The DNA Hoax With Jamie Andrews

Many thank to Jamie Andrews for coming on to share with me his theses on DNA skepticism. He plies his trade here on Substack as well.

My guest was also too polite to mention that my microphone had disconnected when I hit record! I was able to amplify and clean up the recording from my end to suitable levels. Luckily, even without my input, Jamie Andrews carries the podcast with his explanations of some of the most apparent and glaring holes in the modern concept of DNA. And this was all cut and dry science for the most part — we didn’t even get to conspiracy theories about why this kind of deception was pulled on the public in the first place!

Keep in mind that neither of us approach “DNA denial” from a religious perspective, but as an extension of our skepticism of the ideology of the ruling regime and all of their newfangled ideas over the last century and some. Both of us have noticed that whenever someone contradicts the dogma of any aspect of the Scientism dogma, a religious-like reaction of denunciation follows. It doesn’t matter whether you doubt Einstein or Saulk or Jesus and Moses — the reaction of outrage is about the same, only it comes from different sects of people.

I do hope that listeners will approach this material with an open mind and and attitude of, “well, what else were they lying to us about all this time”?

Previously, I covered “Virus denial” with Sasha Latypova and you might want to start there if you are new to the topics I mentioned here.