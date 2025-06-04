The great slumbering Putin bear.

Slow to rouse, reluctant in its wrath.

Cautious, willing to bide its time.

Sleepy *yawn* always so sleepy!

WELL NO MORE.

*roar*

The latest Ukrainian terrorist provocations of Satanism have finally elicited the response that we were all expecting with trepidation and joyous anticipation. The retaliation has been swift and brutal. Doubters of Putin have been suspiciously silent ever since the bear left its cave in the aftermath of the attack on Russia’s nuclear strategic bombers.

Let us now recap Putin’s recent revenge measures against the Anal-Saxon-Satanists in their forward operating base in Nazi Ukraine.

🐻 New Istanbul II Terms Hammered Out

While the drones were flying, the pens were out and furiously scribbling out a new “peace” deal that no one will honor. Here is the summary of the Russian official memorandum on their starting positions:

Russian memorandum submitted today at Istanbul peace talks: The first option for the ceasefire is complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. The second option for the ceasefire is a ban on major redeployments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the abolition of mobilization and martial law, and the cessation of supplies of foreign weapons; International recognition of these regions & Crimea, Donbas as part of Russia; Neutrality of Ukraine; Holding elections in Ukraine, and then signing a peace treaty. Kyiv must announce the date of the presidential and Rada elections, which must take place no later than 100 days after the lifting of martial law; Limiting size of the Ukrainian military; Legal ban of Nazi & neo-Nazi propaganda. Dissolution of "nationalist" parties & organizations; Restoration of rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church; The ceasefire implies a ban on the redeployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the exception of movements to withdraw troops to an agreed distance; A ban on the receipt and deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine; For the ceasefire, the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine is excluded, this also applies to the provision of intelligence; A peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine must be approved by a legally binding resolution of the UN Security Council; For the ceasefire, Ukraine must amnesty "political prisoners" and release detained military and civilians; For a final settlement in Ukraine, it is necessary to ensure the full rights, freedoms and interests of Russian speakers; Renouncing mutual claims with Ukraine in connection with damage from military operations.

These starting terms will NEVER be accepted. Russia’s position has only weakened since they sent that team to Istanbul anyway. If Kiev didn’t agree when Russia still had that missing 30% of its bombers, why would they agree now?

This is as good as no agreement at all.

*roar*

🐻 Z-Blogger “El Murid” Arrested For Conspiracizing About Crocus Attacks

Old time Donbass-war watchers probably remember El Murid. He was one of those bloggers that you would read like Colonel Cassad or Murz or some of the other big and medium names. A few of them are dead now and most of the discussion has moved over from LiveJournal, where they used to post (a kind of Russian Wordpress) to Telegram.

Some AI info on him, abridged:

His blog posts, often critical of Russian military and political strategies, have drawn both praise and controversy. For example, he likened the Kremlin’s leadership to Hitler’s denial in his final days, predicted Russia’s defeat in Ukraine, and criticized interventions in Syria and Venezuela as mismanaged and driven by kleptocratic interests. In 2016, his accounts were reportedly hacked, with allies claiming it was political retaliation by Russian authorities, possibly linked to Vladislav Surkov. Nesmiyan’s influence peaked with a high LiveJournal ranking (53rd overall) and continues on platforms like Telegram, where he critiques Putin’s regime, including equating nationalism with Nazism. However, his credibility is debated due to conflicts with other bloggers and unverified claims. He won an International Prize from the Union of Writers of Russia. His early work supported nationalist causes, including the Donbass conflict, but he later became critical of the Russian government, particularly Vladimir Putin’s policies, leading to his reputation as an opposition voice. Nesmiyan has been associated with the far-right, anti-Ukrainian "Committee of January 25"…

Nesmiyan was never my cup of tea because he was an Armenian USSR-nostalgist.

But he was also a pro-Russian (Rossiyan, but whatever) and pro-Donbass voice in Ukraine that was driven away from that position by Moscow’s team tasked with handling Ukraine and cultivating sympathetic assets there i.e., by the FSB and Surkov, deliberately.

What was he then supposed to do? Continue championing the SMO when it became clear that it was a farce, that Putin would lose and after such sentiments became illegal?

