The Slavland Chronicles

albert venezio
1h

I felt the same in 2003 Rurik:

'But the biggest story is the lack of any story really.

In contrast, I recall how Operation Iraqi Freedom went quite vividly. My father and I were glued to the TV in the evenings, and on Sundays my dad would listen to Pat Buchanan try to talk reason into the soft, mushy, Christian minds of the American public. This was the moment that I started taking an interest in politics and I have regretted ever having ever gotten pulled into taking an interest in politics ever since then. Every night though, you’d see fresh footage of Iraq going up in flames on the TV. My dad and I must have been the only people in the entire state who were against the operation — at least that’s how it felt. I think that my immoral, rabble-rousing, contrarian Luciferian predisposition was born in that moment. Seeing everyone baying with bloodlust and treating the bombing of a helpless, captive population as a form of entertainment and a source of national pride awoke something in me. It was a kind of deep and abiding loathing for normies/NPCs and a wariness of their inherent blood thirst, desire to hurt the weak to feel strong themselves and ultimately sadistic nature.

There was 93% support for that war in America back then.

They basically had a giant patriotic war reality show for Americans ready to go back then too, replete with celebrities and rock stars and really sensational graphics and visuals that simply hadn’t been seen on American TVs before that war. It was a stellar production, full of memorable moments and wondrous emotional ups and down,'

Dan Liviu
7h

Well, somebody made a killing, not you and I, of course

This is absolutely insane:

By 2:10 PM ET today, the S&P 500, $SPY, $675 strike calls had fallen to a low of $0.02 per contract, effectively worthless.

Then, at 3:20 PM ET, President Trump said the Iran war is "very complete," sending the S&P 500 soaring.

By 3:30 PM ET, 10 minutes later, these same calls were trading at $4.95 per contract, up +24,650%.

In other words, $1,000 invested in these calls at 2:10 PM ET was worth $247,500 just 80 minutes later.

We are witnessing historic volatility.

