Surprising literally no one, Putin settled on unleashing a wave of drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian electrical grid to show his displeasure at the recent escalation by Zelensky. Guys … I … I am not going to write this same article again. Literally every time it is the same thing. Zelensky crosses a red line and some power station in Ukraine goes up in smoke. We’ve covered this at least a dozen times before.

And it should be obvious at this point that this is a totally ineffective deterrent strategy on the part of the Kremlin for many reasons. The most obvious one should be the fact that it has failed to deter Zelensky despite being done literally dozens of times at this point. In other words, if the purpose of the strikes on the energy grid were to deter Zelensky from crossing any more of the Kremlin’s red lines, then they have never succeeded in actually deterring him. Zelensky simply crosses the next red line a month or two later, regardless of how many transformers get destroyed.

And this is the most important criteria on which we should be evaluating the strikes on electrical grid facilities in Ukraine. On that criteria, they are a total failure. However, as a form of PR placation to reassure Z-patriots that the Kremlin is doing something and isn’t throwing the war, deliberately, the strikes are more or less effective. The Putin fanbase seems content with them. You see them celebrating and fist-pumping Putin on and saying, “see, told ya!” when he does them. Right before Zelensky crosses a red line, the Z-prophets predict that Putin will unleash armageddon on NATO. Right after he does so, they switch to praising Putin for his caution and level-headedness by not responding in kind. This is taken as further proof of the moral superiority of Putin, who bravely lets Russia and Russians get blown to pieces to prove that Jesus loves them more, or something.

This is similar to the problem that critics of Trump from the nationalist right run into when talking to MAGGOTS.

They will point out that mass migration continues apace and that The Wall has not been built, for example. But Trump’s cultists will say in response, “yeah but did you see how he owned da libs?”. To them, this is enough, apparently. It is the same with Putin and his fans. To people like me who care about policy, winning the war in a timely and blood-efficient manner and not losing Ukraine to NATO occupation for the next century are the key objectives on which I evaluate Putin’s performance in the SMO. To most Z-people though, it is simply a cult of personality. And to maintain the cult, it is enough to simply “own da Satanists” from time to time. They are more than content with symbolic gestures on the part of Putin or Trump for that matter. They ask for nothing more.

Meanwhile, Russia’s back continues to get pushed further and harder back against the wall.

Here is a good summary of all of the escalations and crossed red lines on the part of NATO + Kiev:

If the West interferes, it will be a big deal If the West sends weapons, it will be a big deal If the West sends Abrams, it will be a big deal If the West sends Himars, it will be a big deal If the West sends missiles, it will be a big deal If the West sends planes, it will be a big deal If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bomb Russian territory, it will be a big deal If the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter Russian territory, it will be a big deal If the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter non-new Russian territories, it will be a big deal If the West allows its missiles to be fired deep into Russian territory, it will be a big deal *you are here* If the West sends troops, it will be a big deal If the West transfers nuclear weapons to Ukraine, it will be a big deal If Ukraine makes and uses nuclear weapons, it will be a big deal (…)

The point of threats and punishments and tit-for-tat measures are that they serve to dissuade the enemy from continuing to do what they are doing. If your threats and retaliations have not stopped the enemy from continuing their escalations, then of what use were they?

Elementary stuff.

And yet our great geopolitical Z-gurus seem to be totally unaware of these concepts or unable to apply them in their analyses. See, they are fighting a great spiritual/emotional/psychological/5D war that the rest of us simply cannot understand. It is a war of symbolism and posturing and propaganda and well-meaning gestures, not actual tangible goals or objectives visible to mortal eyes.

Here is how their war looks like:

Putin attends a church service? Globalist status = owned.

Putin recounts the 15th century history of the Dutchy of Livonia to Tucker Carlson? Soros status = checkmated.

Putin says that he will nuke NATO if they start bombing Russia? Satanist status = pwnd by facts and logic, epic style!

And then Putin fires a mystery missile at a factory in Eastern Ukraine causing Western Z-fans and big name gurus to start making the “O” soyjack reaction face with joy.

Which brings us to the main story for today.

Yes, as I am sure you have heard, apart from the standard drones and missiles launched at the energy grid, Putin also fired a new missile at a Soviet-era rocket factory in Dnipro. People are speculating on what it was and what it means for the war going forward. Here:

Putin made an emergency address: — Western long-range weapons were used on Russian territory; — On November 19, the enemy launched a strike with 6 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, as well as a combined strike on November 20 with Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles against targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, the president said. The strikes did not achieve their goals; — A new non-nuclear ballistic supersonic medium-range missile, the Oreshek, was successfully tested in combat conditions. Such missiles cannot intercept modern Western missile defense systems; — The target of the Russian strike was a military-industrial facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the target was successfully hit; — Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against targets in countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian targets; — The Russian Federation will warn civilians in advance if systems such as the Oreshek are used — Putin.

