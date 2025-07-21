They say that everything is downstream from metaphysics.

By “they” I mean the ancient Greeks, probably. Not sure who to cite here and you will find that I don’t particularly feel the need to cite others. My thinking here is that I too have a brain and can organize my own thoughts about the world without having to check to see if my views are correct from the authorities. That is not to say that I claim any originality in my thinking. Quite the opposite, I am sure that everything that I have said was once known and widely accepted by far cleverer people who came before me. I stand in awe of the accomplishments of past civilizations and the geniuses that they produced. But that doesn’t mean that I have to cite my every single cognitive step in proper MLA format.

From what I gather, the people that the ancient Romans used to cite were the Greek philosophers, who in turn cited Scythian warlords in their time. Their Hyperborean guests would grunt out a few laconic words of wisdom from time to time that Greek scribes jotted down and then passed on to their patrons. From there, cultured men of wealth and taste would quote this primordial, exotic, eastern wisdom at the wine bars in Athens. Over cheese and crackers and banging lyre tunes, I would assume.

Point being: I think that there are two types of people in the world: those who cite others and those who get cited.

And clearly, I was born to be the latter.