Russian and Iranian state news have both confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

We don’t know how he got killed, but his compound was hit hard with missiles, so maybe that.

For my part, I was 100% sure that Khamenei was a Judeo-American asset that wouldn’t lift a finger to defend himself and that his government would be toppled with ease because that was what the mullahs were put in place for to begin with— to weaken the country internally, and then to get replaced easily, eventually. This exact playbook has happened with many, many countries now. An installed puppet leader comes to power, wrecks the country internally, their government gets toppled and a new puppet regime is put into place to continue the process.

Now, this is probably my most controversial thesis, and I get a lot of hate mail because if paints many toppled dictators and other leaders as traitors and assets and not glorious martyrs of the global resistance cause.

To my mind, the Assad family was a crime syndicate, looting Syria to the bone, active and enthusiastic cooperators with Washington, and then, eventually, they got toppled by yet another American-Israeli backed gang of killers. To my mind, Saddam Hussein was installed into Iraq by the Americans, he proceeded to butcher his own people mercilessly, and then handed over the country to the Americans without a fight. I have been pointing out that the Tehran mullah government is more of the same for years now.

I’ve also started a series on the bizarre Platonic-Islamic ideology that constitutes the true ruling ideology of Iran, however, I didn’t get a chance to finish that series by honing in on the mullahs literally considering themselves to be neoplatonic wizards.

We are all waiting for the other foot to fall.

Resistance media has been claiming that American aircraft carriers have been sunk and that bases in the area are in flames. The only hits that they seem to want to report occurring in Iran are on that school for children where 50 died.

Is there anyone left in Iran to fight back?

I would be surprised if this were the case. The mullahs have been either allowing or effecting a decapitation campaign against hardliners in the military for decades now. What happens next is probably a general state of unrest within Iran. I believe that the goal of this is to weaken the country internally and to depopulate it.

I believe that there will be separatist movements too.

A new government will be picked that will be too weak to stop the chaos, if I had to guess. Anyway, it is far too early to write up a comprehensive report. I just wanted to take the opportunity to say “I told you so” the moment I heard the confirmed reports of the head Platonic wizard’s death in Tehran.

But then these people are usually wrangled onwards towards the next great hope-cope. Probably Xi and China will be portrayed as the great saviors. To preemptively combat this, I will be writing a series of essays explaining how Xi is an American asset and how the modern Chinese government was set up by the Judeo-Anglos in the first place.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the fallout over Iran and bask in the fallout glow of being proven right, again, fellow Stalkers. To the rest of you, I think the time has come, finally, to pay this blog the reparations it is due.

