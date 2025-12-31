We have spoken about Alexander the Great’s apotheosis before and the plot to assassinate him set into motion by Aristotle.

The time has come to speak of Alexander’s divinity and how it inspired the future religions that we have inherited in our time.

The Horns of Moses and the Daimons

First things first, Alexander was depicted with the Horns of Ammon post-apotheosis.

This signified his divine status.

But he is not the only figure in history or myth that is depicted with horns. Another famous figure you might be familiar with is the mythical Moses, who grows horns after meeting with Yahweh on top of that volcano. The Septuagint Greek reads “radiance” or “light” shining from Moses’ face, but the Latin translators used a different word, cornuta which meant “horns/horned”. The Jerome translation of the Bible into Latin (the Vulgate, late 4th century), translated Exodus 34:29 as:

“cornuta esset facies sua”

“his face was horned”

And this horn-wording appears again in Exodus 34:3 and Exodus 34:35. Thus, the paganized version of Moses also became horned. The only problem with this rather interesting translation mix-up is that the Jews did not consider Moses to be horned, nor could this be possible in their anti-daimonic religion. But medieval Christianity was extremely pagan, simply because of the lack of success that the priests had had in truly stamping out native beliefs.

This led to interesting contradictions like the horned medieval Moses.

Of course, daimons are traditionally depicted as being horned as well, regardless of the culture that depicts them. The Judeo-Christians were, of course, very unflattering.

But the horns are ubiquitous everywhere.

Thus, it makes sense for a pagan culture to depict one of their ascended heroes as having gained horns, to symbolize their acquisition of daimonic powers. Not so much for an Abrahamic religion, which eschews the daimonic. And the Jews are quick to point these pagan additions to their religion out, which is why they push hard for the continued depaganization of Christianity, to make it more Noahide-compliant.

As an aside, an Alexander-like figure is even mentioned in the Koran. His name is Dhu al-Qarnayn,(Surah al-Kahf 18:83–98). Dhu al-Qarnayn literally means “the one with two horns” and he is portrayed as a righteous, God-guided ruler who creates a great wall made of copper and iron between two mountains to keep Ya’jūj and Ma’jūj at bay. In the other “Romance” legends of Alexander, that same wall is built in the far north and made of bronze to keep the monstrous powers there at bay. This is clearly the Gog and Magog legend in different forms. We will have more to say on the traces of Alexander in the Koran later.

Now, what do horns symbolize?

Put simply, they symbolize Luna. They are a chthonic symbol as well, favored by pagan warriors and pagan sorcerers across the world. Literally all pagan cultures use the moon-horn symbology and associate it with daimonic power. The samurai tradition, itself a steppe culture from Eurasia that came into Japan via the Ainu from Sakhalin is the most famous example of this aesthetic.

And the Reds of North America had their warrior-shamans wear horns as well. When you think of any generic shaman’s attire, you probably think about horned headgear as well.

But you saw an emphasis on lunar imagery and horns with the Wolf-Berserkers as well. I’m sure you remember my seminal and critically acclaimed essay on the matter, but just in case, here is what I am referring to:

In popular Western media though, this concept is basically completely forgotten.

The only example that comes to mind is from the Bhutanese cartoons that I watched while growing up. In them, the “Sage of Six Paths”, i.e., the benevolent half-divine, haf-human rebellious son of a moon deity is depicted with horns. He is the source of all of the “magic” used in the setting.

I suppose the only mention of horns being explicitly associated with mystical power in any Western popular media that comes to mind is, again, Warhammer 40K, with Magnus the Red, a kind of Macedonian/Egyptian inspired fictional general.

Back in the real world, the ancient myths in Mesopotamia always reference horns being worn as crowns by the legendary kings. As an aside, more time separates the Mesopotamian dynasties from their own ancient legends than separates us from the dynasties now. Crazy to think about.

The ancient Mycenaeans wore horns on their armor as well and they were probably the most stylish out of all the horn-wielding cultures. Behold:

Even Achilles the Berserker wore a “four-horned helmet” according to the Iliad.

Imagine then the scene.

— Achilles frothing with rage at Apollo, his head blazing with fire and wreathed in a golden mist, serpent-bodied nymph daimons writhing in a shell around his body, his howling war-shriek driving Trojans mad with terror … and all of it capped off with looming horns protruding from his bronze helmet to complete the aesthetic.

Sadly, no popular media of the Iliad or the Odyssey depict the characters in their true colorful, wild, chthonic and pagan manner. Modern depictions always use the same minimalist designs and drab color palette that better reflects Hebrew ideals and Puritan squeamishness than any historical or mythical pagan past. It is sickening, really, to see this active rewriting and recoloring of a better and more vital pagan past by Judeo-Anglo movie directors like Chris Nolan.

