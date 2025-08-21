First, let’s make sure that we all know who Anatoliy Golitsyn was.

Anatoliy Mikhaylovich Golitsyn was a Soviet KGB officer who defected to the West in 1961. We don’t know anything about his ethnic background for certain, only that the early Bolsheviks thought that he would make for a loyal spy for some reason. After his defection, he became a significant figure in Western intelligence circles and essentially defined the career of his American and Anglo intelligence counterparts. He provided very alarming revelations and predictions about secret Soviet strategy and long-term deception tactics aimed at NATO countries, but in particular the UK.

He wrote two books (allegedly):

"New Lies for Old" (1984)

"The Perestroika Deception" (1995, posthumously edited and published)

And his theories underpin and justify the modern-day neocon obsession with Russia. You will also find many supposed internet truth-tellers also repeating his claims uncritically and refusing to even debate or acknowledge some of the inconsistencies or hidden agendas that I am going to bring up today. These types also openly and repeatedly attack me and my blog as being part of a USSR psyop because I dare to contradict the gospel of a literal KGB agent with the murkiest and most dubious ethnic background possible to boot. Most of the proponents of this theory are people from ethnic groups that have a particular and implacable hatred towards Russia and need to justify it ideologically.

In particular, the most pernicious Golitsyn theory is that the USSR only pretended to implode and that this was part of a long-term plot to deceive the world. Golitsyn claimed that this fake break-up was effected to:

get the USSA to disband its military and let down its guard

allow Moscow’s Marxist agents into the West and positions of power

cover up a secret Sino-Soviet friendship

cover up a secret Yugoslav-Soviet friendship

that the center of world Communism remains Moscow, which secretly controls all of the West’s politicians

The long-term goal is the eventual Convergence of East and West under a socialist framework, with the West unknowingly moving toward a system more favorable to communist ideology

In contrast, I allege the complete opposite. That:

the implosion of the USSR was very real

it was done by the KGB in cooperation with Trotskyites in the West

that Putin is literally doing the opposite of rebuilding the USSR

and that the seat of Communist power is in Tel-Aviv or New York, and that they control the world’s politicians, including the ones in Moscow

The long-term goal is the eventual Convergence of East and West under a Neoliberal framework, with the East knowingly moving toward a system more favorable to globalist ideology

So my blog is probably the most diametrically opposed to Golitsyn and his theses as it is possible to be, frankly. And yet, many continue to get confused and to misunderstand how different the two theses are, which is why I often get compared to Golitsyn, and which I find incredibly frustrating. That he and I both talk about Convergence as being the chief agenda of powerful globalist forces is not really all that remarkable.

I mean, H.G. Wells (an ardent Anglo agent for Communism) openly wrote about it.

And George Orwell (another Anglo and committed Trotskyist) wrote about it as well.

So did David Ben Gurion, for that matter.

So, yeah, this agenda has been known and presented to the public for more than a century now, and once you know this, it becomes less remarkable that both I and Golitsyn and others have commented on it. What most of these commentators have failed to mention is what the driving force behind this Convergence agenda is: Zionism.

The world gets divided into two halves — the vast cosmopolitan helot-factory backwaters where no nationalism is allowed whatsoever. And the Greater Israeli Empire, which is militaristic and expansionist. All leaders that are put into power from the collapse of the USSR onwards are weaklings and toadies dedicated to battling nationalism among their subjects.

With all of that out of the way, allow me to present several camps of opinions on Golitsyn. The first one sounds like the most implausible, but I encourage you to not reject it outright immediately.

That Golitsyn Was Himself a KGB Psyop to Sabotage NATO

This is a theory that is rather common in Russian Cold War analysis circles. So many of his claims ended up being as false as they were damaging, that conspiracy theorists surmise how he might have been sent over as a deliberate disinfo agent to help the American intelligence agencies overthrow the heavily pro-Communist British ones.

