Salutations and stand at ease, soldiers.

I am here for an informal chat today, not as your COMMANDER.

Actually, I have some goods news to share, if we can call it that.

First, Israel is indeed getting hit by Iranian missiles. Granted, 80-90% of the footage on Twitter is fake or reused from earlier rounds of bombings and counter-bombings, but I think that we can safely conclude that some cars got totaled and some residential buildings got torched. You’ve probably already seen this footage before a couple of days ago, with the spectacular night time fireball. This seems to be the aftermath:

Furthermore, the THAAD and radar guidance systems on those American bases in the Gulf were indeed damaged or destroyed, it seems. Now, granted, these are outdated pieces of tech, like the radars used for guiding missiles. The Americans no longer rely on radar for their guidance. Satellites guide the strikes now.

But still, it’s something.

We heard yesterday that the official American casualty count had reached a whopping seven (7) whole servicefolx. Yes, the blood is truly flowing in rivers now as Tehran vents its vengeance on the Great Satan in earnest.

Now, the Americans did indeed abandon several bases ahead of the start of the campaign. They then staffed them with local Gulfies, who may have then also subcontracted out further to Indians and even Pinoys, and they’ve all probably taken some casualties from the Iranian strikes. Of course, the American strikes on Iran are almost all being carried out from the American carriers, not the forward observations bases staffed with Bahranis, but still, it’s something to report on, I guess. Oh and a thank you shoutout to the American pilot who wrote to me to confirm my suspicions about the missiles and carriers, let me know if you want accreditation for next time.

The straits are still open, but traffic has been reduced by 80-90%. Tehran continues to sell its oil to its customers, despite setbacks, which is good to prevent $200 a barrel oil or something as crazy as that. We might still get something like that anyway though, the region has been heavily disrupted.

American and Russian energy companies are going to make a killing though!

Bloomberg also reports that the faithful Islamic warrior-Iranians are doing everything they can to get the energy to their infidel customers. Some commentary on that here:

Iranian oil exports have continued unabated since the first day of the war, reaching approximately 12 million barrels since the beginning of March, Bloomberg reports, citing the TankerTrackers portal. China is taking almost all of this volume. As I wrote (https://t.me/olegtsarov/40139), Iran will not completely close the Strait of Hormuz, as this would deprive it of its main source of export revenue. So far, Tehran has managed to keep it open for itself and closed to everyone else. More precisely, the US is currently allowing tankers to export Iranian oil so as not to exacerbate the already difficult market situation. Brent crude is already at $103 per barrel, and gasoline prices in the US have risen 15% in a week, causing Trump to be subjected to daily attacks from opponents.

Trump even complained in the media that Israel had started targeting refineries in Iran despite his gentleman’s backroom understanding with the Jews that the oil would be left untouched so as to not cause the price of oil to spike too much.

If Tehran wanted to punish Israel, they’d at least target the pipeline running through Azerbaijan and Turkey providing Israel with energy. One or the other or both of these countries is going to invade eventually anyway. But whatever, they haven’t and they won’t do that. Hell, there are still rumors that Iran provides Israel with energy clandestinely to this day.

People forget that Israel and Iran were allies once — Israel initially supported Iran against Iraq, supplying it with weapons while the Americans focused on arming Saddam to the teeth. Tel Aviv even organized the Iranian part of the Iran-Contra scandal. You will recall that Washington was selling weapons to Iran despite that whole nastiness with the embassy and ostensibly being adversarial to Tehran. Well, it was Tel-Aviv that acted as the go-between to arm the mullahs. This is not arcane knowledge, but people act like I’m peddling conspiracy nonsense about the earth being flat when I bring it up.

Meanwhile, the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline, essential to the Israeli economy, was built for receiving Iranian energy supplies and to send them along further, eventually, into Europe, by bypassing Egypt. This was a secret project, concocted by Israel and Iran to thwart Egypt and the other Arab countries.

