nuclear weapons end they bilt Nieuw empire Pax Judea , kiling Essau for Jacob!!!!

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Quanah's avatar
Quanah
6h

Well, Larry Johnson says that Iran is taking names and kicking US/Israeli ass. He's retired CIA, so he cannot lie!

Maybe I should say "retired" CIA? Lol

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