Anyway, El Murid was charged in Russia, after fleeing there from Ukraine to avoid persecution for being pro-Russia, over some form of Hate Speech. The irony is palpable, yes. Here:

The publicist and blogger Anatoly Nesmiyan (became known as the author of «Live Magazine » under the pseudonym El Murid) was included in the list of terrorists and extremists. Relevant record appeared on the Rosfinmonitoring website. «Nesmiyan Anatoly Evgenievich, 11/08/1965, p. Krasilovka Stavishchensky district of the Kiev region », — is said in the list of the department. Nesmyan, in a conversation with the RBC, noted that getting into the Rosfinmonitoring list — is a technical procedure in the event of the opening of a case under the article on the justification of terrorism. «So nothing has changed much, except that all the cards » were closed to me, — he added. In May, Nesmyan said that he had become criminal case defendant charged with the justification of terrorism in connection with its post on social networks about the terrorist attack in «Crocus City Hall ». The publicist said that at this stage he is passing by a suspect in the case and is under a recognizance not to leave. «Found some text about «Crocus » a year ago. They pulled out a piece of the sentence, called it an excuse. The usual story », — was then noted by Nesmyan. For public justification of terrorism under Art. 205.2 of the Criminal Code, the perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison. More than 118 thousand people were signed on the Nesmyan TV channel. He comments on various socio-political events and news, including regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The attack in the concert hall «Crocus City Hall » occurred on March 22, 2024: armed people broke into the building, opened fire and set fire there. As a result, 145 people died, more than 550 were injured. (…)

We don’t know what the actual charges are.

It is extremely unlikely that he was advocating for terrorism. Far more likely that he was simply criticizing the FSB and insinuating that they might know more about it than they are letting on. Do you know who else has conspiracized about the Crocus attacks and alleged that there was more to them than met the eye?

That’s right — that Rolo guy.

Can’t wait to be charged with “ISIS-Hitler terrorism speech” by Putin in the coming months as well!

Don’t mess with the Putin-bear!

*roar*

Oh and an Unz commenter on my latest republication writes:

the reappearance of rollo’s traveling circus, just before these terrorist acts were committed in the russian federation, is a dead giveaway, as to the source of the funding of his carnival and freak show. it also shows you, he is complicit in these actions with foreknowledge of terrorist activities…. maybe someday the g.r.u. will grab him and take him back to moscow, for a big show …trial.

I liked the reply to his threat:

This is the perfect illustration of what is wrong with Russia: they shoot the messenger when the message is bad news. Rolo says Russia is weak, then the very next day, events prove him correct. He’s guilty! He complains that the Russian military doesn’t build hangars to protect their airplanes, and now we learn that they left all their nuclear bombers sitting out on the runway, undefended from incoming missiles or drones. He’s guilty! Your reaction to this news is not to learn from his being right and your being wrong. It’s to demand a “show-trial”. His being right is all the proof you need that he is a “terrorist”. As you say, he did demonstrate “foreknowledge” of Russian weakness. Off with his head for having such foreknowledge! You would be a perfect Russian apparatchik – you believe the greatest crime, deserving the harshest punishment, is telling the truth.

Indeed.

🐻 Kiev Bombs the Crimea Bridge With Water Drones Again

They fell for Putin’s trap. He wants them to bomb that bridge — that’s why he built it in the first place. To prove how immoral the Ukrainians are, that is. Here:

Kyiv has hit the Kerch bridge in Crimea — a key piece of Russian infrastructure illegally built by Moscow after its unilateral annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) released the video of the attack on Tuesday, showing the explosion underwater. The operation, which took months to plan, was carried out by the SBU. In the official statement on Telegram, the SBU explained how exactly it managed to strike Russia’s illegally constructed bridge for the third time since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion. "The operation lasted for several months. SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal construction," the agency said, adding that "without inflicting any civilian casualties, the first explosive was activated at 4:44 am." The SBU added that the bridge's underwater supports were severely damaged as 1,100 kilograms of explosives in TNT equivalent were detonated. The Kerch bridge links Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula and therefore is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories, specifically in southern Ukraine. Kyiv has hit the bridge twice previously, in October 2022 and July 2023, damaging it significantly but not destroying it, as it remained operational. The operation on Tuesday follows Kyiv’s daring mass drone attack on Russian strategic aviation on Sunday and has also been personally supervised by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk. “Third time's a charm. The SBU always completes its plans and never repeats itself,” Mailuk said in a statement on Tuesday. Maliuk also reiterated that the Crimean bridge is "an absolutely legitimate target" for Kyiv. (…) According to local Telegram channels, the Crimean bridge was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning. Some Russian outlets also said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the bridge, and its debris fell onto the road.

There are never any successful hits on Russian targets, only the debris sometimes causes fire when it falls from the sky. Every Russian MoD report in the aftermath of a UAF strike is the same; flaming debris from shoot-down causes fires, keep trusting the Putin.