Fake and boring:

Trad and rad:

But I digress.

The God-Alexander Romances

Horns aside (for now), the standard history that we are taught about Alexander is the one I have summarized before, and it is depicted in films and popular culture. A young Macedonian conqueror goes East and then dies mysteriously, only for his empire to fracture into civil war over the political vacuum left in his wake.

There is, however, an alternative source of Alexander histories.

These are called the “Alexander Romances” and they are far more esoteric and fantastical. They were extremely influential for centuries (millennia if you take the standard chronology) after his death and were spread and shared from Russia to India to Yemen. These stories are considered later additions, fables added on by worshippers of Alexander’s legend. Naturally, we’ve totally forgotten them in the modern world even though we endlessly retell common themes and tropes from them without knowing their true origin.

One of these sets of tales are authored by Pseudo-Callisthenes.

Callisthenes was one of the historitors that Alexander the Great was said to have taken East with him. In the baseline secular histories, which we may as well refer to as “The Imperial Truth” for this essay, Alexander did indeed bring an entire court of philosophers and remembrancers and so on along with his campaign. The goal was to spread “Enlightenment” to the superstitious East at the point of a pike, remember? As an aside, Napoleon did the same when he went on campaign, imitating Alexander’s example. So, basically, the Pseudo-Callisthenes are therefore thought to be fakes written under the assumed name of an official historian in the court of Alexander to lend them legitimacy.

In these histories and fables, Alexander radically differs from the one that we are familiar with. First and foremost, his father is the last of the line of ancient Egyptian pharaohs, named Nectanebo II and there are several versions of how Alexander is conceived. Some say that the wily pharaoh tricks Alexander’s mother, Olympias, into sleeping with him by impersonating Ammon/Amun.

Others say that Nectanebo was actually indeed possessed by Ammun, who took the form of a divine serpent that impregnated Olympias with Alexander.

Now, this isn’t as fantastical as it sounds at first glance.

Because even in the Imperial Truth histories, we have Plutarch mentioning this strange episode in his Life of Alexander. He drops two bizarre details into the narrative that modern historians simply brush away. First, he mentions that Olympias was said to keep large serpents in her bed. And second, that Philip once allegedly saw a serpent lying beside Olympias in bed. This discovery is said to have "abated Philip's passion for her" and made him avoid her company. He was frightened, either thinking she was an enchantress or that she was a consort of a god, Zeus/Amon, which made him back off.

Either way, now we have the seed of the legend of Alexander’s divine conception.

And the debate over whether the Emperor was divine or not would eventually trigger the civil war in his world empire between his primarchs, known as the Diadochi Wars.

But let’s take this story step by step.

First of all, the Argead dynasty of Macedon claimed descent from Herakles centuries before Alexander. Specifically, the Macedonian kings traced lineage to Temenus, a Herakleid. Alexander therefore believed that he was a descendent of Herakles himself, and that he had a divine destiny. His conquests in Greece were also justified by the story of the Herakleidai, the exiled sons of Herakles, who returned to their Mycenaean homeland eventually and conquered all of the enemies who persecuted them. Personally, he even wore a lion-scalp helmet and cloak and he carried the distinct club as well.

He made sacrifices at Herakles’ shrines before campaigns and he explicitly framed his conquests as labors, like the ones Herakles was cursed to accomplish as penance by the Olympians for a crime that Herakles was largely innocent of (Hera made him mad so that he’d kill his own family).

Anyway, we talked about how Alexander was depicted with horns on religious iconography and on coins following his death. But the Romances take the imagery to the next level. In the Greek texts, Alexander is explicitly referred to as “the two-horned one” (δίκερως) and this carries over into other translations. In other words, his horns are part of his official title. And when he comes to Egypt, the priests of Ammun recognize him as the son of Ammun, the horned god. In certain versions of the Romances, Alexander is shown a mirror by a priest, and in it he sees his horns for the first time, which proves the priests’ prophecizing about his destiny.

In the Imperial Truth histories, this episode also occurs, but Alexander is fully human in this story — no horns and no magic involved. Alexander is simply initiated into the Ammon cult while in Egypt, and accepts his own divinity, mostly for political ends, marking his fall into superstition and the beginning of the schism within his own ranks between the “Aristotelians” and the “divine kings”.

Also, some of the versions of the Romances also claim that Alexander is already born with horns.

… now, I’m not arguing here or not not arguing about whether or not Alexander was a horned humanoid creature. I’m pointing out that it is very possible that the Romances came first, and that the Imperial Truth came later. One of the simplest arguments for this is that even mainstream historians believe that Alexander’s depiction as a horned man-deity occurred almost immediately after his death. Sanctuaries, shrines, coins and other art was commissioned with this motif.

But where then did this horn motif come from?