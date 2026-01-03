Previously :

I didn’t think that I’d need a series on Alexander because I figured I could get it all done in one essay. Boy, was I wrong. I think I need four essays at least to explain how important Alexander the Great was and how this period created the modern conception of religion that we struggle under now. I also need to come up with a new name for this series.

Anyway, the Diadochi Wars are very important in our timeline, if for no other reason than to understand the backdrop to the Maccabean revolt that followed in their wake and the elite-instituted attempts to create new religions to rule over this splintered and warring mega-empire which culminated in the rise of Judeo-Christianity.

The Great Corpse Heist

Now, the precipitating factor in the wars of succession that were waged by Alexander’s primarchs over his legacy, was the theft of Alexander’s body. The short version of the story is that the Macedonian satrap and acting regent of the still-intact Empire of Alexander, Perdiccas, tries to bring Alexander’s remains to Macedonia, to be buried there. This would convey political power to the Macedonian faction of Antipater and Cassander.

Ptolemy, one of Alexander’s childhood friends and Companions intervenes and intercepts Alexander’s bones en route through Syria. They were contained in a massive moving tomb called the cataflaque which he had brought to Egypt instead.

Had the body made it to Macedonia, there would probably have not been a cult of God-Alexander set up at all.

Because recall that Antipater was almost certainly the one responsible for assassinating Alexander, along with Aristotle, and all of his actions after Alexander’s death buttress this claim. They were enemies of Alexander, and based their opposition on their rejection of “Eastern superstition”. Alexander accepting deification is eerily similar to Napoleon being catapulted to power as a champion of the secular, republican revolution in France, and then promptly declaring himself an Emperor instead, one appointed by Christ himself because he forced the Pope to declare him so. And Napoleon was consciously imitating Alexander, his idol and hero, when he did this.

This was a total reversal and betrayal of values — a form of Divine “Bonapartism”, i.e., the perennial betrayal of the revolutionary ideals that seems to always occur, whether with Napoleon or Stalin or Cromwell even. The only great leader of a revolution who refused to betray the ideals of the revolution that brought them to power that comes to mind is George Washington.

Here though, we have to take another digression from the story of Alexander’s body and to discuss the politics of Macedon in the wake of Alexander’s assassination to make sense of the civil war that was brewing.

Hell Hath no Fury

Let us recall the first assassination attempt on Alexander, which is referred to as the Pages Conspiracy/Cup-Bearers Plot. Hermolaus of Macedon was executed for attempting to poison Alexander, and his associate, Callisthenes of Olynthus was also implicated and put to death. Callisthenes was Alexander’s court historian and either Aristotle’s nephew or cousin who had spoken out and denounced Alexander over the issue of deification.

The second, successful assassination was carried out by Iollas, the son of Alexander’s recently disgraced general, Antipater. Antipater had been summoned for dismissal to Babylon because of his “secularist” faction allegiance, with Craterus sent to Macedon to replace him. Luckily for Antipater, Alexander died and so Antipater remained in control in Macedon, answering the question of “who benefits”, for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. This is, at least, the version of events that Alexander’s mother believed, and all historians dismiss her as being delusional for no good reason to my mind.

As soon as Olympias regains power following the death of Antipater in Macedon, she publicly desecrates the tomb of Iollas, who had been buried with honors by Antipater. Iollas is then formally accused of poisoning Alexander. And Olympias continues her rampage by hunting down and executing many of the supporters of Antipater who still lived, including one of his sons, Nicanor.

A split had occurred among the Macedonian elite under Antipater, and one faction threw in their lot with Olympias, because of the authority she wielded and because Alexander’s heir, Alexander IV, was in her care. She returned from exile from Epirus at the invitation of Antipater’s successor and she immediately began butchering the “secularists” who refused to acknowledge the divinity of her son and by extension the claims of her grandson and herself as regent on his behalf. Her rampage of revenge was bloody enough that Macedonian rival nobles fled to Greece, raised an army there under Antipater’s son Cassander, reinvaded Macedon, and put Olympias and Alexander’s son to death.