Remember when ZAnon said that Kiev bombing the bridge meant lights out for the Zelensky government 3 years ago? And then again 2 years ago? And now?

*roar*

Putin’s Chechens Kidnap Random Man in Broad Daylight For Insulting Islam

Have you forgotten that this is a Not-War to defend Abrahamic values against the Neo-Pagan Nazism of Soros and the EU? Allow me to remind you of what Putin’s government stands for at home. Here:

Another video of the kidnapping (https://t.me/bazabazon/37955) at Yaroslavsky Station. Bearded men drag a screaming passenger towards a black Mercedes with flashing lights and AMR government license plates. In a minute, they will stuff him into the trunk and drive away. According to eyewitnesses, the bearded men were armed. At the same time, the kidnapped man shouted that it was not the police who were taking him away and called for help. There have been no official comments on the details of the kidnapping at Yaroslavsky Station yet. ✨And I would really like official comments. Because it smacks of the bearded men spreading their power beyond their lands.

And some more information here:

"The reason for the kidnapping of a man at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow, preliminarily, was his video recordings with insults addressed to Chechens and Muslims. The man's name is Areg Samvelovich Shch., he is 40 years old, and for some reason he constantly recorded similar videos with insults. The last recording was posted yesterday. In addition to insults to Chechens and Dagestanis on Instagram*, Areg has accusations against bloggers Dmitry Portnyagin and Anatoly Sulyanov. *belongs to the Meta company, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation."

Some random guy makes videos on Instagram (terrorist organization!) ragging on Chechens and then is abducted in broad daylight in central Moscow.

This is what Putin’s government stands for.

Repeat after me: Rule of Abrahamic Law.

Remember: Putin also, personally, praised and amplified the case of the kidnapping and torture of a Russian teenager for insulting the Koran by Kadyrov and his defenders of Abrahamic values.

It was a form of actual terrorism committed by Putin and Kadyrov against the Russian people, by the very definition of the term i.e., using broadly publicized and illegal tactics to terrorize Russians into silence and acquiescence of the Islamification of their country. All spook states are, by definition, terrorist states because they are run by a small, unpopular minority using terror tactics against a vast majority to stay in power. Just look at how the SBU treats the Ukrainians and realize that this is how the FSB and its Chechen paramilitaries behave towards Russians as well.

By the way, this was done with the tacit support of Russia’s Orthodox churches who joined Kadyrov in condemning the Russian teen for bad morals.

*roar*

🐻 🐻 🐻 Putin Launches Massive Shadow Offensive on Kiev, Lvov, Berlin

My inside sources reveal that Emperor Putin has already launched a secret “Shadow Campaign” to liberate EUrope from the Soros Nazis. His new army, fresh from the gene-forges under the Ural Mountains has moved into place and is now destroying NATO. Putin has a new commander — a wounded war vet kept in cryo-stasis from 1945 in the Siberian permafrost — who has been awoken for the occasion, as per plan. The cyborg commander General “Mr. Kinzhal” is also fully integrated with PutinAI, which combines Putin’s geostrategic mastery and fluency in North Korean and the military officer’s tactical battle knowledge and experience leading offensives on Berlin.

Now, I am not supposed to be sharing this top secret, top patriot information with you.

This operation may take some time to complete, and it will be done in total secrecy to be effective. Entire NATO battalions and cities and commanders will be taken out in secret, but Putin will allow the West to continue lying to its citizens that this is not happening. At the time of my writing though, Krakow is already no more. Nothing more than a smoldering crater. But only you and I and the other Top Patriots know this because Putin trusts us, not the others, who still doubt his vision and his word.

Do NOT spread this information with other non-Putin Patriots.

I only share this secret campaign with you because it has come to my attention that TRAITORS and NAZIS are spreading the misinformation that three days have passed without a single response from Putin against Kiev + NATO’s aggression. In fact, we haven’t even seen Putin anywhere, it seems like. This is only because Putin is sitting on the golden command throne, commanding the Shadow Legions with his mind via PutinLink to his cyborg general. Few understand this though. NATO apologists refuse to even consider it. Ha!

See, Putin is a sly and delicate bear, balancing on a unicycle, see? Study his strategy and you too will start to understand:

He likes salmon and honey and to sleep in winter. He also has fur … fur, people. Let me spell it out for you — f. u. r. See, this isn’t hard to understand!

Isn’t it obvious how brilliant he is now? How bearish and clever?

Do you get it yet? Do I have to spell it out for you?? Do you still doubt the Putin plan?

*roar*