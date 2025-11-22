Many months ago, when the Alaska summit was dominating the news, I explained the real purpose of the Trump-Putin meetings and what they were really hoping to achieve cooperation on. Here:

This, of course, was just deranged conspirasizing committed by the proprietor of this hateful blog. There was no proof for any of his bizarre and unhinged claims. Only resentment of Jesus and latent Nazism motivated such absurd accusations.

Fast forward to today, and well, well, well.

What do we have here:

Point 25 is the most important detail in this leaked document. It reveals the whole game and the result of all of these meetings between Trump and Putin. Put simply: they want Zelensky replaced. The chain of logic behind the peace proposal then is as follows:

Convince Putin to give Kiev extremely generous terms that they can’t refuse Effect a ceasefire (temporary) to strip Zelensky of his emergency powers Hold rigged elections to get a new guy into power The new guy will share kickbacks more evenly with Trump and Putin’s cabals, instead of hoarding it all, or working only with the Dems in America, and sending the money to be stashed away in Israel like Zelensky does That is why the NABU probe against the Gungans in the Kiev government was launched — to put more pressure to bear on Zelensky’s grip on power (BONUS): This is also why, almost certainly, Putin has been allowed to claw his way forward in Donbass and no UAF counteroffensives have been authorized! Mystery solved!

Everything that I wrote above in the first five points is 100% happening and part of an organized political scheme being effected now.

However, I also warned that this might be yet another trap for the Kremlin. Let me explain how the trap would work:

To get Kiev to sign the ceasefire, the terms have to be extremely generous The terms are extremely generous already, and will be sweetened even further in the coming rounds of negotiations Once Putin trusts his Western colleagues and signs the generous terms, he has no guarantees that the West will hold up their end of the bargain The easiest thing in the world for the West to do is to get Putin to sign onto these terms, and then betray him, again At which point, Putin will complain that he is too Orthodox Antifa Multipolar Moral Values to understand when the West is tricking him

Knowing all this, and understanding what the real goal of the peace plan is, it should be little surprise that Zelensky’s government has already denounced it. Here:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top security official denied on Friday he had agreed to the outline of a Trump administration peace plan, after US officials said he had accepted most of its terms. Washington has presented Kyiv with a 28-point plan that would endorse many of Russia’s main demands, requiring Kyiv to give up additional territory, cut back the size of its military and forever abandon hope of joining the NATO western alliance.

US officials said the plan was drafted after consultations with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, who served as defense minister until July and is a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with one of the most senior members of President Zelensky’s administration, Rustem Umerov, who agreed to the majority of the plan, after making several modifications, and presented it to President Zelensky,” a senior US official said on Thursday.

But Umerov said on Friday he had not discussed the plan’s terms, much less approved them. “During my visit to the United States, my role was technical – organizing meetings and preparing the dialogue. I provided no assessments or, even more so, approvals of any points. This is not within my authority and does not correspond to the procedure,” he wrote on Telegram.

The leak has also given them time to mobilize their allies against it.

As it stands now, the situation is a complete farce. How exactly do Trump and Putin intend to enforce these terms on Zelensky? This isn’t the first time that they’ve tried to bilaterally impose some strange new terms on Zelensky, to which Zelensky has just said “no, lol” and carried on.

As for Kiev being forced to give up all of their strongholds in Donetsk, well, that’s just crazy talk. Why in the world would they ever agree to that? They’ve spent a decade fortifying these cities, and Putin cannot even get close to them after 4 years of grinding tens of thousands of soldiers’ lives away.

Also, I’m experiencing an intense sense of deja vu right now.

Haven’t we seen Trump trying to bully Zelensky into doing as he says before?

If you don’t recall, Trump had Zelensky over in the White House and poured verbal abuse on him for half an hour for the media. He then said that American support for Zelensky was over — no more aid. The very same week, he then announced an even larger aid package.

Now, I’m not saying that Trump and this “JD” entity don’t want Zelensky gone.

Zelensky literally went to America during the height of the war to campaign for Kamala Harris. It was one of the bizarrest moments from that confusing time period. Trump appears to nurse a personal grudge against Zelensky because the latter also repeatedly accused him of being a Putin puppet. Tucker and that whole crowd once even speculated that Zelensky was ordering attempted assassinations on Trump to boot, remember that?

But what is the plan for getting Zelensky to essentially resign in 100 days after the signing of this peace plan? This peace plan, even if Zelensky wasn’t intent on staying in office, is simply unsignable because it demands a surrender of a chunk of UAF claimed territory. Who could support this in Kiev? Nobody. And they’d sign over their best defense for no discernible reason either. Each of the remaining cities in Donetsk is an unassailable commieblock Helm’s Deep for all intents and purposes.