The obvious question is what this new missile changes if anything.

After all, the ones that they have been using for the whole war work just fine. The problem is that the Kremlin is just not hitting anything worthwhile with them. More worryingly, Washington knew about this attack before it was launched, so it didn’t come as a surprise to them. Here:

Russia warned the US of an incoming ballistic missile strike on Ukraine shortly before Thursday’s attack, a US administration official told Semafor. “The United States was pre-notified briefly before the launch,” the official said. The US also briefed Ukraine and other allies in the days leading up to the attack about Russia’s possible use of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile “to help them prepare,” the official said. Russia and the US typically inform each other if they plan to launch ballistic missiles, however it was unclear whether or not Moscow had done so this time. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said Russia warned the US 30 minutes before launching the missile, the Russian news agency TASS reported. On Thursday, Russia struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro; while Ukrainian officials initially accused Russia of using an intercontinental ballistic missile, Western officials have disputed that, saying it was an intermediate-range missile. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said it was a new medium-range ballistic missile called “Oreshnik,” adding that the attack was in response to Kyiv’s use of US and UK weapons to strike Russian territory. “We are carefully analyzing the missile and the implications for Russia’s arms control obligations and for NATO’s deterrence and deference posture,” the US official said, adding that Russia likely only possesses “a handful” of this kind of missile. The US and Russia typically notify each other when either party’s plans to fire intercontinental ballistic missiles or intermediate range ballistic missiles, communication aimed at avoiding any opportunity for misunderstandings that could lead to an accidental conflict or escalation between the two superpowers. While Russia has withdrawn from or suspended many of its existing arms control agreements with the US, Russian officials said last year they would continue to notify Washington of ballistic missile launches. Even so, nuclear experts were unsure if Russia had chosen to notify Washington about the strike that targeted Dnipro in Ukraine last night. “I doubt the sides ever had an understanding about whether launch notifications would apply in a war between one of them and a third party,” James Acton, the co-director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Nuclear Policy Program wrote on X.

Sadly, Washington doesn’t extend the same curtesy to Moscow by warning them of Zelensky’s missile attacks and invasions and bridge bombings etc.

Or … maybe they do, actually …

I am not sure which is worse, frankly.

Some are speculating that there is more to this new missile than meets the eye. Here:

Many subscribers in the comments ask the question: "Why are there no explosions with fire on the ground in the video of the Oreshnik missile strike on Yuzhmash?" Everything related to the Oreshnik is classified and there is little information. But I can assume that the hypersonic warheads were blank and not equipped with explosives. Why? The fact is that the Oreshnik warheads were most likely designed exclusively in a nuclear version. But when it was necessary to demonstrate the implementation of at least some real steps by the Russian leadership in response to the steps of Ukraine and its Western partners, and it was impossible to use nuclear weapons, then the developers of the missile probably received an order from the country's leadership to dismantle the nuclear warheads from the missile and replace them with conventional ones, and the faster and cheaper, the better. Up to the installation of "blank" warheads, or even just similar dimensional and weight blanks. Considering the enormous temperatures that the warheads pass through, a thermal protection system and some other elements were probably provided. And it looks like such "blank warheads" were used at Yuzhmash. This does not mean that they could not cause damage. During the flight along a ballistic trajectory, the warheads accumulated enormous kinetic energy and immediately released it upon collision with an obstacle. But this volume is incomparable with the volume of energy of an explosive. And, in my opinion, it was the use of these "blank warheads" (blanks) that led to the absence of characteristic signs of explosions on the ground. I already wrote yesterday that I have a positive attitude towards the creation and production of the "Oreshnik". And I assume that the Soviet reserve for the creation and adoption of the Soviet medium-range missile "Pioneer" (RSD-10) in the 80s was actively used. Then, by agreement with the US, the Pioneer missiles were removed from service and destroyed in response to the non-deployment of American Pershings in Europe. The missiles were destroyed, but the scientific and technical background and all the documentation remained. Apparently, all of this was put into action, supplemented with a new element base and fresh scientific data, and as a result, instead of the Pioneer, we received the Oreshnik. But with all my positive attitude towards it, I understand perfectly well that this will not help the Russian group to significantly change the situation in the SVO zone and achieve a radical turning point in the combat operations. It is impossible. with a small number of such missiles and problems with their serial production, to ensure their mass supply to the army. After all, the Russian leadership went for the use of the Oreshnik simply out of impotence. In addition to loud threats, expressions of concern, numerous red lines, etc., for almost three years of the SMO, we have not seen or heard anything real. Now, in response to Ukraine's aggressive steps, we will be told about the presence of "Oreshnik". And officials obviously believe that for some period of time this will relieve tension in Russian society. It will not help...