Her execution was largely the result of a deception.

Besieged in Pydna, she is offered generous terms, and surrenders under the promises of safety. Naturally, she is then promptly put to death, possibly by stoning administered by the relatives of all the nobles she had executed. With her surrender, Alexander’s entire line ends up being wiped out, and with it the Argeid dynasty, ie the family who claimed descent from Herakles himself.

I only bring up her story to prove that my conspiracy theories about Alexander are essentially based on simply taking the claims and accusations of his mother seriously and not dismissing them. Why this is such a controversial position to take, I don’t know, other than if there was a conspiracy to cover up the true nature of this conflict, as I allege. My conspiratorial reasoning will become very clear as readers start to understand what is truly at stake here with the status and legacy of Alexander.

Anyway, back to Alexander’s corpse.

The Corpse Emperor of the Imperium

The story of Alexander’s corpse is almost as mysterious and bizarre as the story of the living man himself was. First of all, in defiance of Macedonian cremation tradition, the body is not ritually burned so that the bones and ash can be gathered and enshrined.

Instead, it was preserved as is.

But this raises many logistical questions. Like, how exactly does a corpse not start rotting within hours of brain-death in the Mesopotamian heat? Here, even the secular Imperial Truth histories rely on magic to explain the phenomenon.

Diodorus Siculus tells us that the body is left as is for weeks while political bickering ensues. Curtius Rufus tells us that the body showed no decay at all for this period of deliberation. And finally, the most famous source, Plutarch, states that the body was rendered incorruptible.

Plutarch, Life of Alexander:

“The body, although it lay in places that were warm and stifling, showed no sign of such corruption, but remained pure and fresh.”

Traditionally, this kind of phenomenon is explained by the abundance of residual spirit-power or pneuma in the bones.

Plutarch hints at this idea in Moralia:

“The souls of heroes do not depart at once, but linger about the body, held by its warmth and power.”

We even have the same tradition preserved in Orthodox Christianity, with bone and corpse relics used in rites of blessing. Our priests will kiss and dip dead body parts of holy monks into holy water, which they will drink or dip babies into and even sell off as a kind of elixir to old people. The idea is that the individual achieved such a state of grace in his life that his remains still possess this grace even after the death of the monk.

It is literally no different from the pagan practices of bone-worship, but don’t tell the priests and their faithful that! No wonder the Protestants claim that the Orthodox are secretly demon-worshipping pagans! None of this is kosher or allowed in the Bible, and yet it survives because of the synthesis that occurred between Christianity and paganism as a historical, political compromise. This is also why, if you’re going to insist on being a Christian, you should at least be an Orthodox, because of how pagan and anti-Biblical our rites truly are.

Anyway, they never say “pneuma”, but that is what is the explanatory factor for this phenomenon was in the pagan world.

Diogenes Laertius, Lives of the Philosophers:

“Pneuma pervades all things, and by its tension and warmth it holds bodies together.”

Pophyry, On Abstinence:

“Those who have lived a life of power and purity leave behind a body not easily dissolved, for the pneuma does not quickly abandon it.”

Iamblichus, De Mysteriis:

“In such men the divine presence does not immediately withdraw, but remains active in the vehicle.”

By the time it gets to Egypt, the body is formally embalmed and placed in a mausoleum by Ptolemy.

From there, it attracts veritable hordes of worshippers and supplicants, right into the 3rd century CE. Many Roman rulers famously make the pilgrimage there to pray to Alexander’s body, with the most bizarre episode being Augustus’ visit, during which he accidentally breaks off the nose of Alexander somehow. Caligula also stands accused of stealing the breastplate. This isn’t desecration though, far from it, it is trying to claim a piece of Alexander’s divine power.

A curious thing happens in the 4th century though.