As for the rest of the terms, they’re extremely generous to Ukraine, admittedly.

Essentially, the plan is to use the confiscated Russian money to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure so that Russia continues selling discounted natural resources to NATO. I’ve never seen something so brazen and insulting. It would be hilarious even, if it didn’t reveal how craven the Kremlin’s leadership is from top to bottom. Unrelated:

But the other key detain that I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out, are the stipulations concerning energy strikes.

That’s yet another ridiculous term. What does it even mean? It seems to imply that Zelensky is free to target any other energy infrastructure in Russia, which says a lot about the Kremlin’s attitudes towards the rest of Russia. It also seems to imply that Zelensky can spike the peace deal at any time by simply attacking Moscow and St. Petersburg again.

In fact, that’s what he’s essentially done every single time that there were rumors of some peace deal being worked out. Remember: we’re on like the 6th iteration of the “secret peace deal to be signed soon” media headline at this point. And each time, Zelensky simply escalated the war by lobbing either more or new missiles and drones at Russia. At which point, Putin whines to Washington about it, and nothing really happens.

Also: it’s funny that the Ukrainian media is howling about the 600K military cap.

The original Istanbul Agreement/Accord that Kiev signed on to and then discarded had a 150K military cap. And Putin has claimed that he wants a return to the Istanbul agreement for 4 years. Instead, the number has quadrupled. Also: what security guarantees are provided to Russia? Absolutely none. The war can resume at literally any time because there are ZERO provisions in the plan for preventing a war against Russia from restarting. The plan just states that Russia will pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine with the money that the West stole from it, sanctions on the Kremlin will be lifted so that they can continue sending their money to the West, and that Ukraine will be allowed to join the EU eventually with a 600K army in tow.

Look.

Look.

Look.

I get that this is all confusing. This is not what you and I were led to believe wars were about or how wars were conducted. We’re used to the 19th or early 20th century notion of wars involving large legions of tanks and soldiers being thrown at each other and lines on a map changing and then being shaded in after a peace treaty.

This is something else though.

It’s a “special” military operation, after all.

But here are the key takeaways that I want to leave you with. Here:

Yes, there is some Trump-Putin plot to get rid of Zelensky

No, Zelensky will not quietly agree to being ousted in 100 days

The terms of the plan are already a huge concession from Moscow (losing Ukraine to EU eventually, 600K army, forced to pay hundreds of billions to rebuild Ukraine)

In exchange, they are offered Lugansk and Crimea (regions they already control, thanks?) and the rest of Donetsk

But there is no way that Kiev will surrender these strongholds in Donetsk and Putin can’t take them with force.

Do you remember when Putin was demanding a buffer zone, DMZ between the UAF and Russia? Well, that’s also already been conceded. Russia would have to surrender the salients/ingresses that they’ve made in the Northeast of Ukraine according to the peace plan, and they’d get no buffer zone in between their border regions of Belgorod and Kursk. The UAF has routinely crossed these borders with raids and even full-blown invasions using tens of thousands of men on tanks.

Everything to the left of the squiggly line with the rifles drawn near it would be handed over to Kiev.

And this area of shaded in territory, the leftovers of the failed offensive in the Sumy region from a year or so back, would be handed over to Kiev as well.

Again: I don’t think that this peace plan will go through as is.

Are some bits of territory here and there worth trading the best strongholds in Donbass for? No, very unlikely.

But the original Putin plan of the last two years was to create a kind of safety cordon/DMZ between Russia and Ukraine and that’s what these leftover little chunks were supposed to be. Reminder:

As it stands how, it’s essentially a broken, incomplete, mostly abandoned wall along the border. Putin’s project to create a cordon sanitaire failed. What is more alarming is that it appears to have been his own brainchild, and if that is the case, then it reveals just how untethered Putin has become from reality if he really thought that the cobbled together skeleton crew army that Moscow has fielded could actually accomplish such an objective.

Anyway, that’s all gone now. I bring it up to highlight that as the years go by the trend is clear — Putin retreats from his previous objectives slowly and steadily. Gone is the idea of having a 20km buffer running between Russia and Ukraine along the borders. Yet another demand, like the 150K soldier cap, quietly dropped and memory-hole’d.

Despite my skepticism, the reader should be aware that I am still using logic and reason to come to my conclusions. Oftentimes, this sort of approach is not enough to discern the deeper, hidden realities underlying geopolitics. There’s a very good chance that we will indeed have a ceasefire by February, but for reasons completely unrelated to everything that I have covered today. But because the people with real power have decided to change things up a bit.

This is what I am referring to:

