The Slavland Chronicles

Deplorable Commisar
18h

" Zotov interestingly writes about Iran:

Many people now have one question – why does Israeli intelligence in Iran feel at home?

No, it's not about the Stirlitz with the beautiful Persian language, in the form of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The answer is banal to the point of impossibility – it's money.

In 2024, one of the leaders of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran. There are two versions of this death – that a bomb was planted in his room, and that a short-range projectile was used from the territory of Iran. There is a possibility that Khaniyah's security guard was involved in this, and even the amount paid to him was announced – $ 6 million.

Whether this is true or not– I do not know. But I have been to Iran many times, and the corruption there has amazed even me after living in Russia. They keep taking money from us, but not all of it. They take EVERYTHING there.

Back in 2002, I didn't like the system. They give you a press visa. It is more expensive than a tourist one. You have to come to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Orientation and pay for the issue of accreditation. You must work with a licensed foreign press reception agency for $200 a day, otherwise you CANNOT stay in Iran. I brought the price down to $100, and that's the most I've managed. It's always been like this, except for the last time. Then they let me into Iran without the agency's services: apparently, there were concessions.

They work like this. I came to Rasht to do a report on the harvesting of black caviar in Iran. The company said that my letter from the government is so-so, and they will send it back to be verified (!) to Tehran. How long it will take, the fuck knows. No explanation that the report had already been approved helped, like maybe the letter was fake. At the same time, they started demanding $1,000 for a report from me in personal conversations. I didn't pay them, and there was no report. In the future, this was repeated many times. You've got something approved from the press office, but give me the money for gas, otherwise we won't go. They demanded payment under any pretext, everywhere and always.

It would seem that Iran is an Islamic republic. Strict Sharia law, medieval punishments, and a total ban on alcohol: except for Armenians, who are allowed to make wine for church ceremonies. But there is a huge bootlegging network selling alcohol in the country. It's easy to find everywhere, and everyone knows where to get it. Bootleggers pay the police, and they feel great. It's the same with prostitution. Women were offered to me in any hotel, although the lady herself is legally stoned to death for such a thing. "They're paying off," they replied with a grin. - "Both the police and Sharia judges take it.–

The official dollar exchange rate is 42,000 Iranian rials. But foreign exchange traders buy it from tourists for 920,000 rials and more expensive. Manual currency transactions are not welcome, but I always knew where it was more profitable to deposit dollars. The cops don't get involved, they're fed up.

There are bribes in almost every field. This is the norm.

Therefore, Israel felt like a fish in water in Iran. He could hire agents everywhere for good money, which was used to destroy the Iranian air defense on the very first day of the attack. The Mossad is guided by two rules – what cannot be bought with money can be bought with a lot of money + any fortified fortress can be taken by a single donkey loaded with gold. That's what happened.

Naturally, Iran's elderly spiritual (and secular, too) leader, 86-year-old Khamenei, does not know about this. He's sick, they don't tell him the bad news. He sincerely thought that everything was fine, and all the laws of the Islamic Republic were being observed with delight.

Until June 13th arrived.

And it turned out that the Israelis have long known perfectly well where all the generals live, where the best fighters are located, and air defense systems are installed. And all this was gone in a moment. Just because the Israelis pay, and they pay handsomely. And the last thing people who take money from them think about is patriotism and love for the country.

I was wrong about that, though.

They don't think at all.

(c) Zots (https://t.me/darkzotovland "

Deplorable Commisar
1d

Maybe I'm wrong, but there seems to be something odd with the missiles Iran is firing based on the videos of other missile strikes I've seen in Ukraine, Russia, Syria and so forth. Even at night, when it should be more obvious, the Iranian missiles trikes dont seem to produce a noticeable fire ball and "mushroom" cloud when they hit the ground. The only thing that seems to happen is a quick flash of light and nothing else. Additionally, Iran doesnt seem to provide video feeds of its drones hitting targets unlike just about every other nation.

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