Another angle worth considering is that the Kremlin may not have wanted to damage the factory too much. The Kremlin usually never targets factories producing armament for Kiev’s war effort. Even if they did have explosive warheads they probably just didn't use them.

Just think: if the Kremlin was okay with heavily damaging or destroying critical infrastructure that is causing the deaths of many Russian troops and stalling out the war effort, they could have done it already with Kinzhals and Iskanders and drones a very long time ago.

Furthermore: why were these allegedly unstoppable ICBMs not rolled out when a capital of a Russian region was occupied (Kherson) or when 5-6 Russian regions began to be drone bombed on a regular schedule resulting in civilian casualties every single day? Surely these fancy missiles could have been used when the UAF rolled into Kursk to stop or deter them?

Meanwhile, away from these flashy PR stunts, Ukrainian drones continue to penetrate deeper and deeper into Russia and bomb more and more Russian targets. The whole country is being bombed and no one is allowed to notice or talk about it. Here:

At night, kamikaze drones attacked several areas on the ground. There are reports of vibrations nearby. Kotovo at the 13th GRAU arsenal near the Novgorod region. Vіn is located on the road about 680 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Shells for cannon artillery, minis, missiles for the RSZV, Iskander missiles, Kndriv missiles and other equipment were stored there. The results are to be confirmed. Drones also flew to the Samara region, and in the village of Sosnovka there were hits on the oil depot. The [Russian MoD] claims 44 downed and sunk UAVs.

Samara is closer to the border with Kazakhstan than it is to Ukraine, and its depots are going up in flames.

Of course, the MoD maintains that no strikes are making it through, only flaming debris that causes explosions upon contact with the ground. Russia’s Iron Dome, on which Shoigu’s MoD spent billions in Russian money, is impregnable. And if it weren’t impregnable, it would raise questions about where the money went, which would undermine the moral superiority of Putin, so these questions cannot be asked and that means that the drones had to have been shot down. Since we know for a given fact that Putin is a moral man chosen by Yahweh to battle Satan, we can logically deduce that no drones strikes are striking Samara or anywhere else, actually.

❗️44 drones attacked Russian regions Novgorod Region — 20 UAVs; Kursk Region — 5 UAVs; Oryol Region — 4 UAVs; Belgorod Region — 3 UAVs; Tula Region — 3 UAVs; Tver Region — 3 UAVs; Bryansk Region — 2 UAVs; Moscow Region — 2 UAVs; Smolensk Region — 2 UAVs. It should be noted that in the village of Kotovo in the Novgorod Region, the strike hit a hangar with ammunition from the 13th arsenal of the GRAU. Videos and photos from the scene filled local chats.

…

Jokes aside, this begs the question: will Putin’s missile strike prevent UAF drones bombing Russian towns all the way over in Samara? Can we make any predictions on this matter?

And if it fails to prevent anything or de-escalate the situation, of what use was this fancy missile attack?

That factory in Dnipro could have been easily taken out by Kinzhals or drones. Actually, maybe we should be asking the question of why 1000 days into this war, Kiev still has rocket factories operating in Eastern Ukraine churning out weapons for use against Russian soldiers? Why are new tank factories, rocket factories, drone factories run by NATO companies being opened on Ukrainian territory as we speak? Why do they feel so safe from Putin’s strikes?

Sadly, we will get no answer.

Only condemnation for asking questions of our moral superiors.

Related to that, Col. Macgregor predicts that Putin is planning to use a nuke on Ukraine when they use “overwhelming conventional armed force into the territory of Russia”.

Macregor also claims that:

The NATO missiles didn’t hit anything or were shot down

Putin is exercising restraint so that Trump can end the war upon becoming president

Putin is now set on “destroying what is left of Ukraine”

Putin will freeze Ukraine out this winter

There will be a major Russian advance up to the Dniepr before Trump takes office, possibly take Kiev before January 6th

There are no North Koreans in Donbass, this is a NATO excuse to escalate the war

Germany and France are now in the crosshairs of a nuclear attack by Russia; Putin pledged to strike NATO countries if they continue to escalate

It is too late for Ukraine; Ukraine is already slated to be annihilated by Putin

Putin has pledged to defend Iran and to punish Israel if they attack Russian soldiers in Syria

Putin is part of a coalition with Turkey and Iran and Lebanon and others against Israel

Russia will do enormous damage to America and Israel in the Middle East

NATO is too weak to wage any war

Russia is not bluffing, they WILL nuke Europe

Trump is a peace president with a deep understanding of the danger of war on a presidency

BRICS will end American hegemony by ensuring international business prosperity

Will his fans remember what he predicted two weeks from now?

Somehow, I doubt it.