Here:

In the biography of Anatoly Mikhailovich Golitsyn, at first glance, nothing foreshadowed his decision «to cut off the roots». Golitsyn was born in the city of Piryatyn near Poltava in 1926 and took the oath in his youth, entering the Moscow military school as a cadet. Since 1945, he studied at the counterintelligence school, after which he joined the KGB. In 1953 - 54, Golitsyn was assigned abroad for the first time – he was assigned to counterintelligence at the Soviet embassy in Vienna. In the second half of the 1950s, the security officer defended his Ph.D. thesis at the KGB Institute. In 1960, the command of the First Main Directorate of the KGB sent Major Golitsyn to Finland. In Helsinki he was known under the name of an employee of the Russian diplomatic mission, Ivan Klimov. But suddenly Golitsyn decided to radically change his destiny. According to counterintelligence officer Alexander Sokolov, at the end of December 1961, a KGB agent rang the doorbell of Helsinki CIA resident Frank Freiberg. Standing next to Golitsyn were his wife Svetlana and his schoolgirl daughter. Having named his place of work and rank, the defector asked for political asylum in the United States. Through Stockholm and Frankfurt am Main, the Americans transported the Golitsyn family to New York. Since 1963, Anatoly Golitsyn was legalized as an American citizen, John Stone. The US government has allocated a house near Washington to the family of a former KGB agent. In the Soviet Union, meanwhile, a criminal case was opened against Golitsyn.

Funny that he chose a stone-themed last name. Stones and/or gems in a last name are usually a dead giveaway of a person’s ethnic origins.

Let’s see, just off the top of my head: Oliver Stone, Sumner Redstone, Sharon Stone, Matt Stone, etc.

On July 20, 1962, the Military Collegium of the Supreme Court of the USSR sentenced the major and his wife to death. Intelligence commotion Anatoly Golitsyn laid out 22 secret documents he had stolen on the desk of CIA chief counterintelligence officer James Angleton. He had access to them as an employee responsible for the safety of Soviet residents in the West. In total, according to the British «Dictionary of Espionage», Golitsyn named the names of 100 «Russian spies». Freiberg considered his charge the best acquisition of American intelligence since 1954, and Angleton called him «the most valuable defector ever to reach the West». Golitsyn himself, during a meeting with Justice Minister Robert Kennedy, estimated the cost of his services at $30 million (which, however, he was not paid). However, in reality, Golitsyn's revelations led to contradictory consequences. On the one hand, the CIA, with its help, struck at the secret aces of Soviet intelligence. We are talking about Harold «Kim» Philby, who worked for the British MI6, as well as other members of the «Cambridge Five» – Guy Burgess and Donald McLean. Golitsyn named Soviet agents in government agencies in Great Britain, France, Canada and Sweden. A particularly difficult situation arose in the USA –the USSR intelligence services had to literally save many agents, in return for them the spy network was replenished with «immature» personnel. The main source of information about American affairs for some time became residencies in Europe and South America. On the other hand, Golitsyn’s activities provoked a series of political scandals. For example, he pointed to the betrayal of British Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Finnish President Urho Kekkonen. For many years, the general director of the MI5 intelligence service, Roger Hollis, had to prove his non-involvement in Soviet intelligence. In France, the revelations affected Presidential Adviser de Gaulle Jacques Foccard and Algerian Affairs Minister Luis Jox. The consequences of this scandal include France's withdrawal from NATO in 1966. And the CIA mistook one of its own leaders, Peter Carlow, for the Soviet «supermole Sasha». His father was originally from Russia and bore the surname Klebansky, which coincided with Golitsyn’s information. There was no evidence of Carlow's guilt, but he had to say goodbye to intelligence. Among other things, Golitsyn promoted conspiracy theories of his own composition. He assured the Western public that the USSR actually had warm relations with China and Yugoslavia, and socialist countries were only playing enemies in order to fool the whole world. Who are you, Mr. Golitsyn? Many authors doubt that «Agent Ladle» (Golitsyn's American pseudonym) deserved a medal from the CIA «for distinguished service». The bottom line is that the damage caused by the defector turned out to be almost more useful. Golitsyn's «tips» on high-ranking officials did not allow them to prove their involvement in Soviet intelligence. And paranoia within the CIA, especially among «Soviet» staff, paralyzed the agency until 1975, when Angleton resigned. Perhaps the reason was that Golitsyn, as American psychiatrists established, was himself paranoid and suffered from delusions of grandeur. But you can see in the defector’s activities signs of a cunning KGB operation: hand over some of its agents, but sow seeds of discord in Western intelligence for decades. Golitsyn’s overly successful adventure of taking his entire family abroad also raises questions – many defectors did not succeed in doing so. Despite the death sentence, the Soviet intelligence services never implemented the plan to eliminate Golitsyn. The former security officer lived the rest of his days in the West, making money from books about the «worldwide KGB conspiracy». Anatoly Golitsyn died in 2008.

Ultimately, who is to say whether those politicians were or were not actually KGB assets of Moscow?