The controversy lies in the secret status of the pipeline. Is it perhaps still being used, secretly, to transport Iranian oil? Despite, you know, these countries ostensibly being mortal enemies? One conspiracy about the pipeline was indeed proven true eventually, when it was leaked that Israel and Iran were discussing a settlement to address the nationalization issue, after which Israel essentially absconded with all the money that Iran had invested in building the pipeline. Here:

2018 was a significant year in relations between Israel and Iran. In May of that year, then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who is weeks away from returning to the White House for a second term of office, decided to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic that had been signed three years earlier and, at the same time, to reimpose sanctions against the ayatollah regime. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged Trump to take this course of action since he viewed Iran as the greatest and most dangerous threat to Israel and the West – a position he still holds today. Given all that, it is fascinating to discover that throughout the intervening years, Israel and Iran have been engaged in a financial arbitration process over the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company, whereby Iran is demanding compensation from Israel for the investment it made in the project in the late 1960s. Moreover, according to documents obtained by Shomrim, in late 2017 – some two years after the Finance Ministry declared that Israel has no intention of paying Iran any money, the government agreed to engage in talks aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute.

Why were they discussing this? The simplest explanation is that they wanted to be able to resume cooperation on oil, and had to get this thorny issue resolved.

Anyway.

What else.

Hezbollah is still holding on in Lebanon. The Israelis reported on the loss of two soldiers yesterday. Back when the IDF defeated Hezbollah, killed off their leaders and forced a retreat north from the Israeli border, it is my belief and of some other commentators that Hezbollah was doing most of the actual damage with the retaliatory missile strikes, not Tehran.

But the biggest story is the lack of any story really.

In contrast, I recall how Operation Iraqi Freedom went quite vividly. My father and I were glued to the TV in the evenings, and on Sundays my dad would listen to Pat Buchanan try to talk reason into the soft, mushy, Christian minds of the American public. This was the moment that I started taking an interest in politics and I have regretted ever having ever gotten pulled into taking an interest in politics ever since then. Every night though, you’d see fresh footage of Iraq going up in flames on the TV. My dad and I must have been the only people in the entire state who were against the operation — at least that’s how it felt. I think that my immoral, rabble-rousing, contrarian Luciferian predisposition was born in that moment. Seeing everyone baying with bloodlust and treating the bombing of a helpless, captive population as a form of entertainment and a source of national pride awoke something in me. It was a kind of deep and abiding loathing for normies/NPCs and a wariness of their inherent blood thirst, desire to hurt the weak to feel strong themselves and ultimately sadistic nature.

There was 93% support for that war in America back then.

They basically had a giant patriotic war reality show for Americans ready to go back then too, replete with celebrities and rock stars and really sensational graphics and visuals that simply hadn’t been seen on American TVs before that war. It was a stellar production, full of memorable moments and wondrous emotional ups and down, highs and lows.

In contrast, this war is being conducted in a deliberate, artificially-imposed information vacuum.

Almost no information is making it to the civilian media or via civilians to social media because of the draconian censorship that has been imposed. Most of the analyses that you see out there now are 100% fake because they are drawing on data that simply isn’t out there at all. Like, I see all the big “alt/dissident” accounts reposting claims that 1200 American officers were wiped out in some strike or other, or that all of America’s bases have been destroyed and that the fleet has had to flee in shame after taking heavy losses.

None of this is even possible to ascertain, let alone true.

In fact, this is probably the “fakest” war that we’ve seen yet.

It is being conducted almost entirely in secrecy, especially when compared to just how much information we were getting, at least from the Ukrainian side of the SMO about the Putin offensives and their abysmal failure. This is all cover for something. And that something, is probably the follow-up ground Turk/Azeri/Kurd operation that is being planned.

Every day there is some back and forth about evacuations near the Iranian border, some bombs being launched at Azerbaijan and Turkey that Iran denies, blames as Israeli false flags, condemnations from Baku and Istanbul, rumors of troops being moved around here and there. The 2nd supposedly Iranian ballistic missile targeting Turkey has been intercepted by NATO. This is really the only relevant information that is being discussed at this time.

…

But if any of this worries or alarms you, I encourage you to listen to Col. Macgregor’s sensible and centered analyses of the situation. The man has made some amazingly accurate predictions before. He is a true Patriot, an exemplary Christian and the epitome of a Resistance hero. We could all learn a lot about morals and principle from this man — I know that I have a lot of work to do on my own character before I can even occupy the same room as the colonel. So, if Macgregor says that America has already retreated in shame to India, with tens of thousands of casualties, and its entire military base infrastructure in the Middle East in flames (yes, he and Ritter appear to be the source of most of these claims) well, who are you or I to disagree?

Here is a compilation of some of his previous predictions and analyses to set your mind at ease:

Why would anyone ever doubt him on Iran now?